Tucson, AZ

Birds Near Tubac, Arizona

One of the birding trips I went on during last month’s Tucson Audubon Society’s annual birding festival was to Tubac,. which is located near the Santa Cruz River. These are a few of the better shots I was able to get while there. Since I live in the...
Best Things to Do in Tucson, Arizona

Spending some time exploring Arizona? Be sure to leave time to explore all the best things to do in Tucson, Arizona. As the second largest city in Arizona and a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, Tucson is full of possibilities for travelers. Whether you’re wanting to learn more about animals at...
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
Prost! Find authentic German food at Haus of Brats this Oktoberfest

Tucson used to have German food. Schulz the Butcher on Oracle Road, Dreher's Quality Meats and Sausage on what was once the east side. My grandmother would drive out from her house past the Forty Niner Country Club to source the meats at the heart of her cuisine. Sauerbraten (German...
National adoption weekend at Pima Animal Care Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center is calling on you to adopt. The shelter said they only have four kennels available after taking in more than 100 dogs recently. This weekend is “National Adoption Weekend” which means all pets are free to adopt!. PACC...
Two hikers rescued following bee attack in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two hikers were rescued following a bee attack in Pima County early Saturday, Sept. 17. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed two people had to be flown off Pontatoc Ridge Trail after being stung. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to PCSD. Arizona...
Man missing from Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who was reported missing earlier this week. Officers say 70-year-old Leonard Baker was last seen around 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at his home. He was reported missing the next day. His truck...
Day 4 of murder trial : Christopher Clements’ phone shows “unusual activity” the night of Maribel Gonzalez’ disappearance, consistent with being in the area her body was found

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first murder trial of accused Tucson child killer 40-year-old Christopher Clements continued Friday, Sept. 16, with the state calling two more witnesses to the stand. Clements is facing several charges for allegedly kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012 and 13-year-old Maribel...
Young child injured in shooting in Tucson parking lot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young child was injured in a shooting in Tucson around 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The Tucson Police Department said a 4-year-old was shot in the hand in a parking lot in the 1500 block of South Columbus Boulevard. The child’s injuries are...
06 Best Budget Hotel in Tucson

If you want to save money on your next Tucson vacation, you can stay at a budget hotel in Tucson. Many of Tucson’s cheap hotels are located near popular Tucson attractions, such as the University of Arizona. You can also find rooms that offer free Wi-Fi and expanded cable...
Here's Where To Find The Best Guacamole In Tucson

Guacamole has become much more than a side dish. The fresh flavors of the tasty green blend is a spotlight dish that full of vitamins and lots of cholesterol-lowering healthy fats. September 16th is National Guacamole Day! So what better way is there to celebrate than by checking out the...
