Cincinnati, OH

wvxu.org

Cincinnati may ban future surface parking lots Downtown

No new surface parking lots could be built Downtown under an ordinance proposed by Council Member Mark Jeffreys. He says surface lots are poor utilization of land and Downtown already has plenty of parking. But, he says the core of this proposal is a priority for people instead of “car...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

3806 HYDE PARK AVE

1 Bedroom 1 Bath - Hyde Park Ave Apartments offer the perfect housing option in appealing Hyde Park. These spacious one-bedroom one-bath units boast open floorplans featuring hardwood floors, a huge closet, and a full kitchen. Conveniently located near I-71, just a short drive from downtown allowing for easy access to just about everywhere. Don’t miss your opportunity to live in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the area. Call or stop by today for a tour of your new home!
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Body pulled from Ohio River, Cincinnati Fire Department confirms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A body was seen floating in the Ohio River by a passerby on Friday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Department confirmed. Fire companies were dispatched for a report of a person floating down the river near the Purple People Bridge. The first company on scene reported an “obviously drowned...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Pickleball at Sawyer Point: New riverfront facility showcases Cincinnati as 'top city in Midwest' for fast-growing sport

CINCINNATI — Gary Lessis fell in love with the sport of pickleball pretty much as soon as he picked up a paddle three years ago while playing with a friend in Madeira, Ohio. Since then, the now-62-year-old has worked tirelessly to create a larger fan base closer to his home— like, literally across the street. The downtown Cincinnati resident started the Pickleball at Sawyer Point club based out of the picturesque riverfront park of the same name.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

1944 Tuley Road,

1944 Tuley Rd 3BR/1BA (Fairfield Twp) - **Coming Soon**. Come and see our Newly Remodeled Cute and Cozy 3BR/1BA home located in Fairfield Township! This home has new hardwood and carpet flooring, freshly painted, an updated system, updated kitchen with a new dishwasher, garbage disposal and range hood, separate dining area, spacious bedrooms, an updated bathroom, w/d hookup, a partial basement, storage shed, a front porch, off-street parking, and a huge yard! Apply today at bbrents.com.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, IN
thexunewswire.com

2217-2229 Victory Parkway

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom/1 Bath - Completely Renovated - Don't miss your opportunity to live in this classic building in a home with designer updates! Unbelievable savings on select apartments. 2 Bedroom Was $1200, Now Only $1149* PLUS save up to one month’s rent when you sign a 13 month lease...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

Bed Bath & Beyond closing two Cincinnati-area stores

CINCINNATI — Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has just announced some of the stores that will get the axe this fall, as it struggles to turn around its falling sales. It had said last month that it would close 150 stores nationwide, and has just released a list of the first 56 stores to shutter, after a report in Bloomberg News.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
linknky.com

Boone County’s Bullock Lane approved for new industrial site

Two properties on Bullock Lane in Boone County are changing from suburban residential and commercial lots to industrial sites. The Boone County Fiscal Court approved an ordinance on its second reading on Tuesday night which changes the zoning for a 19.8-acre area at 3024 and 3080 Bullock Lane, which intersects with Petersburg Road in Hebron. Part of the ordinance includes a condition to reduce the spacing of the site’s driveways from 500 feet to 100 feet.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Taylor Mill Road to close tonight for Scott High School homecoming parade

Taylor Mills residents — or anyone driving through — will need to navigate around the closure of Taylor Mill Road Friday night for Scott High’s homecoming parade. Starting at 6 p.m., Taylor Mill Road will be closed from the intersection of Pride Parkway at the north end near Remke Plaza and at the south end at the intersection of Pride Parkway and Wayman Branch Road. The closure will last approximately 45 minutes.
TAYLOR MILL, KY
miamistudent.net

Oxford City Council approves reimbursement to Miami after three-week hiatus

Oxford City Council approved a resolution to reimburse Miami University with $132,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for a building renovation during its Sept. 6 meeting. During Council’s Nov. 2, 2021, meeting, the city approved a resolution authorizing $132,000 in ARPA funding for College@Elm, a joint project between...
OXFORD, OH
linknky.com

Culver’s could soon be coming to Cold Spring

A site development plan application has been submitted to Campbell County Planning and Zoning for a Culver’s fast-food restaurant, and they have their eyes set on a Cold Spring location. According to the application and confirmation by Campbell County Planning and Zoning Director Cindy Minter, the proposed location is...
COLD SPRING, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Cincinnati Man Identified as Vehicle Break-In Suspect in NKY

The suspect was recently arrested in Hamilton County, Ohio on unrelated charges. Ryan Boykins. Photo provided. (Boone County, Ky.) – A Cincinnati man has been identified as a person of interest in a vehicle break-in case in northern Kentucky. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigated three vehicle break-in reports...
CINCINNATI, OH

