San Bernardino, CA

KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/16/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 297 new reported cases. Since Sept. 6, hospitalizations decreased by 12%, with 124 and 25 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported 51 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 319 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Ontario International Airport Passenger Count Out-Paced Pre-Pandemic Levels for Sixth Straight Month in August

Passenger and cargo growth show pandemic recovery remains strong for Southern California gateway. ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 — Summer travel through Ontario International Airport (ONT) continued at a robust pace in August, the sixth consecutive month in which the Southern California gateway surpassed pre-pandemic passenger volumes, airport officials announced.
ONTARIO, CA
parentherald.com

Officers Rescue Mother and Two Children From Raging Flash Flood in San Bernardino, California

San Bernardino police officers rescued a mom and her kids who were nearly swept away during a raging flash flood in California on September 12, according to FOX Weather. According to the SoCal News Outlet, the mother had called police about an unrelated problem on Monday afternoon as torrential rains hammered down in southern California from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay. An impromptu river roared down the street as the family headed back to their vehicle, nearly washing them away.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Victorville woman arrested after being indicted on COVID related EDD fraud

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – A San Bernardino County woman was arrested today on a seven-count federal grand jury indictment alleging she fraudulently obtained more than $500,000 in pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 32, a.k.a....
VICTORVILLE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Deadly debris flow: Body found buried under mud and rocks in San Bernardino mountains

The body of a Forest Falls woman who had been reported missing after Monday's rainstorm was located by the San Bernardino County Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team after days of searching. The search teams found the body "buried under several feet of mud, rocks, and debris." She has been identified as Doris Jagiello, The post Deadly debris flow: Body found buried under mud and rocks in San Bernardino mountains appeared first on KESQ.
FOREST FALLS, CA
HeySoCal

Fairview fire at 94% containment

Firefighters are making progress Friday battling the Fairview Fire near Hemet with containment at 94%, but full containment was not expected until Saturday, while evacuation orders inside the fire perimeter were reduced to warnings, authorities said. All remaining areas around the fire perimeter are under an evacuation warning and road...
HEMET, CA
WSB Radio

'It's crushing': California cleans up mudslide damage

OAK GLEN, Calif. — (AP) — Rescuers searched Wednesday for a person missing in a mudslide that swept boulders down fire-scarred slopes and damaged or destroyed 30 homes in the Southern California mountains as firefighters in the northern part of the state tried to contain an explosive week-old blaze.
OAK GLEN, CA
invisiblepeople.tv

Sweeps and Criminalization Are Pushing Homeless People Into the Desert

Where the Weather, Wildlife, and Isolation Can All Be Deadly. With the increase of homelessness criminalization and encampment sweeps that have continued during the pandemic in defiance of CDC guidance, unhoused people are being left with fewer and fewer places where they’re allowed to simply exist without risking arrest.
KTLA

Forest Falls family reunited with dog lost in mudslide

Devastating debris flows in San Bernardino County destroyed homes, uprooted families and left at least one person dead this week. But on Friday, search and rescue volunteers were able to report a glimmer of good news. After more than two days of intense searching of mud and debris in Forest Falls, Urban Search and Rescue […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

