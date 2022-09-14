Bayley Currey

Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for John Hunter Nemechek in 2023
With Kyle Busch Motorsports’ NASCAR future unknown, so is John Hunter Nemechek’s. Here are three possible landing spots for him in 2023. With the blockbuster news of Kyle Busch officially signing with Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, his Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), faces an unknown future.
NASCAR: Chris Buescher Takes Checkered Flag at Bristol Motor Speedway
It’s been quite some time, but Chris Buescher is finally back in NASCAR’s victory lane. The driver of the No. 17 car enjoyed one of the best runs of his career at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday night, taking the checkered flag on an eventful evening. Buescher’s win marked...
Autoweek.com
NASCAR’s Round of 12 is Set as Chris Buescher Wins at Bristol
Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Dillon were eliminated after Bristol Saturday night. Chris Buescher scored his second career Cup win, his first coming the rain shortened race at Pocono in 2016. Buescher is the series 19th different winner in 2022 tying a record dating back to 2001.
Joey Logano’s Late-Race Pit Stop at Kansas Was Quite Disturbing for Team Penske
Joey Logano's late-race pit stop at Kansas showed the No. 22 team may not have confidence in its driver. The post Joey Logano’s Late-Race Pit Stop at Kansas Was Quite Disturbing for Team Penske appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NASCAR at Bristol playoff race 2022: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Here is everything you need to know to get ready for the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Denny Hamlin Speaks Glowingly of Kyle Busch’s Influence on His Career, and Details Why His JGR Teammate Rejected Potential Ride at 23XI Racing
Denny Hamlin candidly discusses the "bittersweet" departure of Kyle Busch from Joe Gibbs Racing and why his teammate rejected a potential opportunity at 23XI Racing. The post Denny Hamlin Speaks Glowingly of Kyle Busch’s Influence on His Career, and Details Why His JGR Teammate Rejected Potential Ride at 23XI Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
2022 NASCAR playoffs at Bristol odds, predictions: Model fades Chase Elliott at Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Kyle Larson has been dominant at Bristol Motor Speedway in recent years, and when NASCAR returns to the track Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET for the 2022 Bass Pro Shops Night Race, he'll have added motivation to continue his success. Larson enters the weekend eighth in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings with one race to go until the playoff field is cut to 12. He comes into this race at 13-2 in the latest 2022 Bass Pro Shops Night Race odds listed on Caesars Sportsbook. Larson won last year's event, and has a pair of second-place showings as well as a sixth-place performance in three of his four races there prior to 2021.
Bristol Starting Lineup: September 2022 (NASCAR Truck Series)
Tonight, the NASCAR Truck Series takes the green flag in Bristol, TN. Now, the field rolls to the half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway for a round of practice and qualifying. View the Bristol starting lineup for the NASCAR Truck Series below. Bristol Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Truck: Prac/Qual |...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kevin Harvick wanted Kyle Busch at Stewart-Haas Racing
Kevin Harvick: “I’m not the guy spending the money.”. All year, Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota have been on a sponsorship search to replace MARS Incorporated. However, they’ve failed to come up with the funding and now Kyle Busch will exit their driver roster at the end of the 2022 season.
Hendrick Motorsports’ future after Kyle Larson’s big extension through 2026
Kyle Larson's latest extension sees him with Hendrick Motorsports through the 2026 season. Let's have a deep dive into the organization's future in NASCAR.
Nolensville Little League All-Star Team Will Be Honored as Bms Neighborhood Heroes at the Bass Pro Shops Night Race
The Nolensville Little League All-Star team, who made a stellar run in the Little League World Series in August and captured the hearts of nearly every Tennessean with their ‘magical’ play, will be honored as Neighborhood Heroes by Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday evening during pre-race ceremonies for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
NASCAR Cup Series playoffs: Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin start ahead playoff of competitors at Bristol
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to its “Last Great Colosseum” in northeast Tennessee to trim its playoff field from 16 to 12 this weekend. Bristol Motor Speedway with its tight quarters and high banks is one of the most unique tracks on the circuit and always produces on-track drama. NASCAR brass know exactly what they’re doing, placing Bristol as a playoff cut-down race.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Magic of Lights® Holiday Display at Homestead-Miami Speedway Back for Second Year With Magical, Family-Friendly Drive-through Experience
Magic of Lights®, the popular drive-through, family-friendly holiday lights extravaganza, is coming back to South Florida at the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway, Nov. 18 through Jan. 1, 2023. Magic of Lights will showcase a dazzling display of more than one million twinkling, sparkling lights and magical scenes. Pre-sale tickets are...
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
16K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0