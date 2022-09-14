Read full article on original website
Related
Key Matchup to Watch: CB Jeff Okudah vs. Commanders WR Terry McLaurin
Read more on the key matchup to watch in the Detroit Lions' Week 2 contest with the Washington Commanders.
“The U is back to work” as latest big-stage, signature win slips away from Miami Hurricanes | Opinion
Mario Cristobal has his stock answer or some variation of it whenever he is asked if The U is “back,” which is only about a hundred times a day. Miami Hurricanes fans waiting 20 years need to know how that elusive return to glory will be known or, even better, when.
Rutgers football: Greg Schiano was impressed with E.J. Warner, the son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner
PHILADELPHIA, PA — E.J. Warner had a solid first start for Temple football on Saturday, earning the praise of his own head coach as well as Greg Schiano on the opposing sideline. He is the son of former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who spent 12 NFL seasons where he won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams franchise. The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback then played with the New York Giants and the last five seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. On Saturday, E.J. Warner had a strong day against a Rutgers (3-0, 0-0...
Comments / 0