Mountain Home, AR

KTLO

Tyler Wheeler pleads guilty to charges in eight criminal cases

A rural Mountain Home man who was first charged in a criminal case in 2012 was back in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-year-old Tyler Wheeler stood before the court facing charges in eight criminal cases stemming from events that took place this year and in 2021. GUILTY PLEA ENTERED...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MH man injured when vehicle crashes into local business; no other injuries reported

A Mountain Home man was injured after his vehicle crashed into a local business Thursday morning. No injuries were reported from anyone inside Dean’s Top and Canvas. According to the Arkansas State Police, Robert Woodruff was traveling on Arkansas Highway 5 South. He reportedly failed to negotiate a curve, and his vehicle exited the highway and crashed into the west exterior wall of the business.
Mountain Home, AR
Mountain Home, AR
KTLO

MH man on parole arrested on firearms and theft charges

A Mountain Home man on parole was arrested last Thursday on charges of possession of a firearm by a certain person and theft by receiving. According to the Mountain Home Police Department incident report, law enforcement was dispatched to the area of Tommie Walker Auction where 35-year-old Mark Eugene Jeffries was running on foot and possibly had a pistol in his possession.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

84 year old bank robber fails to obtain post conviction relief

Circuit Judge John Putman this week filed a ruling denying post conviction relief motions filed by Richard Joseph Bauer. On November 18, 2008, Bauer walked into the Gassville branch of First National Bank, said he was there to rob it, displayed what appeared to be the butt of a handgun in the waistband of his pants and tied up four employees with “zip-ties.”
KTLO

Prison time given to man with long criminal record

A man with a long list of criminal charges was back in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-nine-year-old Doyle Gene George who lists an address along State Highway 201 North entered a guilty plea to the latest charges against him. He was sentenced to three years in prison. According to...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Construction company owner arrested for writing hot check

GEPP, Ark. (KAIT) – Fulton County sheriff’s deputies arrested a construction company owner Wednesday after they said he wrote hot checks for building materials. According to a probable cause affidavit, All Steel in Gepp received a check on Aug. 26 from 49-year-old Gerald Lee Stellar-Helcher, owner of Stellar Construction, for construction materials.
GEPP, AR
KTLO

Woman given 13 years in prison

A jury trial for a woman facing a number of major drug and weapons charges was made unnecessary when 35-year-old Katie Lee Fernandez pled guilty in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. She was sentenced to 13 years in prison. THE ARREST. On Oct. 9 2019, officers from several agencies, including...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

MH mourns loss of former fire chief

Mountain Home Assistant Fire Chief Kris Quick (right) presented Chief Ken Williams (left) with a plaque at his retirement reception Friday. (Photo courtesy of Mountain Home Fire Department) The Mountain Home community is mourning the loss of its former fire chief. Sixty-two-year-old Ken Williams died on Friday in Fayetteville after...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
whiterivernow.com

Man held on $1 million bond after stabbing death at Cushman

A charge of murder in the first degree has been filed in the Tuesday morning stabbing death of a Cushman woman. Eli Benjamin Horace Ray (pictured below), 26, is currently being held in the Independence County Jail under a $1 million bond. The felony charge was filed this afternoon in Independence County Circuit Court.
CUSHMAN, AR
KTLO

Baxter County Juror Updates

Baxter County jurors in group A will not need to report to duty for the rest of the week. There is not a date set at this time and you will be notified with the next date when it is available. Those jurors in Group B will need to report...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Coffee with the Cotter mayor Friday

Cotter residents are invited to attend coffee with Mayor Caradine Friday morning at 8 at the Cotter City Hall. This is an opportunity to listen about all the happenings around Cotter and meet other residents. Coffee with the mayor happens every third Friday of the month.
COTTER, AR

