Curtis Liscomb
3d ago
wanna bet he serves serious time for this when people do.worse everyday and get slapped.on wrist by judge and prosecutors
whiterivernow.com
Woman charged after authorities allege she tried to run over another woman
A Batesville woman has been charged after authorities allege she tried to run over another woman with a vehicle at a local shopping center. According to the arrest affidavit, Batesville Police were dispatched to the Eagle Mountain Shopping Center on Tuesday morning regarding someone driving erratically through the parking lot and trying to run over a female subject.
Kait 8
Woman accused of trying to run over grandson’s wife
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a 65-year-old Batesville woman Friday after they said she tried to run over her grandson’s wife multiple times. Judge Tim Weaver found probable cause to arrest 65-year-old Janis L. Rose on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member, a Class D felony.
Kait 8
Police, parents speak about student suspected of murder arrested during school
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The search for a suspect in a Sunday, Sept. 11 shooting in Blytheville had the community on edge, but when parents found one of those suspects was arrested at school, many had safety concerns. The Blytheville Police Department arrested a Blytheville High School student Wednesday, Sept....
Kait 8
Sheriff: Traffic stop nets 1,114 fentanyl pills
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested two Newport men after they reported finding more than 1,000 fentanyl pills. According to a news release from the White County Sheriff’s Office, Searcy police officers stopped a white Cadillac Escalade at the intersection of South Main Street and West Beebe-Capps expressway at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
whiterivernow.com
Man held on $1 million bond after stabbing death at Cushman
A charge of murder in the first degree has been filed in the Tuesday morning stabbing death of a Cushman woman. Eli Benjamin Horace Ray (pictured below), 26, is currently being held in the Independence County Jail under a $1 million bond. The felony charge was filed this afternoon in Independence County Circuit Court.
whiterivernow.com
More details released on two recent stabbings
More information has been released regarding the investigation of a fatal stabbing in Cushman on Tuesday, as well as another stabbing incident on Sunday. Early Tuesday morning, authorities responded to a domestic violence call in Cushman. Upon arrival, a female victim was discovered deceased in the home. A suspect was...
Kait 8
Paragould man’s rape conviction overturned; new trial ordered
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Court of Appeals has reversed a Paragould man’s rape conviction. In June of 2021, a Greene County jury sentenced Santiago Vasquez, Jr. to 25 years in prison after convicted him of five counts of rape involving a child. Paragould police arrested Vasquez in...
Kait 8
WATCH: Police need help finding suspects in picnic table vandalism
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Police are on the lookout for multiple suspects behind a case of vandalism in Jonesboro in which a handicap-accessible picnic table was destroyed. The Jonesboro Police Department posted a video of the act caught on Sunday, Sept. 11. In the video, a person, along with...
Kait 8
Construction company owner arrested for writing hot check
GEPP, Ark. (KAIT) – Fulton County sheriff’s deputies arrested a construction company owner Wednesday after they said he wrote hot checks for building materials. According to a probable cause affidavit, All Steel in Gepp received a check on Aug. 26 from 49-year-old Gerald Lee Stellar-Helcher, owner of Stellar Construction, for construction materials.
KFVS12
Woman shot outside Poplar Bluff apartment complex; police investigating
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot outside of an apartment complex. According to Poplar Bluff police, they received a call about a shooting in the 1000 block of Kinzer Street just after midnight on Tuesday, September 13. When they arrived on scene, officers...
Kait 8
Helping the youth rebuild connection with law enforcement
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - GROW NEA is teaching young adults how to interact with first responders, and while doing this, they get to meet officers in their community, building that rapport with the officers that work to keep them safe. GROW NEA sets out to protect not only the youth...
Kait 8
Mayor admits to circumventing city council to get pawned police gun back
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Hoxie mayor admitted for the first time he went around the city council to get a police gun that was pawned back. The mayor admitted to the purchase after a heated city council meeting where policy changes were made. The majority of the city...
Kait 8
City approves new facility for police department
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Out with the old, in with the new, as officers in one Independence County community will get a new home. Following a city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Batesville Police Department is set to move into a new facility after only being at their current one for three years.
howellcountynews.com
Moody man drowns in the North Fork
A 21-year-old Moody man drowned at the Hammond Camp swimming area. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ryan McGee waded too deep into the water on September 4 at around 3:45 p.m. and never resurfaced. McGee was pronounced dead at the scene by Ozark County Coroner Gene Britt at...
Kait 8
Beatles at the Ridge returns to Northeast Arkansas
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - During the 1960s, the Beatles had to make an emergency landing while traveling between Dallas and New York, and Walnut Ridge was the closest airport. Beatles at the Ridge returned to Lawrence County on Saturday. The Liverpool Legends, who mainly perform in Branson, bring the...
Kait 8
Bringing art downtown with a twist
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Volunteers from all over Paragould and northeast Arkansas turned out to help facilitate “Art Alley.”. After a 5K race Saturday morning, many headed down to Art Alley to leave their permanent mark on downtown Paragould. Younger kids and even adults packed the alley paint. Bringing...
Kait 8
Crafty crooks trying to scam vendors
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Scammers are apparently trying to cash in on a free event. The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will host its annual fall arts and craft fair from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The library does not charge vendor fees for booth space. But...
Kait 8
Abundance of chickens present at county fair following avian flu scare
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One fair in Northeast Arkansas has seen a busy week, and it’s not just in the number of activities. The Clay County Fair wraps up on Saturday, Sept. 16, and big events such as a rodeo and demolition derby remain on the schedule. Fair...
Kait 8
City purchases lot for possible outdoor hangout spot
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be more fun and excitement coming to an Independence County community. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Batesville City Council said they would purchase a lot on the corner of Central Avenue and Boswell Street, with the goal of turning the space into an outdoor hangout spot for people of all ages.
Kait 8
Running to better the community’s future
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County Future Fund kicked off the 5K and 10K Saturday morning in downtown Paragould. The races were used as fundraising events for the Greene County Future Fund. The future fund helps keep the community green by giving out recycling bins, and some of the money raised will go towards additions to trails across Greene County.
