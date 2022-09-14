Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill road to be closed due to railroad crossing improvements
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy section of roadway in Richmond Hill is set to be closed in the coming days for rail crossing work. An important update is the repairs will take place in a different location from what was originally expected. The rail crossing work is set...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Traffic reopened on Main Street at Hutchinson Square
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a portion of downtown is back open Friday night after a crash. The crash happened on Main Street at Hutchinson Square; police tweeted about it just after 7 p.m. The details of the crash have not been released. This is a developing story....
wtoc.com
In-person meeting held over I-95 widening project through Hardeeville
HARDEEVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation had an in-person meeting tonight over their I-95 widening project giving residents a chance to ask questions and voice their concerns. The goal of the project is to reduce traffic on I-95 from the Savannah River to US 278. The...
The Post and Courier
Another Charleston-area former Bi-Lo supermarket to see new use after $2.9M sale
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Darkened Summerville store bought by Dorchester County for nearly $2.9M. On the edge of Summerville, Dorchester County recently...
cityofbeaufort.org
2 companies to open operations at spec building in Beaufort Commerce Park
BEAUFORT, S.C. (Sept. 15, 2022) – The City of Beaufort’s commitment to diversifying its economy is paying results – the latest examples being a fully leased spec building at Beaufort Commerce Park, with an additional spec building in the planning stages. This comes on top of the...
2 seriously injured in downtown auto-pedestrian crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two pedestrians were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Charleston early Friday morning. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the Charleston Police Department told News 2 that the vehicle vs. pedestrian crash happened near the intersection of Columbus and Meeting streets around 2:00 a.m. While the two pedestrians were […]
City of Rincon announces new city manager
RINCON, Ga (WSAV) — The City of Rincon is announcing a new city manager who will start serving the people of Rincon starting September 19. According to city officials, the City of Rincon is welcoming Jonathan Lynn as the new city manager next Monday. Lynn graduated Georgia Southern with a Bachelor of Arts in Political […]
live5news.com
Man receives near-6-figure payout after rolling ankle on Charleston sidewalk
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina will pay a settlement to a man who sued after suffering an injury on one of Charleston’s most famous streets. The state’s insurance reserve fund is now paying the man $95,000 for his injury. The man filed a lawsuit which stated that...
WJCL
Savannah Police: Person hit by car in downtown Savannah Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A pedestrian-involved crash shutdown a part of Bay Street in downtown Savannah Thursday night, into Friday morning. Savannah police tell us someone was hit by a car around midnight, but did not share how seriously they were hurt. It happened on Bay Street near the intersection...
yourislandnews.com
Beaufort apartment project clears another hurdle
A developer of an apartment complex planned for Beaufort received conceptual approval of the project when he appeared before the City of Beaufort Design Review Board (DRB) on Thursday, Sept. 8. It is the first of three approvals that Hillpointe, LLC, a Winter Park, Fla.-based developer, needs from the DRB....
thegeorgeanne.com
Seven Things to do on River Street
Whether you are looking for a couples retreat, family day trip or a pre-wedding party, in the heart of Savannah lies a several-century-old cobblestone street that has something for everyone. River Street gives you a first-hand look at Savannah’s waterfront while providing nearly 100 restaurants, pubs, boutiques, and endless history. Here are some of the street’s biggest hotspots and must-see attractions!
iheart.com
IOP councilman, former mayor fight back against beach parking law
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - More than a year after a state bill was passed that would ensure access to some free parking and give the state control of public roads in beach towns, the former mayor and a current councilman from the Isle of Palms say it is an “unprecedented attack upon the SC State Constitution and rule of law.”
WJCL
Garden City Police: 1 person dead after two shootings in same area
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — One person has died after shots rang out in Garden City on Saturday night. Police said there were two separate shootings in the same area. They happened around Priscilla D. Thomas Way at around 9 p.m. Chatham EMS said its crews arrived on scene three...
yourislandnews.com
Home searched by police destroyed by fire within hours
A home that was searched by police Thursday morning, Sept. 15, was gutted by fire Thursday night. According to a spokesperson for the Burton Fire District, the origin of the fire was characterized as suspicious, and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating the incident. The BCSO Violent...
wtoc.com
Savannah rail worker addresses potential nationwide railroad strike
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Around 60,000 union railroad workers could go on strike as soon as this Friday. Nearly a third of the nation’s freight could come to a grinding halt and cost the U.S. economy at least $2 billion a day. Some railroads have already stopped accepting shipments...
Suspicious fire destroys mobile home in Beaufort
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A mobile home was burned down Thursday night in what authorities are calling a suspicious fire. Just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews responded to a reported house fire in the 400 block of Broad River Blvd. Upon arrival, Burton firefighters found a single wide mobile home fully involved in […]
WJCL
Police: Shooting in Savannah neighborhood leaves 1 person seriously hurt, neighbors react
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department is investigating after one person was shot Saturday afternoon. It happened at East 71st Street and Sanders Street. That is not far from Memorial Health. Police said the victim, a male, sustained life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital for...
Savannah fire displaces 5 Friday afternoon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire that started in the kitchen of a Savannah home, displaced a family of five Friday afternoon. The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) said the fire happened in the 3000 block of Gibbons Street. The fire started in the kitchen and smoke filled the room and then moved into the attic. […]
abcnews4.com
Man shot several times at convenience store in Colleton County
Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular convenience store that left a man with several gunshot wounds on Friday, officials say. The shooting took place at Pak-A-Sak located at 1941 Sidneys Rd. shortly before 5 p.m. The man was treated at the scene...
2 arrested, 1 injured during Friday shooting in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people are facing charges following a shooting that left one person injured Friday afternoon. Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Pak-a-Sak gas station off Sidneys Road for a reported shooting around 5:00 p.m. At the scene, deputies saw a Honda sedan that had crashed into […]
