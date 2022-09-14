Read full article on original website
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Leave an Item Behind at a Hotel? This San Francisco Hotel Donates it to CharityMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®San Francisco, CA
From “Baby Bull” to Icon in Bronze: Remembering Orlando Cepeda at Age 85IBWAASan Francisco, CA
Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey LanceJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Lamar Jackson’s 4-word reaction to photoshopped photo of him with soda, popcorn at Ravens press conference
Lamar Jackson recently held a press conference where he announced that he is done talking about his Baltimore Ravens contract. However, a photoshopped image emerged from the press conference as well. Jackson shared a hilarious response to the photoshopped image on Twitter. “Boy been eating good,” Lamar Jackson wrote.
4 bold Baltimore Ravens predictions for Week 2 vs. Dolphins
The Baltimore Ravens are off to an impressive start to their 2022 season. They cruised by the New York Jets in comfortable fashion with the final score ending up 24-9. The Baltimore defense was especially impressive, holding the Jets to just 3 points at halftime and did not allow a touchdown until there was one minute left in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach. While Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are expected to give more of a challenge than the Joe Flacco-led offense, there are still plenty of reasons for optimism moving forward. Here are four Ravens Week 2 predictions for what to expect in the upcoming matchup.
4 bold Seattle Seahawks predictions for Week 2 vs. 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks shocked the world in Week 1. Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle had all eyes on it with the home crowd showing an immense amount of passion against their former QB. While the controversial decision by the Broncos to attempt a game-winning field goal may have stolen the headlines, the Seahawks deserve a ton of credit for the game plan that they put together and executed. Their focus will now shift toward their NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. With no time to rest on their opening weekend win, here are four Week 2 predictions for the Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints: 4 bold predictions for Week 2 vs. Buccaneers
With the New Orleans Saints hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, the main concern will be whether injuries will determine the outcome or not. Keep in mind that many of the Saints are banged up and currently listed as questionable for Week 2. Will others step up in their stead? We’ll make our Saints Week 2 predictions ahead of the New Orleans-Tampa Bay game.
Mike McCarthy’s finger-pointing after Dak Prescott injury will make Cowboys fans shake their heads
There’s no doubt that the Dallas Cowboys offense will be handcuffed for a few weeks after Dak Prescott broke his thumb in Dallas’ season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cooper Rush will slide into the starting spot, but he can’t be expected to make the same plays his Pro Bowl teammate can. After Jerry […] The post Mike McCarthy’s finger-pointing after Dak Prescott injury will make Cowboys fans shake their heads appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Chiefs fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 2
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will bump heads at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 2. Following a victorious first week against the Arizona Cardinals, the Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Los Angeles Chargers for “Thursday Night Football.”. The Chargers won in Week 1 as well, defeating...
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will be freaking out after latest Mike Evans, Julio Jones updates
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be very short handed at wide receiver for their NFC South matchup against the New Orleans Saints Sunday. Both Mike Evans and Julio Jones missed practice on Thursday. Fellow wideout Chris Godwin is already highly unlikely to suit up for the rivalry game. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady might be left […] The post Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will be freaking out after latest Mike Evans, Julio Jones updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New England receives crucial Mac Jones update ahead of Week 2 matchup vs. Steelers
Mac Jones is back at the Patriots practice facilities. Field Yates tweeted on Friday morning that Jones is back in the building. Mac Jones missed practice on Thursday due to an illness, but it likely would not hold him out of his Week 2 matchup with the Steelers. Yesterday, Bill...
Tyreek Hill’s 3-word reaction to epic TD pass by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
As was expected, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes orchestrated yet another keen performance in an AFC West clash. Mahomes guided the Chiefs to a 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the opening game of Week 2. The one-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback built quality chemistry with multiple wide receivers over the course of […] The post Tyreek Hill’s 3-word reaction to epic TD pass by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Evans, Julio Jones get massive injury update as Tom Brady faces nemesis Saints
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a very lengthy injury report in the buildup to their Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Luckily for Brady and the rest of the Bucs offense, it looks like the latest update on key wide receivers Mike Evans and Julio Jones is good news. […] The post Mike Evans, Julio Jones get massive injury update as Tom Brady faces nemesis Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys star QB Dak Prescott’s target return date from injury, per Ian Rapoport
More than a few folks have counted out the Dallas Cowboys already. This is after losing star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will require surgery during their 19-3 Week 1 loss against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Amid their problems, however, the Cowboys may have...
