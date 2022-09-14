Read full article on original website
Related
kvrr.com
Five Below hits West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — West Fargo has a new all purpose store that offers a real bang for your buck!. The grand opening is this week and they will be having all kinds of fun activities to break the store in. Known nationwide for their deals and variety...
KEYC
Gray Television stations to host televised Minnesota gubernatorial debate
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Current Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Scott Jensen have agreed to a televised debate on October 18, hosted at KTTC-TV in Rochester and broadcast on all Gray Television stations in Minnesota and Fargo, ND. The debate will air from 7:00 to 8:00...
This Minnesota Town, Population 4, Has One Of The Coolest Bars Ever
I feel like we need to put together a best of Minnesota small-town bars list, just based on how many there seem to be in the land of 10,000 lakes. Edwards, Minnesota population 4, yes FOUR, located in Otter Tail County has one of the coolest bars I've ever seen before. It's set in an old school house, complete with the bell tower, and it offers up just what you'd expect in a town of 4, ice-cold beer, burger baskets, and good times.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo child care center saved under new management
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been a turbulent time for childcare in North Dakota. With closings, worker shortages and long wait lists. It’s a problem that’s unfortunately seen more downs than ups. However, that’s not the case with one daycare in West Fargo that almost saw a closure for 100 families.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleynewslive.com
Update: Power restored to thousands in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An estimated 6,670 CCEC members in West Fargo were experiencing a power outage as of 3:30 PM Thursday. As pf 4:15 PM, power has been restored. The cause was an equipment malfunction at the substation. For more information on the outage, click here.
valleynewslive.com
Parents excited about Burgum’s childcare plan
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Any parent will tell you that childcare is expensive. That’s why Governor Doug Burgum has introduced a plan that would help lower the costs. Kenzie Kelly loves her kids. But she says sometimes they can be spendy. “We’re fortunate to have our kids in a...
valleynewslive.com
Maplewood Park in West Fargo vandalized
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Maplewood Park in West Fargo has fallen victim to vandalism. Fortunately, the West Fargo Park District says the spray paint was cleaned up by the Park Maintenance team. They were able to get a majority off today. Their team is now working...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
More than 6,100 South Fargo residents experiencing power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- Roughly 6116 Cass County Electric Cooperative members in South Fargo are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews have both been contacted and dispatched to restore the outage. As of now, the cause of the outage is unknown. Stick with WDAY Radio as more information becomes available.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Moorhead, Minnesota Giving Thousands To Some Residents
Some Minnesota residents will get money from the state. This cash could help locals deal with the high costs associated with a new home. Minnesota residents from a specific city can look forward to tax refunds. The one identified group for this benefit is homeowners. The amount set for distribution is about $800,000. Moorhead City Council voted to extend the city's property tax rebate program. This initiative will last another two years. The vote to extend the program was unanimous and the program runs until December 2024. (source)
valleynewslive.com
Traffic slowed as crews clean up gravel truck tipped near 52nd Ave. S.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic is down to one lane on the road off 52nd Ave. S. near Walmart in south Fargo. A gravel truck carrying a load tipped on its side on 38th St. S. while turning to go south. The driver, who was uninjured, told Valley News Live, that it might have been loaded to the one side, causing it to tip. The truck is one of several taking loads to a nearby field for future use.
valleynewslive.com
Former Moorhead Mayor suffers stroke
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Former Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams suffered a stroke Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from her husband. Ron Williams says the former mayor asked him to post the update to her page. In it, he says she was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo around 5 p.m.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Commissioner Preston on downtown Fargo bridge project: "Plain old pedestrian bridge is not going to do it"
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Arlette Preston says the commission needs to carefully consider how much money to spend on a proposed pedestrian bridge from City Hall to the west side of the Red River. "If we're going to do this, we have to do it right so that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kvrr.com
Farmers around the globe gather at the 42nd annual Big Iron Farm Show
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A North Dakota tradition celebrates its 42nd year as the Big Iron Farm Show has farmers excited for all kinds of gadgets and features. Exhibitors and thousands of farmers across the globe gather for the 42nd annual Big Iron Farm Show in West Fargo.
hpr1.com
Let’s ‘Taco Bout’ Some of the Newer Mexican Favorites in the Area
In this land of hotdish and ham, it used to be a real pain to find something satisfyingly spicy in the Fargo-Moorhead area. Thankfully, there’s a much different menu here these days. So give a muchas gracias to the following establishments for greatly improving the scene. Let’s start with...
kvrr.com
Shanley’s Isaac Perkerewicz wins POW
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- Isaac Perkerewicz of Shanley high school representing for the Deacons D grabs this interception and our DJ Colter play of the week!. If you want to see your school and team honored vote this week on our latest twitter poll on our page.
Amtrak Empire Builder service in ND canceled, along with all other long-distance trains starting tomorrow
Amtrak will cancel all long-distance trains beginning on Thursday to avoid disruptions in advance of a potential rail worker strike later this week.
valleynewslive.com
Downtown runner saved by complete stranger
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It started out just like any other run for Jenika Rufer, as she jogged down a trail in familiar territory. However, she later noticed an unfamiliar follower, as a man had continued to tail her on a bike, before circling her and harassing her.
valleynewslive.com
Bus aide given leave of absence for slapping child who spit on them
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A bus aide has been given a leave of absence after slapping a Fargo Public School student with special needs on a bus Thursday afternoon. Valley Bus, who runs the buses for the district, says the incident happened after the student spit on the aide.
valleynewslive.com
Sendoff for ND National Guard members in Fargo
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Wednesday, 155 North Dakota National Guard members were honored in a sendoff ceremony. The soldiers from the Fargo-based 191st Military Police Company come from 35 communities across North and South Dakota and Minnesota. Last March, the soldiers were alerted about a possible deployment overseas for...
thefmextra.com
Moorhead council approves TIFs for two
Two commercial construction projects – one bordering Interstate 94, the other in the newly opened east addition to the MCCARA Industrial Park – were approved by the Moorhead City Council at its regular meeting Monday. The first, and larger of the proposals, is a complex of four shop...
Comments / 0