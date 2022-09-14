ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham County, GA

Comments / 9

Pamela Riva-Molina
3d ago

45 days to check on a child? Even if a child is out of school for 2 weeks is to long! I think if you haven't heard from the parents in a week, it's time to find out what is going on! 45 days my butte! As a society we need to work together to protect the Children of the World 🌎!❤️

Reply
6
Susie Wells
3d ago

who is this woman and what does she hope to accomplish? These children had nothing. Their family had nothing.

Reply(2)
6
Related
WSAV News 3

Savannah cemetery to be condemned due to poor conditions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Evergreen Cemetery, a place that has been at the center of numerous complaints and failed upkeep, will be condemned. The grave site has been serving the Savannah community since the early 1930s, but in the last decade, the cemetery fell victim to neglect due to the death of the grave site […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Garden City Police, Chatham EMS respond to two shootings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Garden City Police say two people were injured after two separate shootings that happened near Priscilla D. Thomas Way Saturday night. Chatham Emergency Services officials say just after 9:00 p.m., they responded to a shooting victim in the area. 15 minutes later, they say they located a second victim at a neighboring apartment complex.
GARDEN CITY, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Police investigating shooting in the 1200 block of 71st Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, a man was shot Saturday afternoon in the 1200 block of 71st Street. SPD confirmed the victim’s injuries are life-threatening. Detectives continue to investigate. WTOC spoke with neighbors near where the shooting happened. One man, who lives next door to the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Man seriously injured in afternoon Midtown shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that took place on September 17. According to police, officers are on the scene of a shooting that happened around 05:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of 71st Street. One male has sustained life-threatening injuries. Detectives continue to investigate and there is […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Effingham County, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Effingham County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
allongeorgia.com

09/15/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

4 arrests made in drugs, weapons bust

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County law enforcement was at the same home twice in less than 24 hours on Thursday. Several arrests have been made and a mobile home destroyed. The fire that caused damage has been deemed suspicious by law enforcement and started Thursday night. Just hours...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Windsor Forest Neighbors Feeding Neighbors food giveaway held Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every month, the Windsor Forest Neighbors Feeding Neighbors organization holds food giveaways for the community. Saturday, the founder says they had their biggest turn out ever!. Nearly 600 people lined the parking lot, with their carts and bags, waiting for their turn to shop the free...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estates#Attorneys#Effingham Co#Wtoc
wtoc.com

Pooler Police investigating shooting on Silverton Road

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Pooler Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Friday morning. Police say it happened around 5 a.m. on Silverton Road. They say it appears to be a domestic altercation. Police say the victim received a nonfatal gunshot injury. “This is an...
POOLER, GA
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Holly

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We meet a lot of puppies on Rescue Me Friday, but older dogs need attention to - maybe more. Meet Holly, a 9 year old mixed breed.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

City of Walthourville gets new interim police chief

WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Walthourville has an interim police chief after the former chief left the position. Interim Police Chief Chris Reed says his focus is building upon the foundation set forth by former Chief Al Hagan. Hagan accepted a position with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
WALTHOURVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Downtown Savannah bank robbed Thursday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A downtown Savannah bank was robbed Thursday morning. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Shawn Kelly robbed Wells Fargo on Bull Street. Police charged the 55-year-old with armed robbery. No one was injured. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WSAV News 3

1 injured in early morning shooting in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — One person was left injured following a shooting early Friday morning in Pooler. According to the Pooler Police Department, around 5 a.m., officers were dispatched to Silverton Road near Pine Barren Road for a report of a possible shooting. Police say one person sustained non-fatal injuries from a gunshot. It appears […]
POOLER, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia Historical Society celebrating Constitution Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Constitution Day is coming up Saturday, commemorating the signing of the U.S. Constitution. And what better way to observe the day than by seeing a draft copy of the historical document for yourself?. Georgia Historical Society Senior Historian Dr. Stan Deaton stopped by to talk about...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Andrew Low House Museum hosting a community day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Andrew Low House Museum is a Savannah staple. It’s named after the Scottish immigrant and father in law of Juliette Gordon Low - the founder of the Girl Scouts. And on Sunday you have a chance to learn about the museum’s history for free....
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Six months until St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Only in Savannah do we keep track of something like this - Saturday is six months until St. Patrick’s Day. You didn’t have to tell Ashley Norris that. He has already started his personal countdown. The general chairman for the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Pooler Police investigating domestic-related shooting

POOLER, Ga. — Video above: Lots of sun today and pleasantly warm. The Pooler Police Department is investigating what it describes as a domestic-related shooting. Officers were called around 5 a.m. Friday to Silverton Road for a possible shooting and found one person suffering from a gun shot. No...
POOLER, GA
WTGS

Georgia scuba dive shop employees convicted of defrauding the VA

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Five people involved with Georgia scuba dive shops admitted to defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The five defendants submitted false claims to the VA through scuba classes targeting military veterans' education benefits. According to the Department of Justice, the defendants are owners, managers,...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Liberty County Sheriff’s Office gets new chief deputy

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Former Walthourville Police Chief Al Hagan was sworn in Thursday night as Liberty County Sheriff’s Office’s new chief deputy. Hagan took over following the resignation of Deputy Chief Max Brown last month. Hagan — who has a long career in law enforcement — was sworn in by Sheriff William Bowman during the […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy