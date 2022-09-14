FRIDAY, Sept. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Antihypertensive medication effectiveness for protecting against heart attack, stroke, and vascular death is not affected by whether the medication is taken in the morning or evening, according to a late-breaking study presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022, held from Aug. 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO