Lafayette, LA

Free pet adoptions offered by LASCC and local shelters September 16 and 17

By Lindsey Ducharme
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) and Best Friends Animal Society (BFAS), a national animal welfare organization, are teaming up to offer free pet adoptions this weekend.

On September 16 and 17, free pet adoptions will be offered. Area shelters in St. Martin, St. Landry and Vermilion Parishes are also participating so no matter where you live in Acadiana.

Section three of Lafayette J-turn and turning lane construction project is underway

BFAS will be reimbursing shelters for every cat and dog adopted.

Shelters across the country are at full capacity because pet adoptions decrease during the summer.

The areas participating in the free pet adoptions are:

Lafayette Animal Control and Care Center

  • 410 Dugas Road, Lafayette, LA 70507
  • 337-291-5644
  • Friday: 8 a.m-4:30 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

St. Martin Parish Animal Services

  • 1104 Industrial Park Dt., St. Martinville, LA 70582
  • 337-364-1220
  • Friday and Saturday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Animal Aid Vermilion Area

St. Landry Parish Animal Control

  • 255 Hangar Road, Opelousas, LA 70570
  • 337-948-6184
  • Friday only: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
