FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of La Verne Professor Morgan Sandler Wins Cinematography Award at Madrid International Film FestivalUniversity of La VerneLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Ranked 6th Nationally for Social Mobility by U.S. News & World ReportUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Free Food and Foodie Collabs Happening this Week in L.A.Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Missing Teen Identified After 5 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)San Bernardino, CA
Yucaipa, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorYucaipa, CA
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/16/22
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 297 new reported cases. Since Sept. 6, hospitalizations decreased by 12%, with 124 and 25 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported 51 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 319 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
theregistrysocal.com
Ontario International Airport Passenger Count Out-Paced Pre-Pandemic Levels for Sixth Straight Month in August
Passenger and cargo growth show pandemic recovery remains strong for Southern California gateway. ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 — Summer travel through Ontario International Airport (ONT) continued at a robust pace in August, the sixth consecutive month in which the Southern California gateway surpassed pre-pandemic passenger volumes, airport officials announced.
New LADWP program offers $225 rebate on energy-efficient AC units for low-income residents
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power introduced a new program called Cool LA, which increases rebates from $75 to $225 for energy-efficient AC units for low-income customers.
parentherald.com
Officers Rescue Mother and Two Children From Raging Flash Flood in San Bernardino, California
San Bernardino police officers rescued a mom and her kids who were nearly swept away during a raging flash flood in California on September 12, according to FOX Weather. According to the SoCal News Outlet, the mother had called police about an unrelated problem on Monday afternoon as torrential rains hammered down in southern California from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay. An impromptu river roared down the street as the family headed back to their vehicle, nearly washing them away.
citynewsgroup.com
City National Bank Grants $5,000 to Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino’s HERO Program
City National Bank granted Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino (FARSB) $5,000 to allocate a hundred percent of the proceeds towards the Homebound Emergency Relief Outreach (HERO) program that will offer free food deliveries for our home-bound Inland Empire neighbors whose health and financial limitations prevent them for shopping for food.
Riverside County confirms 1st pediatric MPX case
A child younger than 10 contracted MPX, also known as monkeypox, in the western part of Riverside County, the Riverside University Health System announced Friday.
Fontana Herald News
San Manuel Pow Wow will be held Sept. 16-18 at Cal State San Bernardino
The 2022 San Manuel Pow Wow will be held during the weekend of Sept. 16, 17, and 18 at Cal State San Bernardino. This three-day celebration is free to the public and will feature Southern California traditional bird singers and dancers, as well as North American and Canadian dancers and drum singing groups.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Supervisors approve emergency declaration to address flooding in Forest Falls, Oak Glen and Crestline
The Board of Supervisors has voted to approve an emergency proclamation on Thursday to seek resources for the flooding and mudslides that occurred on Monday and Tuesday in the El Dorado/Apple Fire burn scar areas. The proclamation will allow the county to request state and federal assistance to assist responding...
KTLA.com
Dozens of structures damaged or destroyed by mudslides and flooding in San Bernardino County
Authorities have determined that nearly 40 structures in Forest Falls and Oak Glen were damaged or destroyed by flash floods earlier this week. San Bernardino County Fire released a damage assessment on Thursday, noting that “significant mudflows caused widespread damage in areas adjacent to recent burn scars.”. In Forest...
2urbangirls.com
Victorville woman arrested after being indicted on COVID related EDD fraud
RIVERSIDE, Calif. – A San Bernardino County woman was arrested today on a seven-count federal grand jury indictment alleging she fraudulently obtained more than $500,000 in pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 32, a.k.a....
nbcpalmsprings.com
CalFresh Recipients Impacted by Fairview Fire Eligible for Additional Aid
(CNS) – Riverside County residents who receive state-paid food benefits and suffered losses in the Fairview Fire near Hemet are eligible for replacement food and related items, officials said Wednesday. CalFresh recipients impacted by the deadly wildfire can, until Oct. 5, apply for disaster relief that will enable them...
NBC Los Angeles
SoCal Residents Still Shouldn't Water Lawns Right Now, But Hang In There
The project to repair a critical pipeline in Southern California, forcing millions of residents to stop outdoor watering for two weeks, is almost done. "This area tends to be more green just because it's where we tend to water the most and congregate the most," Adrian McGee said. What was...
OC Officials Issue Warning as Rapid Bat Found in Fountain Valley
A bat found at a parking lot in Fountain Valley tested positive for rabies, according to Orange County health officials.
Deadly debris flow: Body found buried under mud and rocks in San Bernardino mountains
The body of a Forest Falls woman who had been reported missing after Monday's rainstorm was located by the San Bernardino County Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team after days of searching. The search teams found the body "buried under several feet of mud, rocks, and debris." She has been identified as Doris Jagiello, The post Deadly debris flow: Body found buried under mud and rocks in San Bernardino mountains appeared first on KESQ.
Crews recover body of woman, 62, swept away by mudslide in San Bernardino County
Authorities have recovered the body of a woman who disappeared when torrential downpours caused a massive mudslide in the mountains of San Bernardino County earlier this week. Doris Jagiello, 62, of Forest Falls was located Thursday under several feet of mud, rock and debris, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department announced. She had disappeared Monday afternoon […]
Fairview fire at 94% containment
Firefighters are making progress Friday battling the Fairview Fire near Hemet with containment at 94%, but full containment was not expected until Saturday, while evacuation orders inside the fire perimeter were reduced to warnings, authorities said. All remaining areas around the fire perimeter are under an evacuation warning and road...
newsmirror.net
Emergency News Conference held today regarding the mudslides in Forest Falls and Oak Glen
At the news conference held at the Yucaipa Community Center on Sept.14, information of the recent flooding and mudslides were given to the public with updated information on the Forest Falls and Oak Glen area. Chief Communications Officer for San Bernardino County, Martha Guzman-Hurtado, told the media they will be...
'It's crushing': California cleans up mudslide damage
OAK GLEN, Calif. — (AP) — Rescuers searched Wednesday for a person missing in a mudslide that swept boulders down fire-scarred slopes and damaged or destroyed 30 homes in the Southern California mountains as firefighters in the northern part of the state tried to contain an explosive week-old blaze.
invisiblepeople.tv
Sweeps and Criminalization Are Pushing Homeless People Into the Desert
Where the Weather, Wildlife, and Isolation Can All Be Deadly. With the increase of homelessness criminalization and encampment sweeps that have continued during the pandemic in defiance of CDC guidance, unhoused people are being left with fewer and fewer places where they’re allowed to simply exist without risking arrest.
Forest Falls family reunited with dog lost in mudslide
Devastating debris flows in San Bernardino County destroyed homes, uprooted families and left at least one person dead this week. But on Friday, search and rescue volunteers were able to report a glimmer of good news. After more than two days of intense searching of mud and debris in Forest Falls, Urban Search and Rescue […]
