Weijia Fang, MD, and Guoqiang Ai, MD, on the Future of IMC001 in Gastric and Colorectal Cancer

Fang commented on a limitation of the clinical trial pointed out at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2022 Congress. “Our principle using the bridging drug is only to stabilize. We do not hope to choose a very effective method to make our patient better... in fact, we cannot do that because in the cell therapy stage we definitely have no very good choice.”
Real-World Study on Ide-Cel Shines Spotlight on Efficacy in Multiple Myeloma

A single-center study assessed the real-world experience of 20 patients treated with idecabtagene vicleucel with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma who had exhausted at least 4 lines of prior therapy. A single-center study at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Brigham and Women’s Hospital assessed the real-world experience of 20 patients treated with...
