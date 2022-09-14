Read full article on original website
Antonio Conte could be set to leave Tottenham
According to Italian journalist Paolo Bargiggia, Antonio Conte wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur and return to former club Juventus. There were no guarantees that Conte would stick around in North London beyond the summer, but Daniel Levy splashed the cash and backed the Italian in the transfer market. Conte appears...
Is Brentford vs Arsenal on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Arsenal travel to Brentford in an intriguing London derby to open up the Premier League action today. Both sides are in form after the Bees thrashed Leeds 5-2 last time out, while Mikel Arteta's side edged Zurich in the Europa League.Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news and build-upIvan Toney’s sensational form has resulted in an England call-up, with the Arsenal backline faced with a tough task to keep him quiet at the Brentford Community Stadium. That match was brought forward from a 2pm kick-off as a result of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday.Here’s everything you need...
‘Discussions have already begun…’ – Tottenham have been informed that Harry Kane ‘might leave’ this January
Former West Ham United striker turned pundit Frank McAvennie has informed Tottenham Hotspur that superstar Harry Kane ‘might leave’ in January. According to recent reports, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are interested in signing the Premier League forward, with Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg claiming he could become a ‘hot topic’.
Rafael Nadal tweets tribute to 'friend and rival' Roger Federer: 'I wish this day would have never come'
Nadal, who is five years Federer's junior at 36 years old, is the all-time leader in Grand Slam men's singles titles with 22, while Novak Djokovic has 21. Federer retires alone in third place on the list, well ahead of fourth-place Pete Sampras, who retired in 2002. Though the 41-year-old...
