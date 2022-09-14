Read full article on original website
Antonio Conte could be set to leave Tottenham
According to Italian journalist Paolo Bargiggia, Antonio Conte wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur and return to former club Juventus. There were no guarantees that Conte would stick around in North London beyond the summer, but Daniel Levy splashed the cash and backed the Italian in the transfer market. Conte appears...
Lyon 0-1 PSG: Lionel Messi strike wins game for French champions as Christian Galtier's side see-off Lyon to remain unbeaten and stay top of the Ligue 1 table
Lionel Messi's fifth minute strike was enough for PSG to seal a 1-0 win over Lyon at the Groupama Stadium on Sunday night. PSG's Argentine star combined with Neymar early in the first half, with the Brazilian teeing up Messi, before stroked the ball elegantly into the corner of the net.
AC Milan 1-2 Napoli: Luciano Spalletti's side win enthralling encounter at the San Siro thanks to late header from Giovanni Simeone as they return to the top of Serie A
Napoli gained three enormous points as they won away at AC Milan thanks to a late goal from Giovanni Simeone. The Campanian side travelled to northern Italy knowing a win would see them return to the summit of Serie A and Luciano Spalletti's side produced a stunning performance to ensure they were top as the international break rolled around.
‘Discussions have already begun…’ – Tottenham have been informed that Harry Kane ‘might leave’ this January
Former West Ham United striker turned pundit Frank McAvennie has informed Tottenham Hotspur that superstar Harry Kane ‘might leave’ in January. According to recent reports, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are interested in signing the Premier League forward, with Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg claiming he could become a ‘hot topic’.
