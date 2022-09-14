ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antonio Conte could be set to leave Tottenham

According to Italian journalist Paolo Bargiggia, Antonio Conte wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur and return to former club Juventus. There were no guarantees that Conte would stick around in North London beyond the summer, but Daniel Levy splashed the cash and backed the Italian in the transfer market. Conte appears...
Is Brentford vs Arsenal on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Arsenal travel to Brentford in an intriguing London derby to open up the Premier League action today. Both sides are in form after the Bees thrashed Leeds 5-2 last time out, while Mikel Arteta's side edged Zurich in the Europa League.Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news and build-upIvan Toney’s sensational form has resulted in an England call-up, with the Arsenal backline faced with a tough task to keep him quiet at the Brentford Community Stadium. That match was brought forward from a 2pm kick-off as a result of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday.Here’s everything you need...
‘Discussions have already begun…’ – Tottenham have been informed that Harry Kane ‘might leave’ this January

Former West Ham United striker turned pundit Frank McAvennie has informed Tottenham Hotspur that superstar Harry Kane ‘might leave’ in January. According to recent reports, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are interested in signing the Premier League forward, with Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg claiming he could become a ‘hot topic’.
