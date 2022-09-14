ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

townandtourist.com

15 BEST Lazy Rivers in Arizona (Relax And Float Down Stream!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Although laziness frequently has a bad name, sometimes it’s the best way to escape the Arizona summer heat. Arizona lacks an oceanfront position and the beaches that go along with it. Therefore, inhabitants and visitors must rely on hotels with cool pools and entertaining water parks.
ARIZONA STATE
MLB

D-backs name 2022 Garcia Award winner

We stand on the shoulders of giants, those who came before us to clear the path, demand opportunity for all and fight for what is right. In 2007, the Arizona Diamondbacks decided to recognize one of those giants, Pete Garcia, with the Hispanic Leadership Award and established what is now an important tradition celebrating the lives of strong leaders in our community. That year, Garcia stood out among the rest. Throughout his entire life, Garcia empowered communities when he headed the Victoria Foundation, which is dedicated to awarding college scholarships to low-income youth. He was also an agent of change and justice serving as president of Chicanos Por La Causa for 27 years. For this and many more important contributions, the D-backs honored Garcia by naming the award the Los D-backs Pete Garcia Hispanic Leadership Award in 2017.
PHOENIX, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Peoria, AZ
KTAR.com

Four Peaks Oktoberfest announces 3-day lineup at Tempe Town Lake

PHOENIX — Four Peaks Oktoberfest at Tempe Town Lake announced its three-day lineup for this year’s event on Wednesday. The German-themed festival will take place during the weekend of Oct. 7-9 and will include musical acts all three days across two stages, new carnival rides, a celebrity brat-eating contest and a wiener dog fashion show.
TEMPE, AZ
kjzz.org

Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning

Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
PHOENIX, AZ
Speedway Digest

Cruise for a Cause: Track Laps for Charity Returns to Phoenix Raceway on Oct. 1

NASCAR fans can get a sneak peek at Phoenix Raceway’s NASCAR Championship Weekend racetrack from the driver’s seat of their own car!. Phoenix Raceway will host Track Laps for Charity from 9 a.m. - noon on Saturday, Oct. 1. For a donation of $30, motorists can drive their personal vehicles around Phoenix Raceway’s iconic championship mile-long, doglegged oval.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
KYMA News 11

Almost 400 Arizona leaders gathered to address the Colorado River water shortage

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona growers, lawmakers, attorneys, and business leaders came together in Tempe to address the water shortage on the Colorado River. The purpose of the Agribusiness and Water Council of Arizona is to maintain the integrity of Arizona's water supplies and industries that rely on these essentials for the benefit of The post Almost 400 Arizona leaders gathered to address the Colorado River water shortage appeared first on KYMA.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Here’s how to own parts of the old Desert Diamond casino near Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A part of gambling history in the Valley is up for auction, and anyone can grab a piece. Desert Diamond has more than 200 items from Desert Diamond Casino West Valley, its interim casino near Glendale, on the auction block. The online auction started earlier this month and ends on Monday at 7 p.m. Arizona time. Desert Diamond Casino West Valley at 91st and Northern avenues first opened in 2015 and had only slot machines in the 49,000-square-foot building. It was an interim casino until the current casino, which is more than 75,000 square feet and has slot machines plus electronic and live tables, could be finished. Desert Diamond Casinos reportedly plans to use the building for storage.
GLENDALE, AZ
luxury-houses.net

An Absolute Masterpiece with Breathtaking Mountain Views at A Premium Location in Phoenix Hits The Market for $8.995 Million

The Home in Phoenix, a magnificent custom remodel home built by Avomos with the lavish backyard entertainment grounds including a cabana and multiple sitting areas is now available for sale. This home located at 4951 E Rockridge Rd, Phoenix, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Maximilian Schopen De Melo (Phone: 480-800-0968) & Patrick Niederdrenk (Phone: 480-512-1080) at America One Luxury Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasports.com

Sun Devils big favorites, Wildcats underdogs in Saturday night’s action

Sportsbooks see a big win and a tight loss coming for Arizona’s Pac-12 teams Saturday night. Arizona State — fresh off a 34-17 road loss to Oklahoma State — is expected to bounce back against mid-major program Eastern Michigan at Sun Devil Stadium. FanDuel Sportsbook has the line at Sun Devils -20.5 at -110 odds.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

More storms on the way to Phoenix

Spinato's serves up the official pizza for the Phoenix Suns & Phoenix Mercury. A popular family-owned pizzeria chain has signed a three-year agreement to become *the* pizza of the basketball season. We sent out Colton Shone to try it out. Dinosaurs are taking over the Phoenix Zoo!. Updated: 7 hours...
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

