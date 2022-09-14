ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls County, ID

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 96.5

Why Idahoans Are Not Among the Hardest Workers in the United States

When it comes to working in Idaho, most people think of hard-working, blue-collared farmers and factory workers. While not everyone works those jobs, it is a reputation that most expect. With those jobs, also comes a reputation as being a hard worker. You can't be a farmer and be lazy, or else your crops suffer, your animals suffer, and your income will suffer as well. Idahoans are proud people and pride themselves on their work, and as much as many of us know this to be true, are the people of Idaho as hard of workers as we think they are? How does that reputation compare to the rest of the country?
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Industry
Local
Idaho Health
Twin Falls County, ID
Health
Local
Idaho Business
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
County
Twin Falls County, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Moving from Idaho? Here Are 6 Things People Say They Miss the Most…

Whether you’re leaving Idaho permanently, temporarily, or even just for vacation… you know it’s a hard state to leave and an easy one to embrace when you come back. Say you’re getting back home from a week-long vacation… doesn’t it feel great to be back in Idaho? Every time I leave the state for whatever reason, I am always so happy when I get back home.
IDAHO STATE
architecturaldigest.com

Why Idaho’s Home Values Are Increasing More Than Any State in the Country

With low interest rates and a life-altering pandemic that found many trading in their commute for remote work, it’s no secret that the real estate market in 2022 looks a whole lot different than it did five years ago. Those circumstances led many would-be homeowners to broaden their search, looking outside of the cities and suburbs they’d normally consider. And while it’s been apparent for at least a year that these shifts stood to benefit sellers in more rural states, the state to actually see the biggest growth in real estate prices since 2017 may not be the first one that comes to mind.
IDAHO STATE
KSLTV

Two killed in Idaho plane crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migratory Birds#Bird Flu#Wild Birds#Dead Birds#Hpai#Isda
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Man Gets 13 Months In Prison For Owning One Of These

If you want to stay out of prison, don't do things that are illegal. Pretty simple, right? You'd think so, but for one Idaho man, that lesson didn't seem to stick. Ryan Arthur of Pocatello just got sentenced to spend 13 months in federal prison, which would lead one to assume he did something pretty heinous, right? Well, he did something he wasn't supposed to do, but you're totally within your legal rights to do. It's not as confusing as it sounds, trust us.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
idahobusinessreview.com

Idaho’s most recent hires, quits and layoffs

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released data for every state on Sept, 16 that updates information through August on job openings, hiring, quitting and firing. The big takeaway in this data is that the job market is still tight in both Idaho and the nation, despite some modest local variations. A caveat is ...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

5 Ways Idahoans Can Protect Themselves from Wildfire Smoke Inhalation

For Idahoans, that registers as reality, not hyperbole. If you've experienced a difference in your health since the belated onset of Idaho's wildland fire season, smoke might be the culprit. Read on for information about the origins of the smoke, how it could be impacting your health, and methods for protecting yourself from it.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

WATCH: Have Twin Falls Drivers Forgotten How To Stop Sign?

I can admit that I have my own set of issues as a driver. I drive too fast and my blinker doesn't work sometimes - but I'm surprised at the number of people in Twin Falls who don't stop at stop signs. In this video, there are 17 cars that are shown from a 6-minute recording and only 1 of those comes to a complete stop.
TWIN FALLS, ID
NBC News

MTP Reports: Idaho church aims to establish a ‘Christian town’

As the topic of separation of church and state become more prominent in the halls of Congress and on the campaign trail, one church in Moscow, Idaho is attempting to establish a Christian town and increase the role religion plays in the public square and everyday life.Sept. 15, 2022.
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy