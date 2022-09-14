Fairfield, CT - The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community & Economic Development is pleased to announce the official grand opening of Beehive, located at 1499 Post Road in Fairfield. The First Selectwoman, Brenda L., Kupchick, Office of Community and Economic Development Director, Mark Barnhart, State Representative Cristin McCarthy Vahey and Vice President of Kleban Properties, Evan Kleban, joined co-owners, Sandra Halstead and Lesley Collins, along with Party Party owner, Mary Thornton, to celebrate the grand opening of their store in Fairfield with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, August 3rd.

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO