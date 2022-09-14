Read full article on original website
Danbury Police Department participates in 13th annual Push Against Cancer to benefit The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp
On Sunday, October 16 members from the Danbury Police Department will participate in the 13th annual Push Against Cancer! This event raises money to send seriously ill children and their families to a weeklong camp experience at The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. The event will take place at...
hamlethub.com
This Week in the City, Danbury's Community Emergency Response Team
In this episode of This Week in the City, Mayor Dean Esposito highlights the Community Emergency Response Team program with Emergency Management Director Matthew Cassavechia and Erin Henry, our new Public Relations Specialist for Emergency Services. The CERT program is a nationally supported, locally implemented initiative that teaches people how...
hamlethub.com
HomeGoods cuts ribbon to open Ridgefield location, presents Meals on Wheels with generous donation
HomeGoods team and Meals on Wheels volunteers were on hand today to officially cut the ribbon officially welcoming HomeGoods to Ridgefield! Along with the Grand Opening at 8am today came a generous donation from HomeGoods parent company TJX Companies to Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield. Shown in photo two are...
hamlethub.com
Homes for the Brave Raises Over $86,000 To Help Veterans Experiencing Homelessness
Last month, Homes for the Brave (HFTB) held the 8th Annual Step OUT for the Brave 40,000 Step Challenge and raised more than $86,000 to help Veterans experiencing homelessness. The organization’s signature fundraiser included nearly 650 participants from 59 towns in Connecticut and 18 states across the country. Collectively, participants...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: Natural Pet Outlet
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Natural Pet...
hamlethub.com
Services planned for Ridgefield resident Jenni Mason, 61
Jennifer "Jenni" H. Mason, 61, of Ridgefield, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. She was the loving wife of Scott F. Mason. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Jenni’s Life will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church; 207 Main Street, Ridgefield. There will be no calling hours, interment will be held privately.
hamlethub.com
Greenwich United Way Annual Campaign Kickoff
Greenwich United Way Annual Campaign Kickoff on Wednesday, September 21 beginning at 10:00am at Greenwich Town Hall, 101 Field Point Road. Funds raised will go to more than 20 grantees helping support the health, education and self-sufficiency of Greenwich residents. First Selectman Fred Camillo will join Greenwich United Way CEO...
hamlethub.com
CoveCare Center is celebrating 25 years of service!
CoveCare Center invites you to join us and all those who through their hope and hard work are empowered to change and find the quality of life that they deserve!. CoveCare's biggest fundraising event of the year — the Imagine Gala — is being held on Friday, November 4th at Salem Golf Club in North Salem, NY.
Beehive Marks Its Relocation with Ribbon Cutting in Fairfield
Fairfield, CT - The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community & Economic Development is pleased to announce the official grand opening of Beehive, located at 1499 Post Road in Fairfield. The First Selectwoman, Brenda L., Kupchick, Office of Community and Economic Development Director, Mark Barnhart, State Representative Cristin McCarthy Vahey and Vice President of Kleban Properties, Evan Kleban, joined co-owners, Sandra Halstead and Lesley Collins, along with Party Party owner, Mary Thornton, to celebrate the grand opening of their store in Fairfield with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, August 3rd.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Historic Country Estate for Sale: 7 Christopher Road
Welcome to "Nydeggen". This 1910 historic country estate was featured on Ridgefield's holiday home tour and has been well documented in the town archives as "H. Shenck's Mansion at Lake Mamanasco." Set on 2.88 private acres with picturesque lake views and deeded lake rights, this grand home retains all the...
hamlethub.com
Sustainable Streets Happy Hour at 314 Beer Garden on September 21
Coastal Connecticut Times has partnered with the Norwalk Bicycle Co-op to host a meetup for people interested in sustainable forms of transportation. The informal meet-up will take place on Wednesday, September 21 from 5 to 7pm and is for anyone interested in walkability, biking, or public transit in Norwalk. The...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Police update on suspicious incident at RHS last night
Last night, Friday, September 16 at 8:56 pm, the Ridgefield Police report that they were made aware that an individual attending the football game at Ridgefield High School was possibly concealing a weapon. According to Ridgefield Police Captain Jeff Raines, the individual was located, walking East towards the practice fields....
Ann Busino, Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary’s Church, has Died
Ann (Darlington) Busino, 90, of Ridgefield, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. She was the loving wife of the late Orlando Busino. She met, fell in love with and married Orlando F. Busino while attending the University of Iowa. They were married for 70 years. Mrs. Busino was born...
hamlethub.com
Longtime Ridgefield Resident, Jonathan (Joe) Watson, has Died
Jonathan (Joe) G. Watson, of Ridgefield CT and Eastham MA, died on August 22, 2022 on his beloved Cape Cod at the age of 80, with his wife Carole, son Gregory, and daughter Sarah by his side. For the past 10 years, Joe battled Multiple Myeloma, a cancer resulting from his Agent Orange exposure in Vietnam. Joe fought bravely until the end.
hamlethub.com
Bluebird Consignment Shop Finds New Nest, Opens to Public This Weekend
Ridgefield’s Bluebird Consignment Shop flew the 15 Catoonah Street coop in late 2021 and has finally found the perfect new nest!. Bluebird Estate Sales and Consignment Store owner Dana Bucci invites you to new shop at 346 Ethan Allen Highway this weekend for a preview of what’s in store. Bucci says she is planning a Grand Opening sometime in October.
hamlethub.com
American Legion Post 78 hosts educational program for high school senior
The American Legion has a week-long summertime educational program for incoming high school seniors program called Boys State and Girls State. Ridgefield’s Post 78 has been sponsoring students for over 20 years and has had six participants get accepted to military academies. This year Tor Petersen and Joseph Isaac represented Ridgefield and Post 78.
hamlethub.com
Valerie Jensen's Gemstone Farm Sprouts a Giant Pumpkin, See it at Ridgefield's 10th Annual Weigh-off on September 25!
Ridgefield’s 10th Annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off, co-chaired by Steve Maydan and Jessica Collins, will take place in Ballard Park on Sunday, September 25th. Pumpkin growers from all over the region will roll their huge orange beauties in Ridgefield and descend on Ballard Park. Among the growers is Valerie Jensen, the founder and visionary of Ridgefield's Prospector Theater and most recently Gemstone Farm in New Canaan.
hamlethub.com
Pop-Up New Milford to assist small businesses who have interest in opening retail store
New Milford explores the launch of a retail-business incubator. The Corporation for New Milford Economic Development (“The Corporation”) with seed funding provided by the Town of New Milford announces Pop-Up New Milford to assist small businesses who have an interest in opening a retail store. What is it:
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Darien: The Compleat Angler
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT The Compleat...
hamlethub.com
Update: COVID Vaccination Clinics for New Canaan Residents
COVID Vaccination Clinics Update from New Canaan Director of Health Jenn Eielson. The new bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines are now available to all New Canaan residents who wish to receive the new booster dose. Our Health Department will be holding numerous clinics in the coming weeks so residents will have ample opportunities locally to obtain boosters. We encourage all residents who are eligible to receive the new bivalent booster.
