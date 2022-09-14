ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

blufftontoday.com

News About Town: Cook named USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen

Cook named USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen. Kinley Cook is the new USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen. Cook is the daughter of Allen and Courtney Brown Cook. She competed in many different phases of competition including casual wear, fun fashion/runway, interview, evening gown, cover model, and academic success. She will represent South Carolina and compete in the UNM National Pageant on July 2-8, 2023, in Hollywood, Florida.
HAMPTON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Dailey named 50th Gopher Hill Festival grand marshal

The Gopher Hill Festival, in its 50th year, recently named its grand marshal, who has been a staple in organizing the festival and its events. Linda Dailey, current Gopher Hill Festival chairperson, will serve as grand marshal, the festival committee announced. This year's festival will be Thursday, Oct. 6-Saturday, Oct....
RIDGELAND, SC
crbjbizwire.com

South Carolina legal pioneer Judge Margaret Seymour joins Saxton & Stump

CHARLESTON, SC — Saxton & Stump is pleased to announce that the Hon. Margaret B. Seymour has joined the firm in its Charleston office. In 1998, President Bill Clinton nominated Judge Seymour to a seat on the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina. She became the first African American woman to be named a U.S. District Court Judge in South Carolina. In 2012 she became the first African American named chief judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina. Judge Seymour, who retired from the bench on August 31, 2022, will now join Saxton & Stump to offer her services as a mediator and arbitrator, as well as providing support to the firm’s Commercial Litigation, Title IX and Labor and Employment groups, putting to use her decades of legal experience both from behind and in front of the bench to help clients navigate complex legal issues.
CHARLESTON, SC
City
Parris Island, SC
Beaufort, SC
Government
City
Beaufort, SC
walterborolive.com

Colleton native becomes K9 cop

A Colleton County law enforcement officer has decided to become an official canine handler, and is now a part of the local canine team. Colleton County Sheriff’s deputy Tyler Webster is a Round O native. He began his law enforcement career in 2019, when he joined the local law enforcement agency as a deputy.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Another Charleston-area former Bi-Lo supermarket to see new use after $2.9M sale

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Darkened Summerville store bought by Dorchester County for nearly $2.9M. On the edge of Summerville, Dorchester County recently...
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Organizations building affordable homes on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Affordable housing is hard to find in many parts of our area, especially on Hilton Head Island. ”It just offers them something that impacts them for generations to come,” said Brenda Dooley, the executive director of Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity. Hilton...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Summerville man to compete on Wheel of Fortune

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville resident will appear on the popular TV game show ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Monday night.  According to the Town of Summerville, Lenny Larkin of Summerville will compete on ‘Wheel of Fortune.’  Larkin is the IT Director for the Town of Summerville.  Tune in Monday night to watch Larkin complete word […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Weekend Events

There’s ALWAYS something to do in Charleston – especially on the weekend. If you need help finding plans, just consult Charleston’s best events list below. Be sure to check back throughout the week for updates as information is subject to change at any time.
CHARLESTON, SC
Military
Politics
eatitandlikeit.com

4th Hilton Head Shrimp Festival returns to Harbortown

It started out, very simply, as a celebration of one of our area’s most treasured resources. Shrimp. It has now become one of the best single day culinary events on Hilton Head Island. It’s back on Saturday, September 24th. The Hilton Head Island Shrimp Festival. “We originally set...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WLTX.com

Alleged intruder dead after being shot by South Carolina homeowner

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina homeowner is cooperating with deputies after authorities say he shot and killed an intruder attempting to get into his house. According to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a call on Wednesday night on Madison Street where the armed homeowner recounted what had happened.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
yourislandnews.com

leads to arrest of Seabrook man

A Seabrook man was detained by officers from the Port Royal Police Department (PRPD) after he shot another man in the parking lot of a Parker’s convenience store. Jaquavious Bakari Washington, 23, was charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm and discharging a firearm in town limits. He is currently being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.
PORT ROYAL, SC
abcnews4.com

Former cadet at The Citadel honored with posthumous degree

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Citadel has awarded its first ever posthumous degree. The military college awarded an undergraduate degree and a class ring Friday afternoon to the family of Lt. Col. George McMillan, a member of the class of 1938. McMillan was a senior, just six credits from...
CHARLESTON, SC

