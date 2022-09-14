PHILADELPHIA, PA — E.J. Warner had a solid first start for Temple football on Saturday, earning the praise of his own head coach as well as Greg Schiano on the opposing sideline. He is the son of former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who spent 12 NFL seasons where he won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams franchise. The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback then played with the New York Giants and the last five seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. On Saturday, E.J. Warner had a strong day against a Rutgers (3-0, 0-0...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO