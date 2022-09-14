ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

NOLA.com

Money for a S&WB substation was held up by abortion politics. On Thursday, the logjam broke.

After a two-month delay, the State Bond Commission on Thursday gave the go-ahead for a $39 million New Orleans drainage project that got entangled in abortion politics. The vote was 11-1. The lone "no" vote was cast by a representative of Attorney General Jeff Landry's office, who argued that approval should continue to be delayed because New Orleans leaders have vowed not to enforce Louisiana's anti-abortion law that took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court returned the issue to states.
NOLA.com

Slidell student accused of gun threats, second student arrested this week in St. Tammany.

A 12-year-old Slidell student was arrested Friday after he told a classmate he was going to bring a gun to school, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. The Clearwood Junior High School student allegedly told a classmate Thursday that he would bring a gun to school on Friday and shoot him, authorities said. The incident was not reported to the school resource officer until Friday after the school day had begun.
NOLA.com

Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