‘It’s just part of our life’: Buccaneers star Tom Brady gets brutally honest on marital problems rumors with wife Giselle Bundchen
When Tom Brady decided to unretire barely two months after his initial announcement to call it a career, you just knew that there was much more to this story than what was on the surface. True enough, it didn’t take long before rumors about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback’s marital discord with his wife Giselle Bundchen began to surface. Right now, it has emerged as one of the biggest storylines in the entire sport.
Astros make huge Justin Verlander move with MLB playoffs looming
Houston Astros fans have been waiting patiently to see what will happen with Justin Verlander. The veteran superstar has been dealing with a calf injury that put him on the IL. With the playoffs about to start, Houston fans got the news they were hoping for. The Astros announced that...
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addresses glaring Derek Carr difference from last season
In his first game under new head coach Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas Raiders star quarterback Derek Carr had a grand total of zero rushing yards. This is a glaring deviation from his play last season under Jon Gruden, who coached Carr to a career-best 140 yards last term. There’s clearly...
Josh McDaniels gets brutally honest on facing Kyler Murray, Cardinals in Week 2
The Raiders will face off against the Cardinals in Week 2, and Josh McDaniels is putting together a game plan for star quarterback Kyler Murray. “Every play is an opportunity for something bad to happen when Kyler is on the other side,” Josh McDaniels said in his press conference on Wednesday. “This guy is a […] The post Josh McDaniels gets brutally honest on facing Kyler Murray, Cardinals in Week 2 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eric Stokes relives story where Justin Fields busted his finger for good ahead of Packers vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes doesn’t have to tie a knot on his finger to remind him of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. All he needs is to look at his pinky finger and he’d instantly be reminded of that time when Fields “messed” it up. Stokes recently spoke to reporters just ahead of […] The post Eric Stokes relives story where Justin Fields busted his finger for good ahead of Packers vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 NFL Week 2 Predictions: Upset picks, betting locks, and more
Establish the Pass Podcast Episode 247 – Blake Lovell and Dillon Reagan dive into their NFL Week 2 predictions for the 2022 season, including their games of the week (Justin Jefferson’s Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles look to prove themselves as legit contenders in the NFC on Monday night), betting locks of the week (Blake is banking on the Buffalo Bills to continue their dominance from Week 1 as they battle the Tennessee Titans, while Dillon looks to improve to 2-0 with his betting locks by picking Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals to get back on track against the shorthanded Dallas Cowboys), and upsets of the week (even without TJ Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a surprising home underdog against the visiting New England Patriots).
Brandon Staley reveals Justin Herbert injury diagnosis
The Los Angeles Chargers appeared to have lost more than just their game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. During the fourth quarter of a 27-24 loss, quarterback Justin Herbert took a huge hit and landed awkwardly. The rest of the game, he lingered in pain and many believed he might have broken […] The post Brandon Staley reveals Justin Herbert injury diagnosis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams DC Raheem Morris answers whether this Marcus Mariota weapon is a ‘generational talent’
For any teams that were in need of a promising wide receiver during the offseason, the 2022 NFL Draft was just the time to find such a talent. The Atlanta Falcons were among the six teams that decided to select a wideout in the top 20 of the draft, as they used their No. 8 […] The post Rams DC Raheem Morris answers whether this Marcus Mariota weapon is a ‘generational talent’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Indianapolis Colts: 4 bold predictions for Week 2 vs. Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts opened their 2022 season with a tie against the Houston Texans. It was a strange game for the Colts, but they will now be looking to pick up their first win of the season against another division rival in the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. With the game approaching, we decided to lay out our Colts Week 2 predictions ahead of their upcoming contest with the Jags.
