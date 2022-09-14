Read full article on original website
blufftontoday.com
News About Town: Cook named USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen
Cook named USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen. Kinley Cook is the new USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen. Cook is the daughter of Allen and Courtney Brown Cook. She competed in many different phases of competition including casual wear, fun fashion/runway, interview, evening gown, cover model, and academic success. She will represent South Carolina and compete in the UNM National Pageant on July 2-8, 2023, in Hollywood, Florida.
blufftontoday.com
Dailey named 50th Gopher Hill Festival grand marshal
The Gopher Hill Festival, in its 50th year, recently named its grand marshal, who has been a staple in organizing the festival and its events. Linda Dailey, current Gopher Hill Festival chairperson, will serve as grand marshal, the festival committee announced. This year's festival will be Thursday, Oct. 6-Saturday, Oct....
wpde.com
Charleston native becomes first female African American priest ordained in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — It’s taken 300 years, but the Anglican church now has its first African American female priest here in South Carolina. Rev. Henrietta M. Rivers was ordained this week at St. John’s Chapel. The Charleston native was born and bred in the same eastside...
crbjbizwire.com
South Carolina legal pioneer Judge Margaret Seymour joins Saxton & Stump
CHARLESTON, SC — Saxton & Stump is pleased to announce that the Hon. Margaret B. Seymour has joined the firm in its Charleston office. In 1998, President Bill Clinton nominated Judge Seymour to a seat on the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina. She became the first African American woman to be named a U.S. District Court Judge in South Carolina. In 2012 she became the first African American named chief judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina. Judge Seymour, who retired from the bench on August 31, 2022, will now join Saxton & Stump to offer her services as a mediator and arbitrator, as well as providing support to the firm’s Commercial Litigation, Title IX and Labor and Employment groups, putting to use her decades of legal experience both from behind and in front of the bench to help clients navigate complex legal issues.
walterborolive.com
Colleton native becomes K9 cop
A Colleton County law enforcement officer has decided to become an official canine handler, and is now a part of the local canine team. Colleton County Sheriff’s deputy Tyler Webster is a Round O native. He began his law enforcement career in 2019, when he joined the local law enforcement agency as a deputy.
From Long Island to Savannah, sailing impacts a family for generations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Singer and songwriter Christopher Cross wrote the song Sailing (1979), which included the lyrics, “And if the wind is right you can sail away and find tranquility.” Peace, tranquility, and joy are some words that people use to describe the reasons why they sail. Others see it as a competitive sport. […]
2 Students With Guns At Philip Simmons High School In Custody: Deputies
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkeley County School District continue to investigate. The post 2 Students With Guns At Philip Simmons High School In Custody: Deputies appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
cityofbeaufort.org
2 companies to open operations at spec building in Beaufort Commerce Park
BEAUFORT, S.C. (Sept. 15, 2022) – The City of Beaufort’s commitment to diversifying its economy is paying results – the latest examples being a fully leased spec building at Beaufort Commerce Park, with an additional spec building in the planning stages. This comes on top of the...
The Post and Courier
Another Charleston-area former Bi-Lo supermarket to see new use after $2.9M sale
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Darkened Summerville store bought by Dorchester County for nearly $2.9M. On the edge of Summerville, Dorchester County recently...
wtoc.com
Organizations building affordable homes on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Affordable housing is hard to find in many parts of our area, especially on Hilton Head Island. ”It just offers them something that impacts them for generations to come,” said Brenda Dooley, the executive director of Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity. Hilton...
Summerville man to compete on Wheel of Fortune
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville resident will appear on the popular TV game show ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Monday night. According to the Town of Summerville, Lenny Larkin of Summerville will compete on ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ Larkin is the IT Director for the Town of Summerville. Tune in Monday night to watch Larkin complete word […]
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Weekend Events
There’s ALWAYS something to do in Charleston – especially on the weekend. If you need help finding plans, just consult Charleston’s best events list below. Be sure to check back throughout the week for updates as information is subject to change at any time.
No injuries after overnight fire at Camping World in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating an early-morning fire at Camping World on Rivers Avenue. According to fire officials, crews responded to an alarm set off at Camping World of Charleston around 1:30 a.m. Crews found no smoke from the outside of the building, however, they found the inside […]
eatitandlikeit.com
4th Hilton Head Shrimp Festival returns to Harbortown
It started out, very simply, as a celebration of one of our area’s most treasured resources. Shrimp. It has now become one of the best single day culinary events on Hilton Head Island. It’s back on Saturday, September 24th. The Hilton Head Island Shrimp Festival. “We originally set...
WLTX.com
Alleged intruder dead after being shot by South Carolina homeowner
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina homeowner is cooperating with deputies after authorities say he shot and killed an intruder attempting to get into his house. According to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a call on Wednesday night on Madison Street where the armed homeowner recounted what had happened.
live5news.com
Controversial, yet effective: Why the sheriff’s office allows for warning shots when few others do
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The belief in law enforcement about warning shots has generally been that they pose too great a risk to be allowed; But there is one agency in the Lowcountry that does approve of its use in rare circumstances: The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. It...
Fatal truck-bike crash closes portion of Charleston
A man on his bike was killed after he collided with a tractor trailer on Charleston west of 95 at Sandhill. The crash happened just before 7am. The driver left the scene, but returned after he was contacted by police.
yourislandnews.com
leads to arrest of Seabrook man
A Seabrook man was detained by officers from the Port Royal Police Department (PRPD) after he shot another man in the parking lot of a Parker’s convenience store. Jaquavious Bakari Washington, 23, was charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm and discharging a firearm in town limits. He is currently being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.
abcnews4.com
Former cadet at The Citadel honored with posthumous degree
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Citadel has awarded its first ever posthumous degree. The military college awarded an undergraduate degree and a class ring Friday afternoon to the family of Lt. Col. George McMillan, a member of the class of 1938. McMillan was a senior, just six credits from...
Puppy recovering from severe injuries was found abandoned in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A chihuahua puppy is recovering at the Charleston Animal Society after a group of children found the dog suffering from multiple serious injuries in North Charleston. The animal society said the children found the puppy in a bin along a walking path in the Midland Park area on Tuesday and […]
