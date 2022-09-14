San Bernardino police officers rescued a mom and her kids who were nearly swept away during a raging flash flood in California on September 12, according to FOX Weather. According to the SoCal News Outlet, the mother had called police about an unrelated problem on Monday afternoon as torrential rains hammered down in southern California from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay. An impromptu river roared down the street as the family headed back to their vehicle, nearly washing them away.

