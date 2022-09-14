Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
‘Discussions have already begun…’ – Tottenham have been informed that Harry Kane ‘might leave’ this January
Former West Ham United striker turned pundit Frank McAvennie has informed Tottenham Hotspur that superstar Harry Kane ‘might leave’ in January. According to recent reports, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are interested in signing the Premier League forward, with Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg claiming he could become a ‘hot topic’.
Higuain’s late goal lifts Inter Miami past D.C. United
Gonzalo Higuain’s stoppage-time tally lifted Inter Miami into a playoff position with a 3-2 win against host D.C. United on
Comments / 0