Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend of The Gaines TavernSara BWalton, KY
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Related
wvxu.org
Cincinnati may ban future surface parking lots Downtown
No new surface parking lots could be built Downtown under an ordinance proposed by Council Member Mark Jeffreys. He says surface lots are poor utilization of land and Downtown already has plenty of parking. But, he says the core of this proposal is a priority for people instead of “car...
Cincinnati falls short on 2021 road paving goals due to multiple reasons
Inflation, pandemic and 'insufficient' funding cause Cincinnati to fall short on 2021 road paving goals
thexunewswire.com
3806 HYDE PARK AVE
1 Bedroom 1 Bath - Hyde Park Ave Apartments offer the perfect housing option in appealing Hyde Park. These spacious one-bedroom one-bath units boast open floorplans featuring hardwood floors, a huge closet, and a full kitchen. Conveniently located near I-71, just a short drive from downtown allowing for easy access to just about everywhere. Don’t miss your opportunity to live in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the area. Call or stop by today for a tour of your new home!
wvxu.org
Cincinnati fell way short of its road paving goal last year, thanks to rising costs
The rising cost of construction is taking a toll on Cincinnati roadways. A new report shows the city had a goal to re-pave 100 lane miles last year, but managed to complete just 42 lane miles. “I think that was the biggest takeaway from our 2021 report is just we're...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 19
Body pulled from Ohio River, Cincinnati Fire Department confirms
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A body was seen floating in the Ohio River by a passerby on Friday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Department confirmed. Fire companies were dispatched for a report of a person floating down the river near the Purple People Bridge. The first company on scene reported an “obviously drowned...
Carew Tower's new owner filed liens against himself
Last month, Carew Tower sold for $18 million. This month, $11.5 million in new liens were filed against the property.
spectrumnews1.com
Pickleball at Sawyer Point: New riverfront facility showcases Cincinnati as 'top city in Midwest' for fast-growing sport
CINCINNATI — Gary Lessis fell in love with the sport of pickleball pretty much as soon as he picked up a paddle three years ago while playing with a friend in Madeira, Ohio. Since then, the now-62-year-old has worked tirelessly to create a larger fan base closer to his home— like, literally across the street. The downtown Cincinnati resident started the Pickleball at Sawyer Point club based out of the picturesque riverfront park of the same name.
WLWT 5
A vehicle on fire is blocking several lanes along I-75 near Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The disabled vehicle blocking lanes along northbound I-75 between I-275 and Union Centre Boulevard has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and crews are at the scene of a vehicle fire on Interstate 75, Friday afternoon. The three right lanes...
RELATED PEOPLE
thexunewswire.com
1944 Tuley Road,
1944 Tuley Rd 3BR/1BA (Fairfield Twp) - **Coming Soon**. Come and see our Newly Remodeled Cute and Cozy 3BR/1BA home located in Fairfield Township! This home has new hardwood and carpet flooring, freshly painted, an updated system, updated kitchen with a new dishwasher, garbage disposal and range hood, separate dining area, spacious bedrooms, an updated bathroom, w/d hookup, a partial basement, storage shed, a front porch, off-street parking, and a huge yard! Apply today at bbrents.com.
thexunewswire.com
2217-2229 Victory Parkway
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom/1 Bath - Completely Renovated - Don't miss your opportunity to live in this classic building in a home with designer updates! Unbelievable savings on select apartments. 2 Bedroom Was $1200, Now Only $1149* PLUS save up to one month’s rent when you sign a 13 month lease...
wvxu.org
The bridge where a bike rider died after being hit by a car will soon get a protected bike lane
Cyclists will soon have a bit more protection from traffic when crossing between Covington and Newport. Those cities and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet met with the nonprofit Devou Good Foundation Sept. 14 and came to an agreement on a new temporary bike lane for the 11th Street Bridge, officially called the Licking Valley Girl Scout Bridge.
Top 9 things to do around the Tri-State this weekend
While summer is quickly slipping away, there's still plenty to enjoy around the Tri-State as we head into fall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Hamilton County offers free tampons in bathrooms to help address 'period poverty'
CINCINNATI — Hamilton County has installed more than 70 no-cost period product dispensers in public restrooms at county-owned buildings as a “small but meaningful step” toward addressing systemic gender inequalities, according to Commissioner Denise Driehaus. What You Need To Know. Hamilton County installed 74 no-cost period product...
WCPO
Bed Bath & Beyond closing two Cincinnati-area stores
CINCINNATI — Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has just announced some of the stores that will get the axe this fall, as it struggles to turn around its falling sales. It had said last month that it would close 150 stores nationwide, and has just released a list of the first 56 stores to shutter, after a report in Bloomberg News.
linknky.com
Boone County’s Bullock Lane approved for new industrial site
Two properties on Bullock Lane in Boone County are changing from suburban residential and commercial lots to industrial sites. The Boone County Fiscal Court approved an ordinance on its second reading on Tuesday night which changes the zoning for a 19.8-acre area at 3024 and 3080 Bullock Lane, which intersects with Petersburg Road in Hebron. Part of the ordinance includes a condition to reduce the spacing of the site’s driveways from 500 feet to 100 feet.
linknky.com
Taylor Mill Road to close tonight for Scott High School homecoming parade
Taylor Mills residents — or anyone driving through — will need to navigate around the closure of Taylor Mill Road Friday night for Scott High’s homecoming parade. Starting at 6 p.m., Taylor Mill Road will be closed from the intersection of Pride Parkway at the north end near Remke Plaza and at the south end at the intersection of Pride Parkway and Wayman Branch Road. The closure will last approximately 45 minutes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
miamistudent.net
Oxford City Council approves reimbursement to Miami after three-week hiatus
Oxford City Council approved a resolution to reimburse Miami University with $132,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for a building renovation during its Sept. 6 meeting. During Council’s Nov. 2, 2021, meeting, the city approved a resolution authorizing $132,000 in ARPA funding for College@Elm, a joint project between...
linknky.com
Culver’s could soon be coming to Cold Spring
A site development plan application has been submitted to Campbell County Planning and Zoning for a Culver’s fast-food restaurant, and they have their eyes set on a Cold Spring location. According to the application and confirmation by Campbell County Planning and Zoning Director Cindy Minter, the proposed location is...
eaglecountryonline.com
Cincinnati Man Identified as Vehicle Break-In Suspect in NKY
The suspect was recently arrested in Hamilton County, Ohio on unrelated charges. Ryan Boykins. Photo provided. (Boone County, Ky.) – A Cincinnati man has been identified as a person of interest in a vehicle break-in case in northern Kentucky. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigated three vehicle break-in reports...
wvxu.org
How fixing a creek in rural Butler County will improve water quality in the Ohio River
MetroParks of Butler County is getting a grant from the state's H2Ohio program. The park district will use the nearly $490,000 to stabilize the streambank along Dry Fork Creek at Governor Bebb MetroPark. On a typical late summer morning in Okeana, near the Ohio-Indiana border, the air is sticky but...
Comments / 0