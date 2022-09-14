ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Sportscasting

Denny Hamlin Speaks Glowingly of Kyle Busch’s Influence on His Career, and Details Why His JGR Teammate Rejected Potential Ride at 23XI Racing

Denny Hamlin candidly discusses the "bittersweet" departure of Kyle Busch from Joe Gibbs Racing and why his teammate rejected a potential opportunity at 23XI Racing. The post Denny Hamlin Speaks Glowingly of Kyle Busch’s Influence on His Career, and Details Why His JGR Teammate Rejected Potential Ride at 23XI Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Racing News

Bristol Race Results: September 15, 2022 (NASCAR Truck Series)

Tonight, the NASCAR Truck Series is on the grid in Bristol, Tennessee. The NASCAR Playoffs continue on the half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway. View 2022 Bristol race results for the NASCAR Truck Series below. Bristol Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac/Qual | Race. Race: Prac/Qual...
Racing News

Kevin Harvick wanted Kyle Busch at Stewart-Haas Racing

Kevin Harvick: “I’m not the guy spending the money.”. All year, Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota have been on a sponsorship search to replace MARS Incorporated. However, they’ve failed to come up with the funding and now Kyle Busch will exit their driver roster at the end of the 2022 season.
FOX Sports

NASCAR Playoffs: Chris Buescher wins Bass Pro Shops Night Race

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 concluded Saturday with the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race in Bristol, Tennessee, where RFK Racing's Chris Buescher was victorious. It was the third race of a 10-week stretch of competition that ends in Arizona in November, when just four drivers...
Speedway Digest

Nolensville Little League All-Star Team Will Be Honored as Bms Neighborhood Heroes at the Bass Pro Shops Night Race

The Nolensville Little League All-Star team, who made a stellar run in the Little League World Series in August and captured the hearts of nearly every Tennessean with their ‘magical’ play, will be honored as Neighborhood Heroes by Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday evening during pre-race ceremonies for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
Speedway Digest

Magic of Lights® Holiday Display at Homestead-Miami Speedway Back for Second Year With Magical, Family-Friendly Drive-through Experience

Magic of Lights®, the popular drive-through, family-friendly holiday lights extravaganza, is coming back to South Florida at the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway, Nov. 18 through Jan. 1, 2023. Magic of Lights will showcase a dazzling display of more than one million twinkling, sparkling lights and magical scenes. Pre-sale tickets are...
