After four weeks off, the Ontario, California-based Flowdynamics Sprint Car team, which is comprised of Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams, will return to action in Saturday’s 14th Annual Glenn Howard Memorial at Perris Auto Speedway. The competition will be the first for the two veteran drivers since the California Racer’s Hall of Fame Night at Perris on August 20th. Spectator gates at the famous Riverside County half-mile clay oval will open at 5:00 p.m. and racing will commence at 7:00.

ONTARIO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO