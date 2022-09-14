Read full article on original website
Arizona State interim football coach Shaun Aguano: What to know about new Sun Devils coach
Arizona State football fired Herm Edwards as coach on Sunday after the team's 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday night and named running backs coach Shaun Aguano as the interim coach. Who is Shaun Aguano? ...
BLOCK! Falcons Score Special Teams TD vs. Rams
The Falcons trailed 28-3 against the Rams, but a flurry of scores have them back in the game. Lorenzo Carter's recovery on the blocked punt makes it a one-score game.
Passed over no more: Becky Hammon was exactly what Aces needed to win 1st title
UNCASVILLE, Connecticut — The Las Vegas Aces had pulled within 40 minutes of their first WNBA championship. It was a Finals-opening home sweep in Vegas, but when their first-year head coach answered her final question of the night, the energy drop was instantaneous. Did Becky Hammon think everyone in...
Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA title, Chelsea Gray named MVP
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Chelsea Gray scored 20 points to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title in a 78-71 road win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4 on Sunday. Gray went 9 of 13 from the floor, and was named MVP after averaging 18 points over the run. The Aces improved to 4-0 in this year’s playoffs with two days rest. Riquna Williams added 17 points Kelsey Plum added 16 points for the Aces, Jackie Young had 13 and league MVP A’ja Wilson added 11 points to go with 14 rebounds. Vegas finished on an 8-0 run. As the buzzer sounded Wilson grabbed the ball and stomped the floor before being mobbed by her teammates.
