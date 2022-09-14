Read full article on original website
Tyler Wheeler pleads guilty to charges in eight criminal cases
A rural Mountain Home man who was first charged in a criminal case in 2012 was back in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-year-old Tyler Wheeler stood before the court facing charges in eight criminal cases stemming from events that took place this year and in 2021. GUILTY PLEA ENTERED...
Arkansas man cut off own leg in front of child: affidavit
An Arkansas man who claimed to be both Jesus and Satan, amputated his own leg in front of his 5-year-old, according to court documents.
Police search for missing woman last seen in Van Buren County
CLINTON, Ark. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office has requested the help of the public in locating a missing woman. 38-year-old Chelsea Woods was last seen in Clinton on August 28. Reports state that Woods is about 5'9" with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any...
MH man injured when vehicle crashes into local business; no other injuries reported
A Mountain Home man was injured after his vehicle crashed into a local business Thursday morning. No injuries were reported from anyone inside Dean’s Top and Canvas. According to the Arkansas State Police, Robert Woodruff was traveling on Arkansas Highway 5 South. He reportedly failed to negotiate a curve, and his vehicle exited the highway and crashed into the west exterior wall of the business.
MH man on parole arrested on firearms and theft charges
A Mountain Home man on parole was arrested last Thursday on charges of possession of a firearm by a certain person and theft by receiving. According to the Mountain Home Police Department incident report, law enforcement was dispatched to the area of Tommie Walker Auction where 35-year-old Mark Eugene Jeffries was running on foot and possibly had a pistol in his possession.
84 year old bank robber fails to obtain post conviction relief
Circuit Judge John Putman this week filed a ruling denying post conviction relief motions filed by Richard Joseph Bauer. On November 18, 2008, Bauer walked into the Gassville branch of First National Bank, said he was there to rob it, displayed what appeared to be the butt of a handgun in the waistband of his pants and tied up four employees with “zip-ties.”
Prison time given to man with long criminal record
A man with a long list of criminal charges was back in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-nine-year-old Doyle Gene George who lists an address along State Highway 201 North entered a guilty plea to the latest charges against him. He was sentenced to three years in prison. According to...
Construction company owner arrested for writing hot check
GEPP, Ark. (KAIT) – Fulton County sheriff’s deputies arrested a construction company owner Wednesday after they said he wrote hot checks for building materials. According to a probable cause affidavit, All Steel in Gepp received a check on Aug. 26 from 49-year-old Gerald Lee Stellar-Helcher, owner of Stellar Construction, for construction materials.
Branson scam tells people they have a warrant
Branson Police are urging people not to fall for scam calls telling people they are in trouble with the law and trying to trick them into paying money.
Woman given 13 years in prison
A jury trial for a woman facing a number of major drug and weapons charges was made unnecessary when 35-year-old Katie Lee Fernandez pled guilty in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. She was sentenced to 13 years in prison. THE ARREST. On Oct. 9 2019, officers from several agencies, including...
MH mourns loss of former fire chief
Mountain Home Assistant Fire Chief Kris Quick (right) presented Chief Ken Williams (left) with a plaque at his retirement reception Friday. (Photo courtesy of Mountain Home Fire Department) The Mountain Home community is mourning the loss of its former fire chief. Sixty-two-year-old Ken Williams died on Friday in Fayetteville after...
Beaten in jail and left unnoticed, former Baxter County inmate files federal lawsuit asking for damages
A Mountain Home man who alleges fellow inmates beat him up and staff ignored him while he was locked up in the Baxter County jail has filed a lawsuit in Federal District Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Thirty-one-year-old Steven Ray Gauger contends that in the early morning hours...
Missouri mother goes free after daughter’s death
Rebecca Ruud, who stood trial in the death of her teenage daughter in Ozark County, was sentenced Thursday on charges of abandoning a corpse.
Roger Louis Smith, 79, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old Roger Louis Smith of Mountain Home are pending are Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Roger Smith died Thursday at his residence.
Man held on $1 million bond after stabbing death at Cushman
A charge of murder in the first degree has been filed in the Tuesday morning stabbing death of a Cushman woman. Eli Benjamin Horace Ray (pictured below), 26, is currently being held in the Independence County Jail under a $1 million bond. The felony charge was filed this afternoon in Independence County Circuit Court.
Baxter County Juror Updates
Baxter County jurors in group A will not need to report to duty for the rest of the week. There is not a date set at this time and you will be notified with the next date when it is available. Those jurors in Group B will need to report...
Arkansas Man Claimed to Be Jesus Before Using ‘Chop Saw’ to Amputate His Own Leg in Front of 5-Year-Old Child: Sheriff
A 48-year-old Arkansas man and his 30-year-old wife were arrested after the man allegedly claimed he was both “Jesus Christ” and “Satan” before using a chop saw to amputate his own leg in front of their young daughter last month. Shannon Cox and his wife, Sandy...
Coffee with the Cotter mayor Friday
Cotter residents are invited to attend coffee with Mayor Caradine Friday morning at 8 at the Cotter City Hall. This is an opportunity to listen about all the happenings around Cotter and meet other residents. Coffee with the mayor happens every third Friday of the month.
Kathalene Fullmer, 79, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old Kathalene Fullmer of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Kathalene Fullmer died Friday at her residence.
Hazel E. Polston, 75, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 75-year-old Hazel E. Polston of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Hazel Polston died Thursday at her residence.
