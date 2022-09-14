ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colton, CA

recordgazette.net

Rain or shine, 56th annual Stagecoach Days Rodeo goes on

The 2022 Banning Stagecoach Days was held at AC Dysart Park in Banning in spite of rain scattered throughout the weekend. Mother Nature did not deter the spectators that filled the stands to see some exciting rodeo action, during its 56th year of existence. Although, the annual Stagecoach Day Parade, scheduled for Saturday, was canceled due to the expected rains.
BANNING, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Route 66 Cruisin’ Reunion scheduled for this weekend

The Route 66 Cruisin’ Reunion, Ontario’s annual tribute to the country’s love affair with cars, is scheduled to be held this Friday and Saturday. The ninth-annual gathering sponsored by the Ontario Convention & Visitors Bureau will once again feature classic cars for 22 blocks parked along the Euclid Avenue meridian in downtown Ontario.
ONTARIO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana POA cooks lunch for Sonrise residents

The Fontana Police Officers Association recently cooked lunch for the residents of the Sonrise Senior Citizen Villas, located on Sierra Avenue in northern Fontana. One of Fontana’s most respected business leaders is Draymond Crawford, who originally suggested that the POA consider cooking for the seniors. According to Fontana POA...
FONTANA, CA
menifee247.com

Commission to consider proposed apartment complex

The Menifee Planning Commission will consider the plot plan for a 30-unit apartment community in northwest Menifee at its Sept. 28 meeting. The Vista Ridge Apartment Community is planned for a 2.65-acre parcel located at the northwest corner of Murrieta Road and Thornton Avenue. It will include a picnic and playground area. Access to the site will be via Thornton Avenue.
MENIFEE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana Police Department welcomes new officer

The Fontana City Council officially welcomed a new officer, John Isaacs, to the Fontana Police Department during the Sept. 13 meeting. Isaacs was sworn in by Mayor Acquanetta Warren after being introduced by Police Chief Billy Green. Isaacs, a graduate of Fontana High School, served with distinction in the U.S....
FONTANA, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Loma Linda University School of Pharmacy Celebrates 20 years

Loma Linda University School of Pharmacy (LLUSP) celebrates 20 years of providing excellence in pharmacy education this month. The School has offered its doctor of pharmacy program for two decades, and its graduates are a part of a global network of more than 1,000 alumni. “Our success is driven by...
LOMA LINDA, CA
homestratosphere.com

Voted Fan Fave Home in Palm Springs (Listed for $11.6 Million)

Never mind the big rooms, sparkling pool, lush landscaping, mountain views, location in the Old Las Palmas celebrity neighborhood, or that it was voted the ”fan favorite” at Palm Springs Modernism Week. It’s the rest of the home’s package that is soooooo interesting. From the purple...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Several concerts are planned at Yaamava’ Theater

Several concerts will be held at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland during the upcoming weeks. Sunday, Oct. 2 — Probinsyano Tour with Coco Martin. A concert featuring Pink on Sept. 29 has already sold out. For more information, visit https://www.yaamava.com/yaamava-theater.
HIGHLAND, CA
CBS LA

Some Regal, Edwards theaters in Orange County abruptly closed for good

Some ticketholders encountered a plot twist in real life when they arrived at the Regal theater they planned to watch a movie at, only to find it permanently closed.Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week, leading to the closure of two dozen movie theaters. Locations in Anaheim Hills, Irvine, and Calabasas are slated to close later this month, or have already closed.It was an unwelcome surprise to moviegoers in Anaheim Hills who had already bought tickets."Was kinda bummed, because I was going to do some kind of self-care kind of night and take time for myself," Amanda Ng said. Ng said she was notified of a refund through Fandango, but thought it might be a scam."We can't go to another theater, because its like a one night only thing," Rudger Cole said. "But it kind of sucks, because we kind of planned our day around this."Employees who remain at the shuttered theater say their jobs are now to clean the building out.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
menifee247.com

O'Reilly Auto Parts store proposed for Menifee Road

The Menifee Planning Commission on Sept. 28 will consider a proposal to build an O’Reilly Auto Parts store on Menifee Road near Newport Road. The project site is a vacant lot south of a Rite Aid store and north of the former Menifee Union School District offices and Callie Kirkpatrick Elementary School. The retail shop would be 7,228 square feet.
MENIFEE, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Clarkie’s Diner in Yucaipa is a favorite breakfast haunt

Clarkie’s has always been one of my favorite breakfast haunts, if for no other reason than their cinnamon streusel muffins — moist vanilla cinnamon cake topped with a brown sugar/cinnamon crumble. Just let it melt in your mouth while swooning. Unfortunately, the ingredients to make this divine dessert...
YUCAIPA, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

Waves Set New Personal Records and Climb All-Time List at UC Riverside Invitational

RIVERSIDE, California – In just the second race of the season there was a morning full of personal records for the Pepperdine men's and women's cross country teams on Saturday at the UC Riverside Invitational as graduate student Will Bullock, sophomore Megan LaCamera, freshman Joshua Bergers and freshman Abby Winter led the men and women in the four faces.
RIVERSIDE, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

One missing after mudslides clobber mountain communities

Locals are still experiencing aftershocks from the 2020 El Dorado Fire as a huge storm pelted mountain communities in the burn areas on Monday, Sept. 12, devastating parts of Oak Glen. As of Wednesday, at least one person was missing and several homes, businesses and vehicles are damaged. Nearly 2.5...
OAK GLEN, CA
goaztecs.com

Jessica Kain Breaks School Record at UC Riverside Invitational

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego State cross country team finished 14th out of 31 teams on Saturday morning at the UC Riverside Invitational held on the campus of UC Riverside. Jessica Kain paced the Aztecs as she finished 17th overall out of a field of 265 runners. Kain,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Beaumont (CA) Breaks Ground on New $10 Million Fire Station for West Side

Groundbreaking on a new fire station for Beaumont’s west side got underway Tuesday, and, once open, the new facility is expected to improve response times for nearby communities, including Olivewood, Tournament Hills and Tukwet, Patch.com reported. Fire Station No. 106, also known as the West Side Fire Station, will...
BEAUMONT, CA

