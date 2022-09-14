After a two-month delay, the State Bond Commission on Thursday gave the go-ahead for a $39 million New Orleans drainage project that got entangled in abortion politics. The vote was 11-1. The lone "no" vote was cast by a representative of Attorney General Jeff Landry's office, who argued that approval should continue to be delayed because New Orleans leaders have vowed not to enforce Louisiana's anti-abortion law that took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court returned the issue to states.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO