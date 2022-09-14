Read full article on original website
Related
cgtlive.com
Intellia Nets Positive Data Across In Vivo CRISPR Therapies for ATTR Amyloidosis Cardiomyopathy, Angioedema
Administration of NTLA-2001 led to rapid and deep reductions in serum TTR by day 28. Intellia has reported positive interim data from 2 ongoing clinical trials examining their in vivo CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing therapies, one for the treatment of transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy and the other for hereditary angioedema (HAE).
cgtlive.com
Weijia Fang, MD, and Guoqiang Ai, MD, on the Future of IMC001 in Gastric and Colorectal Cancer
Fang commented on a limitation of the clinical trial pointed out at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2022 Congress. “Our principle using the bridging drug is only to stabilize. We do not hope to choose a very effective method to make our patient better... in fact, we cannot do that because in the cell therapy stage we definitely have no very good choice.”
cgtlive.com
Real-World Study on Ide-Cel Shines Spotlight on Efficacy in Multiple Myeloma
A single-center study assessed the real-world experience of 20 patients treated with idecabtagene vicleucel with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma who had exhausted at least 4 lines of prior therapy. A single-center study at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Brigham and Women’s Hospital assessed the real-world experience of 20 patients treated with...
Here are the winners and losers of China's economic slowdown as it ripples though global markets
A weaker China, BofA said, helps lower US inflation via a strong dollar but could also spur supply snags.
Comments / 0