Our Views: School bureaucracies cling to their easy-A rating system for high schools
If it were up to the heads of local school systems around Louisiana, the letter grades for high schools would be high indefinitely. Easily understood, as superintendents are political animals, appointed by elected school boards in parishes and a few city-based districts around the state. Who wants their star A-rated...
Tell us how your workplace stacks up. Nominations open for 2023 Top Workplaces competition.
Faced with an extended pandemic, ever-rising costs and continued changes in technology, businesses - and the people who work at them - have been forced to adapt in recent years. How does your company stack up against the best places to work in the New Orleans area? For the ninth...
Ochsner’s growth exploded under Warner Thomas’ tenure. What happens next?
As Warner Thomas cracked open a Diet Coke in a chilly conference room the day after he announced he was leaving Ochsner Health, he was subdued and wistful when reflecting on his 24 years in New Orleans. “It was a really hard decision … really hard,” he said, the executive’s...
Money for a S&WB substation was held up by abortion politics. On Thursday, the logjam broke.
After a two-month delay, the State Bond Commission on Thursday gave the go-ahead for a $39 million New Orleans drainage project that got entangled in abortion politics. The vote was 11-1. The lone "no" vote was cast by a representative of Attorney General Jeff Landry's office, who argued that approval should continue to be delayed because New Orleans leaders have vowed not to enforce Louisiana's anti-abortion law that took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court returned the issue to states.
Slidell student accused of gun threats, second student arrested this week in St. Tammany.
A 12-year-old Slidell student was arrested Friday after he told a classmate he was going to bring a gun to school, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. The Clearwood Junior High School student allegedly told a classmate Thursday that he would bring a gun to school on Friday and shoot him, authorities said. The incident was not reported to the school resource officer until Friday after the school day had begun.
Runaway calf's bid for freedom has sad ending, St. Tammany authorities say
A joint effort between St. Tammany Sheriff's Office deputies and Covington police to apprehend an escaped calf was unsuccessful Wednesday, a chase that made news when the Sheriff's Office posted a photo of a deputy trying to corral the animal. But the search for the calf became moot Thursday when...
Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
St. Tammany Parish Fair impresario has a super power — and a show to put on
There’s one thing St. Tammany’s Melissa Primes Dottolo never leaves her house without. It doesn’t matter the day, the circumstance or the weather, she’s guaranteed to have it, no matter what. “She never drops her smile,” said her mom, Shirley T. Primes. “Never.”. “Anywhere...
Pogy boat dumps 900,000 fish off Louisiana coast, raising the ire of anglers and conservationists
A menhaden fishing boat overwhelmed by an unexpectedly big catch let loose a massive raft of dead fish off the coast of southwest Louisiana last week, sparking outrage from conservation groups and renewed calls for tougher rules governing the state’s largest but least-regulated fishery. Omega Protein estimates it lost...
It's back! St. Tammany Parish Fair set to return to Covington after long hiatus
As festivals, concerts and celebrations trickle back to the north shore after the chaos of COVID-19 and the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, there is one particular event that marks a clear turning point as the area moves forward. It’s been three years, but the St. Tammany Parish Fair is officially...
St. Tammany property transfers, Aug. 16-22, 2022: See a list of home and other sales
BIRDIE ST. 73504: $7,000, Bedford Construction LLC to Pedro Vargas Grimaldo and Azucena Saldana Velez. HILLCREST COUNTRY CLUB SUBDIVISION, LOTS 13, 14, 15: $27,000, Julie Lynn Rando to David W. Eckert. INGRAM ESTATES, PHASE 1, LOT 177: $260,000, Barbara Barton Krieger to Karen P. Tusa. MONEY HILL PLANTATION ESTATES, LOT...
Chapel Hart finishes fifth on 'America's Got Talent'; Trombone Shorty drops in on finale
New Orleans transplants and "America's Got Talent" finalists Chapel Hart weren't the only Louisiana representation on the NBC series' finale Wednesday night — Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews joined the party. Grammy-winning New Orleans trombonist Andrews joined finalist Avery Dixon, a saxophonist from Atlanta, on stage to perform Stevie Wonder's...
$1.7M Art Deco home in Lake Vista is luxe outside, too, with pool and outdoor kitchen
Like its namesake thoroughfare, the graceful Art Deco home at 25 Swan St. sits on a verdant space in the enviable Lake Vista neighborhood, near the shores of Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans. Renovated in 2014, the contemporary home boasts more than 4,200 square feet of living area, and more...
