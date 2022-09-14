Read full article on original website
Indiana teens accused of stealing 10 puppies, putting them in duffel bag
HAMMOND, Ind. — Police in northern Indiana say two teenagers stole puppies from a Hammond pet store and carried them out of the building in a duffel bag. The break-in happened late overnight Monday at the Hug-A-Pup pet store on Calumet Avenue. According to Hammond police, what appeared to...
Indiana man arrested after leading ISP on chase with semi-truck
Tippecanoe County, Ind. — An Indiana man is now facing charges after failing to stop for a traffic violation, then leading police on a pursuit while driving a semi-truck. Just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, Indiana State Police troopers patrolling US 231 near County Road 600 North attempted to stop a truck being driven by 43-year-old Dimitri Robinson of Merrillville, Indiana.
