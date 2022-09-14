Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
‘There’s no doubt it’s serious’: Tucson water expert weighs in on looming crisis
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This monsoon season has been a good one for Arizona. But, even with all the rain and an ongoing water crisis many still have questions. Cities are being told to conserve water, and others saying this is just the beginning. “You just can’t sugar...
kenneturner.com
Birds Near Tubac, Arizona
One of the birding trips I went on during last month’s Tucson Audubon Society’s annual birding festival was to Tubac,. which is located near the Santa Cruz River. These are a few of the better shots I was able to get while there. Since I live in the...
Tucson street "takeovers" kick into higher gear
So-called “car meet-ups” or “side-shows” are happening more often in Tucson this year, according to law enforcement.
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Tucson, Arizona
Spending some time exploring Arizona? Be sure to leave time to explore all the best things to do in Tucson, Arizona. As the second largest city in Arizona and a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, Tucson is full of possibilities for travelers. Whether you’re wanting to learn more about animals at...
AZFamily
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
thisistucson.com
Prost! Find authentic German food at Haus of Brats this Oktoberfest
Tucson used to have German food. Schulz the Butcher on Oracle Road, Dreher's Quality Meats and Sausage on what was once the east side. My grandmother would drive out from her house past the Forty Niner Country Club to source the meats at the heart of her cuisine. Sauerbraten (German...
KOLD-TV
National adoption weekend at Pima Animal Care Center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center is calling on you to adopt. The shelter said they only have four kennels available after taking in more than 100 dogs recently. This weekend is “National Adoption Weekend” which means all pets are free to adopt!. PACC...
KOLD-TV
Two hikers rescued following bee attack in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two hikers were rescued following a bee attack in Pima County early Saturday, Sept. 17. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed two people had to be flown off Pontatoc Ridge Trail after being stung. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to PCSD. Arizona...
KOLD-TV
Man missing from Sahuarita
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who was reported missing earlier this week. Officers say 70-year-old Leonard Baker was last seen around 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at his home. He was reported missing the next day. His truck...
Animal cruelty case leaves PACC in need of at least 20 fosters
The Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is looking for anyone that can foster dogs. PACC says they will receive at least 20 dogs from a cruelty case in the next few days.
Bed Bath & Beyond Reveals List Of Store Closures: See The Arizona Locations
Here's the initial list of Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing in Arizona.
UPS looks to hire 690 seasonal workers in Tucson area
UPS plans to hire 690 seasonal employees in the Tucson area this year. According to the company, starting pay is $21 an hour for full and part-time positions.
KOLD-TV
Day 4 of murder trial : Christopher Clements’ phone shows “unusual activity” the night of Maribel Gonzalez’ disappearance, consistent with being in the area her body was found
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first murder trial of accused Tucson child killer 40-year-old Christopher Clements continued Friday, Sept. 16, with the state calling two more witnesses to the stand. Clements is facing several charges for allegedly kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012 and 13-year-old Maribel...
Why AZ gas prices are rising in some areas but falling in others
The national average of gasoline is down 60 cents from a week ago, according to AAA. Meanwhile in Phoenix, the average price has increased.
AZFamily
Tucson girl who went viral for her rendition of Selena songs performs on GMAZ
Woman accused of human smuggling leads Pinal County deputies on chase with 2 kids in the car. Deputies say 19-year-old Alma Rodriguez Dominguez was speeding above 100 miles per hour with two kids and migrants in the car. Kick off fall 2022 restaurant week with GMAZ and Barrio Queen. Updated:...
Tucson ranked as #2 bike-friendly city in US
Popular website releases list of best bike-friendly cities in the United States, where Tucson was placed #2
KOLD-TV
Young child injured in shooting in Tucson parking lot
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young child was injured in a shooting in Tucson around 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The Tucson Police Department said a 4-year-old was shot in the hand in a parking lot in the 1500 block of South Columbus Boulevard. The child’s injuries are...
Gas prices are falling across the country, but not in Arizona. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — Gas prices are up again this week in Arizona as the average national price is down. AAA now has Arizona's average gas price at more than $4 a gallon, but it can vary by as much as 60 cents or more across the state. While experts...
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Hotel in Tucson
If you want to save money on your next Tucson vacation, you can stay at a budget hotel in Tucson. Many of Tucson’s cheap hotels are located near popular Tucson attractions, such as the University of Arizona. You can also find rooms that offer free Wi-Fi and expanded cable...
iheart.com
Here's Where To Find The Best Guacamole In Tucson
Guacamole has become much more than a side dish. The fresh flavors of the tasty green blend is a spotlight dish that full of vitamins and lots of cholesterol-lowering healthy fats. September 16th is National Guacamole Day! So what better way is there to celebrate than by checking out the...
