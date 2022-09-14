Read full article on original website
Research Explores New Treatments and Combinations for Hepatocellular Carcinoma
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Pierre Gholam, MD, discussed multiple studies currently influencing the hepatocellular carcinoma treatment landscape. Over the past 5 years, the number of standard-of-care therapies for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) has increased with combinations including, atezolizumab (Tecentriq) plus bevacizumab (Avastin) in the first-line setting, and regorafenib (Stivarga), camrelizumab (AiRuiK), or nivolumab (Opdivo), ipilimumab (Yervoy), and ramucirumab (Cyramza) in the second-line.
Tivozanib Shows Efficacy and Safety in Heavily Pretreated ccRCC
Helen H. Moon, MD, discusses the results of the TIVO-3 trial of tivozanib for patients with recurrent clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Helen H. Moon, MD, principal investigator with the Cancer Clinical Trials Access Program in the Southern California Permanente Medical Group, research lead for melanoma, regional medical oncology lead for genitourinary cancer, and hematologist/oncologist at Kaiser Permanante Riverside Medical Center, discusses the results of the TIVO-3 trial (NCT02627963) of tivozanib (Fotivda) for patients with recurrent clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC).
Improving Outcomes for Patients With NSCLC and RET Alterations
Nathan A. Pennell, MD, PhD, discusses the importance of developing new RET inhibitors for patients with non–small cell lung cancer. Nathan A. Pennell, MD, PhD, medical oncologist at the Taussig Cancer Center and professor of medicine at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, discusses the importance of developing new RET inhibitors for patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Pembrolizumab Continues to Show Robust Antitumor Activity in MSI-H/dMMR Endometrial Cancer
Robust and durable antitumor activity continues to be shown with pembrolizumab in patients with microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair-deficient advanced endometrial cancer. Updated results of the phase 2 KEYNOTE-158 study (NCT02628067) reconfirm the robust and durable antitumor activity of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in patients with microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair-deficient (MSI-H/dMMR)...
T-Cell Redirection Therapy Shows Promise As Salvage Therapy in R/R Multiple Myeloma
In a retrospective analysis of 115 patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma who progressed after therapy on a bispecific antibody, researchers found that the myeloma patients can be salvaged with sequential T-cell redirection therapy. While the depth and duration of response to bispecific antibodies do not predict how patients with multiple...
The State of the Targeted Therapy Landscape for Mantle Cell Lymphoma
In an interview with Targeted Oncology™, Cyrus M. Khan, MD, discussed new strategies for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and needs for the future. Updates over the past 5-10 years brought Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy into the mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) treatment landscape. According to Cyrus M. Khan, MD, these therapies were a great improvement for relapsed/refractory disease, but more is needed in the frontline setting.
Behind the FDA Approvals of BCMA-Directed Therapies for Multiple Myeloma
Adam Cohen, MD, discusses the current FDA-approved BCMA-directed therapies in the multiple myeloma space and the clinical data supporting each agent. Adam Cohen, MD, director, Myeloma Immunotherapy, and associate professor of Medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, discusses the current FDA-approved BCMA-directed therapies in the multiple myeloma space and the clinical data supporting each agent.
Adjuvant Nivolumab Extends RFS in Resected Stage IIB/C Melanoma
In the phase 3 CheckMate-76K study, adjuvant nivolumab administered to patients with stage IIB/C melanoma resulted in prolonged recurrence-free survival compared with placebo. Adjuvant nivolumab (Opdivo) showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit in recurrence-free survival (RFS) compared with placebo in patients with completely resected stage IIB/C melanoma, according to an announcement by Bristol Myers Squibb.1.
VITALIZE Trial Explores Maveropepimut-S/Pembrolizumab in Relapsed/Refractory DLBCL
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Matthew Matasar, MD, discusses background information on the ongoing VITALIZE trial of maveropepimut-S in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The phase 2b VITALIZE study (NCT04920617) of maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac) in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) aims to confirm positive efficacy and safety results previously reported...
When to Use Targeted Therapy for Iodine-Refractory Thyroid Cancer
Krzysztof J. Misiukiewicz, MD, discusses when targeted therapy may be used for patients with NTRK-positive thyroid cancer. Krzysztof J. Misiukiewicz, MD, associate professor of hematology and medical oncology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and clinical director of the Center for Personalized Cancer Therapeutics at the Tisch Cancer Institute, discusses when targeted therapy may be used for patients with NTRK-positive thyroid cancer.
Challenges Burden Pediatric Oncologists Following the Peak of COVID-19
BOSTON, MASS. – In May 2020, which some refer to as the peak of the pandemic, Allison F. O’Neill, MD, remembers the uneasy feeling of isolation which surrounded the hallways and waiting rooms of the pediatric outpatient clinic at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Dana-Farber). Thick plexiglass surrounded each...
