The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
Albert Pujols blasted career home run No. 698 at the perfect moment for the Cardinals proving his chase for 700 is as much about the team as the individual. Albert Pujols is just two home runs from joining the elite 700 club. On Friday night, he came through with No....
The baseball world is mourning the loss of a former player who passed away earlier this week. John Stearns, who was a four-time All-Star for the New York Mets, passed away on Thursday, according to multiple reports. He was 71 years old. "John Stearns has passed away. 4-time All-Star, beloved...
The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
No, the lie I’m referring to is not the one Max Kellerman spouted to win a fake debate on ESPN. I’m talking about the one St. Louis supporters wholeheartedly believe: If Pujols doesn’t leave the shadow of the Arch, the second half of his career plays out better.
On the latest episode of the BXB podcast, Keith McPherson is joined by C-Mac, filling in for Sweeny Murti and discussing the lack of production from Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson.
The Mets announced Friday morning that John Stearns, who earned four All-Star nods over a decade-long career with the team and also served on the Major League coaching staff from 2000-01, passed away last night at 71 years of age. He’d been battling cancer. “No one played the game...
The Mets will have a few players that won’t be on their roster on October 1 for a few different reasons. The New York Mets are a relatively healthy team entering the final three weeks of the season and with Max Scherzer likely coming off of the injured on Monday, they will be in a better place.
At first, LIV Golf seemed like a curiosity, but the fledgling Saudi-backed series has been able to lure away some major PGA Tour pros. With LIV looking like it will continue to be a player on the golf landscape, the organization is looking to secure a television rights deal. According to Front Office Sports, FOX has emerged as the "leading contender."
NY Post | Jon Heyman: Although Derek Jeter was celebrated at Yankee Stadium last week, he mentioned that he hopes to see a lot more of the fans. That quote circulated and caused a lot of people to wonder what he meant by that. Here’s what it doesn’t mean: he won’t be the next Yankees’ GM, so Brian Cashman doesn’t have to worry about that.
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
David Peterson and the Mets seemingly hit rock bottom on Wednesday night, when Peterson allowed five runs and was yanked in the first inning.
Joe Benigno says the Mets can kiss their World Series hopes goodbye if they don’t finish the job and win the National League East over the Braves.
The St. Louis Cardinals had a historic night in their 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Albert Pujols is turning back the clock as the 42-year-old is in a race to become the fourth player to reach 700 home runs before he wraps up his 22-year MLB career. In the sixth inning, Pujols belted his 698th homer to tie the game. This came two days after Pujols became the third player to hit for 2,200 RBI, with the other two being Hank Aaron (2,297) and Babe Ruth (2,213).
Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has weighed in on the contentious American League MVP race between Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. After finishing as the runner-up behind Ohtani last season, Guerrero knows better than anyone what is required to outdo the Angels star in MVP voting. Via Hector Gomez, Guerrero said that he believes Judge should be the 2022 AL MVP, despite Ohtani’s incredible numbers on both sides of the ball.
The old man walked slowly. As Albert Pujols waddled — harsh, but the only way to correctly describe it — his way toward the home dugout at the Cardinals' spring training stadium, he conjured up memories of the past and apprehensions about the future. His laborious gait did...
Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard.
Taylor Jones was designated for assignment Tuesday by the Houston Astros.
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 3-5 vs. Worcester Red Sox. Luis Severino 4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 6 K — felt good after potential final rehab start. Deivi García 2 IP, 1 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, HBP (loss) Zach...
NEW YORK (AP) — Sandy Alderson will step down as president of the New York Mets when the team finds his replacement. The 74-year-old Alderson, a cancer survivor who has served two stints as New York's general manager, will move to a new role as special advisor to owners Steve and Alex Cohen and the senior leadership team.
