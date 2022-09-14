Whether you are looking for a couples retreat, family day trip or a pre-wedding party, in the heart of Savannah lies a several-century-old cobblestone street that has something for everyone. River Street gives you a first-hand look at Savannah’s waterfront while providing nearly 100 restaurants, pubs, boutiques, and endless history. Here are some of the street’s biggest hotspots and must-see attractions!

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO