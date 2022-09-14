Read full article on original website
Magic of Lights® Holiday Display at Homestead-Miami Speedway Back for Second Year With Magical, Family-Friendly Drive-through Experience
Magic of Lights®, the popular drive-through, family-friendly holiday lights extravaganza, is coming back to South Florida at the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway, Nov. 18 through Jan. 1, 2023. Magic of Lights will showcase a dazzling display of more than one million twinkling, sparkling lights and magical scenes. Pre-sale tickets are...
Tarheel Davis Love III a perfect choice for American team captain for 2022 Presidents Cup
Davis Love III got the call again. The member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, who counts 21 PGA Tour titles on his resume, including the 1997 PGA Championship, is leading the USA charges into the 2022 Presidents Cup. It will be the third captaincy for Love; he was...
