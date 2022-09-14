Read full article on original website
Lost In Arizona: Where Are These Missing People?
5-year-old Jhessye Jash'ua Shockley was reported missing from Glendale, Arizona, on October 11, 2011. Her mother, Jerice Yaton Hunter, told authorities she left Jhessye at home with her three siblings, and when she returned, Jhessye was gone.
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Lazy Rivers in Arizona (Relax And Float Down Stream!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Although laziness frequently has a bad name, sometimes it’s the best way to escape the Arizona summer heat. Arizona lacks an oceanfront position and the beaches that go along with it. Therefore, inhabitants and visitors must rely on hotels with cool pools and entertaining water parks.
MLB
D-backs name 2022 Garcia Award winner
We stand on the shoulders of giants, those who came before us to clear the path, demand opportunity for all and fight for what is right. In 2007, the Arizona Diamondbacks decided to recognize one of those giants, Pete Garcia, with the Hispanic Leadership Award and established what is now an important tradition celebrating the lives of strong leaders in our community. That year, Garcia stood out among the rest. Throughout his entire life, Garcia empowered communities when he headed the Victoria Foundation, which is dedicated to awarding college scholarships to low-income youth. He was also an agent of change and justice serving as president of Chicanos Por La Causa for 27 years. For this and many more important contributions, the D-backs honored Garcia by naming the award the Los D-backs Pete Garcia Hispanic Leadership Award in 2017.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman leads Arizona deputies on high speed I-10 chase with 2 babies, 2 migrants in car
PHOENIX - A 19-year-old woman is in custody after reportedly leading Arizona authorities on a high-speed pursuit through the Phoenix metropolitan area - and deputies say she had her babies and a pair of undocumented immigrants in the car. The incident began after a Pinal County sheriff's deputy tried to...
Rescue crews deploy drone to assist distressed hiker off trail in Scottsdale
PHOENIX — A drone was heralded as a critical instrument used to rescue a distressed hiker in Scottsdale early on Saturday morning. According to a release by the Scottsdale Fire Department, paramedics piloted the drone 10 minutes after the incident was reported to locate a woman in her 60’s who was then taken off the trail on a UTV.
KTAR.com
Four Peaks Oktoberfest announces 3-day lineup at Tempe Town Lake
PHOENIX — Four Peaks Oktoberfest at Tempe Town Lake announced its three-day lineup for this year’s event on Wednesday. The German-themed festival will take place during the weekend of Oct. 7-9 and will include musical acts all three days across two stages, new carnival rides, a celebrity brat-eating contest and a wiener dog fashion show.
kjzz.org
Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
fox10phoenix.com
Alleged DUI crash on I-10 in east Phoenix injures 4, including Arizona trooper
PHOENIX - A woman has been detained on suspicion of driving under the influence after she reportedly caused a crash on Interstate 10 at 40th Street that left four people injured, including two kids and an Arizona state trooper. The eastbound lanes of the freeway had been shut down at...
Cruise for a Cause: Track Laps for Charity Returns to Phoenix Raceway on Oct. 1
NASCAR fans can get a sneak peek at Phoenix Raceway’s NASCAR Championship Weekend racetrack from the driver’s seat of their own car!. Phoenix Raceway will host Track Laps for Charity from 9 a.m. - noon on Saturday, Oct. 1. For a donation of $30, motorists can drive their personal vehicles around Phoenix Raceway’s iconic championship mile-long, doglegged oval.
Proof Bread Hopes to Expand Business with New Locations in Phoenix
An ongoing Mainvest campaign will help build a satellite bakery and warehouse in northern Phoenix.
AZFamily
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
12news.com
Once collegiate rivals in Arizona. Scooby Wright and DJ Foster have teamed up as they kick off their sports broadcasting careers
PHOENIX — Any fan of football in the state of Arizona knows the names, Scooby Wright and DJ Foster. Wright played at the University of Arizona where he led an impressive career, even winning the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year award. Following college, Wright was drafted in the...
Almost 400 Arizona leaders gathered to address the Colorado River water shortage
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona growers, lawmakers, attorneys, and business leaders came together in Tempe to address the water shortage on the Colorado River. The purpose of the Agribusiness and Water Council of Arizona is to maintain the integrity of Arizona's water supplies and industries that rely on these essentials for the benefit of The post Almost 400 Arizona leaders gathered to address the Colorado River water shortage appeared first on KYMA.
AZFamily
Here’s how to own parts of the old Desert Diamond casino near Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A part of gambling history in the Valley is up for auction, and anyone can grab a piece. Desert Diamond has more than 200 items from Desert Diamond Casino West Valley, its interim casino near Glendale, on the auction block. The online auction started earlier this month and ends on Monday at 7 p.m. Arizona time. Desert Diamond Casino West Valley at 91st and Northern avenues first opened in 2015 and had only slot machines in the 49,000-square-foot building. It was an interim casino until the current casino, which is more than 75,000 square feet and has slot machines plus electronic and live tables, could be finished. Desert Diamond Casinos reportedly plans to use the building for storage.
12news.com
Arizona football legends DJ Foster and Scooby Wright begin their broadcast career
The ASU and UA football stars first made their marks on the grass at local Valley high schools. 12Sports talked with the two as they broadcasted a high school game.
luxury-houses.net
An Absolute Masterpiece with Breathtaking Mountain Views at A Premium Location in Phoenix Hits The Market for $8.995 Million
The Home in Phoenix, a magnificent custom remodel home built by Avomos with the lavish backyard entertainment grounds including a cabana and multiple sitting areas is now available for sale. This home located at 4951 E Rockridge Rd, Phoenix, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Maximilian Schopen De Melo (Phone: 480-800-0968) & Patrick Niederdrenk (Phone: 480-512-1080) at America One Luxury Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Phoenix.
Why AZ gas prices are rising in some areas but falling in others
The national average of gasoline is down 60 cents from a week ago, according to AAA. Meanwhile in Phoenix, the average price has increased.
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix’s Things to Do This Weekend: David Spade, Third Friday
You worked hard this week and deserve to play even harder this weekend. Over the next 72 hours or so, you can attend a hometown performance by one-time Arizona resident David Spade, get an eyeful of art at Third Friday, learn how to make zines, or meet famed voice actors.
arizonasports.com
Sun Devils big favorites, Wildcats underdogs in Saturday night’s action
Sportsbooks see a big win and a tight loss coming for Arizona’s Pac-12 teams Saturday night. Arizona State — fresh off a 34-17 road loss to Oklahoma State — is expected to bounce back against mid-major program Eastern Michigan at Sun Devil Stadium. FanDuel Sportsbook has the line at Sun Devils -20.5 at -110 odds.
AZFamily
More storms on the way to Phoenix
Spinato's serves up the official pizza for the Phoenix Suns & Phoenix Mercury. A popular family-owned pizzeria chain has signed a three-year agreement to become *the* pizza of the basketball season. We sent out Colton Shone to try it out. Dinosaurs are taking over the Phoenix Zoo!. Updated: 7 hours...
