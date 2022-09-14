ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Federal jury in Chicago convicts R. Kelly on multiple counts, but acquits him of fixing his 2008 child pornography trial

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal jury in Chicago convicts R. Kelly on multiple counts, but acquits him of fixing his 2008 child pornography trial.

