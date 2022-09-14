Grand Terrace High School Football TitansFriday Night Football Highlights

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of La Verne Professor Morgan Sandler Wins Cinematography Award at Madrid International Film FestivalUniversity of La VerneLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Ranked 6th Nationally for Social Mobility by U.S. News & World ReportUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Free Food and Foodie Collabs Happening this Week in L.A.Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Missing Teen Identified After 5 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)San Bernardino, CA
Yucaipa, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorYucaipa, CA
menifee247.com
Wildcats break open a tight game in second half, 40-15
Paloma Valley defender Tristan Keplinger takes down a Valley View ballcarrier Friday night. (Photo by Rick Rowell) Paloma Valley’s Wildcats displayed their emerging talent once again Friday night, improving their record to 4-1 with a 40-15 home victory over Valley View. Brady Nelson (right) passed for 329 yards and...
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 16
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week four continues with a busy Friday night schedule. Coaches and team reps, please tag us @ocsportszone on Twitter so we can share your scores throughout the night and then check back later for photos and stories on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
goaztecs.com
Jessica Kain Breaks School Record at UC Riverside Invitational
SAN DIEGO – The San Diego State cross country team finished 14th out of 31 teams on Saturday morning at the UC Riverside Invitational held on the campus of UC Riverside. Jessica Kain paced the Aztecs as she finished 17th overall out of a field of 265 runners. Kain,...
recordgazette.net
Rain or shine, 56th annual Stagecoach Days Rodeo goes on
The 2022 Banning Stagecoach Days was held at AC Dysart Park in Banning in spite of rain scattered throughout the weekend. Mother Nature did not deter the spectators that filled the stands to see some exciting rodeo action, during its 56th year of existence. Although, the annual Stagecoach Day Parade, scheduled for Saturday, was canceled due to the expected rains.
redlandscommunitynews.com
One missing after mudslides clobber mountain communities
Locals are still experiencing aftershocks from the 2020 El Dorado Fire as a huge storm pelted mountain communities in the burn areas on Monday, Sept. 12, devastating parts of Oak Glen. As of Wednesday, at least one person was missing and several homes, businesses and vehicles are damaged. Nearly 2.5...
Woman must pay $9K in restitution for telling daughter to punch opponent at OC youth basketball game
A mother must pay more than $9,000 in restitution and apologize to a teenage basketball player she told her daughter to hit during a youth basketball game in Garden Grove in 2021, a judge ruled.
Tacos Don Cuco Opening Third Location in La Verne
Owners expect to open the new restaurant by the end of October
iebusinessdaily.com
Route 66 Cruisin’ Reunion scheduled for this weekend
The Route 66 Cruisin’ Reunion, Ontario’s annual tribute to the country’s love affair with cars, is scheduled to be held this Friday and Saturday. The ninth-annual gathering sponsored by the Ontario Convention & Visitors Bureau will once again feature classic cars for 22 blocks parked along the Euclid Avenue meridian in downtown Ontario.
Dozens of homes, buildings damaged or destroyed by mudslides in Forest Falls, Oak Glen
Flash floods and mudflows destroyed and damaged dozens of homes and buildings in the San Bernardino County communities of Forest Falls, Yucaipa and Oak Glen, authorities said.Heavy rain in the San Bernardino County mountains last weekend caused widespread damage in communities near recent burn scars, according to San Bernardino County Fire. The department's Office of the Fire Marshal mobilized a 15-person Damage Assessment Team to get a complete picture of the devastation.The team completed its assessment, and the numbers were grim:Forest Falls:6 Single family residences destroyed1 Single family residence deck/parking area destroyedOak Glen:2 Single family residence destroyed8 Single family residences...
Fontana Herald News
Several concerts are planned at Yaamava’ Theater
Several concerts will be held at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland during the upcoming weeks. Sunday, Oct. 2 — Probinsyano Tour with Coco Martin. A concert featuring Pink on Sept. 29 has already sold out. For more information, visit https://www.yaamava.com/yaamava-theater.
Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some
Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
Fontana Herald News
Student at Fontana school loses consciousness but is resuscitated by School Police officers
A student who suffered a health emergency was saved by Fontana School Police Department officers, according to a Facebook post by the Fontana Unified School District. On the morning of Sept. 14, the officers and Fontana High School staff members responded to an unconscious and unresponsive student in a classroom.
Fontana Herald News
San Manuel Pow Wow will be held Sept. 16-18 at Cal State San Bernardino
The 2022 San Manuel Pow Wow will be held during the weekend of Sept. 16, 17, and 18 at Cal State San Bernardino. This three-day celebration is free to the public and will feature Southern California traditional bird singers and dancers, as well as North American and Canadian dancers and drum singing groups.
Evacuations ordered in Yucaipa area after heavy rains bring mud flows, flooding
Evacuations were ordered Monday night for several communities in the Yucaipa area because of potential mud and debris flows and flash flooding caused by the recent storm.
2 California restaurants rank among the best for tableside guacamole
Californians love guacamole, so it’s no surprise that several restaurants in the Golden State are ranked among the best in the nation for “tableside” guacamole (not the prepackaged stuff). Yelp compiled a list of the “Top tableside guacamole in the U.S. and Canada” based on user reviews. California restaurants rank among the Top 5. El […]
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today
Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.
Crews in Yucaipa area work to clear out debris after massive mud flows, flooding
Crews continue to work to clear out debris in the Yucaipa area after heavy rainfall caused a massive mud flow, prompting road closures and causing damage to homes. AIR7 HD was over the area near Oak Glen, located east of Yucaipa, where crews used bulldozers to clear out the road.
knewsradio.com
Two Valley Criminals Arrested For Carjackings In La Quinta, Moreno Valley
Blurry photo of the back of a man holding a loaded handgun behind his back, waiting to carjack a nearby car. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. It was 2 in the morning on Thursday, September 15th 2022 when deputies were called to Desert Stream Drive and Bridgette Way in La Quinta, where a person in a Toyota Camry had just been pepper-sprayed, threatened with a handgun,, and pulled out of their car, as 2 suspects jumped in the car and drove off.
Body struck by multiple vehicles on 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge
A pedestrian was struck and killed on the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge early Tuesday morning.The crash was first reported at 4:10 a.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway, just west of Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported as a driver who believed he hit a body in the roadway. The CHP is investigating whether the body came from the overpass above.The body was struck by multiple vehicles, but all stayed at the scene, the CHP said.At least three left lanes were shut down through at least 7 a.m. for the fatal traffic investigation.
L.A. Weekly
Rapper ‘PnB Rock’ Shot And Killed Dining At Roscoe’s In South L.A.
Update, 5:45 p.m.: While not releasing the identity to be PnB Rock, LAPD has confirmed that the person shot inside Roscoe’s on Monday, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Original article:. Rapper PnB Rock, 30, was reportedly shot while dining at a Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles...
