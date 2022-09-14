Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Opinion: Why Haven't The Los Angeles Lakers Signed This Former 9th Overall Pick?
View the original article to see embedded media. The Los Angeles Lakers will play the second game of the 2022-23 NBA season when they visit the Golden State Warriors on October 18. Meanwhile, training camps begin in just under two seasons, so the season is getting close. On Wednesday, there...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook Putting Up His $29.9 Million LA Home For Sale: "Finally, He Is Done With The Lakers."
While the entire basketball world is anticipating the start of the new NBA season, perhaps no one is more ready for it to begin than Russell Westbrook. The former MVP has endured large amounts of hate and criticism since his move to the Los Angeles Lakers last season. And considering that the team's failures and his own declining stats were the reason for that, he probably wants to rewrite the narrative as soon as possible.
'They Beat Real Madrid' - Erik Ten Hag Speaks On Manchester United Vs. FC Sheriff
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has spoken about his team's Europa League game against FC Sheriff Tiraspol, highlighting the fact that they beat Real Madrid in the Champions League last season.
Former Manchester United teammates Neville, Rooney meet as MLS managers for first time
Inter Miami coach Phil Neville said it will be nice to hear an English accent coming from the opposite dugout Sunday afternoon and he had nothing but good things to say about his former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney, the recently hired D.C. United coach; but once the whistle blows at Audi Field, Neville hopes his team is ruthless.
MLS・
RELATED PEOPLE
Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio reveals true scale of head injury
Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio has revealed the extent of the head injury which has forced him to miss the club's last four matches.
MLS・
SB Nation
Chelsea 1-1 RB Salzburg, Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings
Chelsea started brightly and kept up that impetus for much of the first-half, but in a rather familiar development, failed to make any of our chances, half-chances, and promising attacks truly count. Multiple times shots were passed up, final balls lacked accuracy, and players hesitated to make decisions. Confidence levels...
Complex
Fans React to Team Canada Not Getting New Kits for World Cup 2022
Canadian soccer fans are feeling a little left out today as Nike unveiled new home and away World Cup 2022 kits for 12 countries, including the United States and the Netherlands, but is leaving Team Canada with the ones it’s been wearing since 2021. In a statement, Nike explained...
UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 Fixtures & Results - 13th to 14th September
Details of all the Matchday 2 fixtures and results for this coming week.
UEFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Lorient level on points with French league leader PSG
PARIS (AP) — Dango Ouattara scored again as Lorient extended its best start in the French league by beating promoted Auxerre 3-1 and moving level on points with leader Paris Saint-Germain on Friday. After escaping relegation with one game to spare last season, Lorient has turned around its fortunes...
Yardbarker
Michael Redd Says Playing On The Redeem Team Was The 'Highlight Of His Career': "I Went From A Second-Round Pick To Being On The Redeem Team And Winning A Gold Medal With Kobe, Wade And LeBron."
The 2008 Redeem Team has been one of the hottest topics around the NBA recently, as LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are executive producers behind this documentary. That team landed in China with a lot of pressure on their shoulders after failing to win the gold medal in the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.
NBA・
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Mark Cuban Practicing His Shooting For Nearly 3 Hours: "Looks Like Brunson Replacement Maybe Internal."
Mark Cuban has been the owner of the Dallas Mavericks since 2000, and while there are plenty of question marks surrounding just how the team has been run behind the scenes, there can be no doubt that Cuban's arrival was a turning point for the franchise. He took over a team that had won 40% of its games in the 20 years before his arrival and turned them into a powerhouse.
Comments / 0