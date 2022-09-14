ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Overdose victim's body was found along I-75. Accused drug supplier is charged with murder.

By Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner
 3 days ago

A judge has denied bail for a 28-year-old man accused of supplying the drugs that led to a fatal overdose last year.

Ke'Andre Darvay Stokes is charged with first-degree murder/death caused by the unlawful distribution of fentanyl .

This is the second such arrest in less than a month in Marion County, and authorities say it points yet again to the danger that fentanyl poses in the community.

Fentanyl is considered extremely dangerous

Ocala Police Capt. Jason Douglas , director of the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST), said when fentanyl is laced or mixed with other drugs it is "extremely dangerous for everyone, especially the user." UDEST consists of local, state and federal law enforcement officials.

Last year, Sheriff Billy Woods, Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken and several other law enforcement officials from central Florida joined U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Gainesville, on a trip to Texas to learn more about the importing of illegal drugs.

In 2021, Marion County recorded 107 fentanyl-related overdose deaths. So far this year, the number is 77.

Locally, the State Attorney's Office has been successful in prosecuting individuals accused of supplying drugs that lead to fatal overdoses.

The death of Michael Landon Jones

Stokes was booked into the Marion County Jail on Sept. 9. Details about his case were sealed until earlier this week.

The 28-year-old man Lady Lake man is accused in the death of Michael Landon Jones, 29, of Williston, who was found deceased along Interstate 75 in early June 2021. His body was on the shoulder of the highway near his parked car, about four miles north of the County Road 484 interchange.

Marion County Sheriff's Detective Annemarie Larocque went to the location and, examining the scene, found Jones' cellphone. The screen was unlocked and the GPS map was opened and used.

She found text messages and missed calls on the man's phone, according to the arrest affidavit. Drugs, later identified as fentanyl, were found in the victim's possession.

UDEST was notified and an agent worked closely with Larocque. The detective further reviewed the victim's phone and found text messages indicating a drug transaction.

Larocque and the drug agent went to a gas station located off I-75 that had been identified as one of the victim's destinations. Surveillance video showed Jones at the gas station using his phone. A number in the victim's phone was checked, and authorities linked it to Stokes.

Using Jones' phone, the law enforcement officials sent messages to Stokes, according to the arrest affidavit. Authorities were able to locate Stokes and notified Sumter County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Stokes was later detained by Sumter officials. A search warrant for Stokes' residence was obtained by Sumter deputies, and the subsequent search uncovered fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and cash, according to the affidavit.

Affidavit: Stokes said he gave Jones drugs but never received money in return

Sumter deputies interviewed Stokes and he admitted meeting Jones. He said he gave Jones drugs, but never got any money in return, according to the affidavit.

A search warrant was obtained for Stokes' cellphone. Larocque continued her investigation while Stokes was held at the Sumter County Jail on drug possession charges stemming from the search of his residence.

Three months ago, the investigation details were presented to the State Attorney's Office. Prosecutors decided to move forward with the case. They presented it to a grand jury , which returned the murder indictment.

Still at the Sumter County Jail, Stokes was served with the murder warrant late last month. Late last week, Stokes was transferred to the Marion County Jail.

He faced Circuit Judge Jennifer Bass on Saturday morning for his first court appearance. The judge denied bail.

Stokes told the judge that local attorney Leonard Klatt represents him. Reached by phone, Klatt told a Star-Banner reporter that he's only representing Stokes on the drug offenses, not the murder charge.

This is the second such case in less than a month in Marion County

Last month, a grand jury returned a murder indictment against Marquis Rosado, 20, who is accused of supplying the drugs that led to the death of Marcus Lane II, 26, in October 2021.

Rosado's arraignment is set for Sept. 27.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Overdose victim's body was found along I-75. Accused drug supplier is charged with murder.

Mengme
3d ago

People act like the user has no idea that the drug could be laced with something before they take it. The user knows the consequences. They know that the drug could possibly be bad yet they still take it. Their desire to get high outweighs their desire to be smart. I don’t believe a dealer should be charged with murder because an addict decided to use a drug that they weren’t sure of.

