Ripley, TN

WREG

Students in custody after guns found at Ripley High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two students are in custody after guns were found at Ripley High School Wednesday morning, the Lauderdale County School District announced. The school district said they received an anonymous tip that a student had a gun on campus. Law enforcement officers on campus quickly found the student and the gun. The student was […]
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
Lauderdale County, TN
Ripley, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
WREG

$330 in crab legs stolen from Memphis Walmart, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a suspect who made off with over $330 worth of crab legs from a local area Walmart. MPD said a man walked into the Walmart on Shelby Drive on August 22, put a large box of crab legs in his shopping basket and did not pay. Police said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Alleged drug dealer kidnaps, assaults woman over $100: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for kidnapping and beating a woman in Hickory Hill. Back in March, police say the female victim was walking out of CVS at Winchester and Kirby when 20-year-old Brandon Maradiaga approached her. Police say the woman has previously bought drugs from Maradiaga. According […]
MEMPHIS, TN
#Firearms#School Principal#West Tennessee#Ripley High School#Ripley Police Department
WREG

Man wanted for shooting girlfriend to death: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who they say shot his girlfriend to death at their Westwood home. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at home on Westmont Road near Bramblewood Lane at 7:45 p.m. Thursday night. A 34-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She later died […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Arkansas man caught with 10 pounds of marijuana

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas man is facing serious charges after he was reportedly caught with 10 pounds of marijuana Thursday evening. According to the West Memphis Police Department, agents with the Second Judicial Drug Task Force arrested 37-year-old Marcus Pulliam at around 5 p.m. Thursday. Pulliam was pulled over at College Boulevard near Hino […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
wfft.com

Arkansas man with nationwide warrants arrested in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - While investigating a vehicle crash on I-80/94 near Indianapolis Road, Indiana State Police discovered a man with an active nationwide extradition warrant on him. Police say 26-year-old Myron L. Jones of Moro, Arkansas, was wanted on an extradition warrant from Memphis, TN. Charges in the...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
WREG

Men rob food truck, attack employees: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the men responsible for what they call a violent robbery at a food truck in Berclair. Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Taqueria Express #5 on Summer Avenue at 11:54 p.m. Monday night. Police say two armed men entered the food truck and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WREG

Motorcycle wreck sends one to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was taken to the hospital following a motorcycle wreck on the interstate Saturday. Police said there was a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle near Sam Cooper and White Station. One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Local Middle School Comes Together To Bring In Donations

JACKSON, Tenn–One local school is getting creative to bring in donations that will benefit both students and teachers. North parkway middle school hosted a fun 5-k run Saturday. Candice Frison is the chair of the 5-k and shares the impact the event will have on the school. “This is...
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Woman critical after Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is fighting for her life following a shooting early Saturday morning in the Orange Mound neighborhood. Police said they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound on the 800 block of Semmes around 1 a.m. She was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD said there is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Four people hurt in Cordova car crash, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were hurt following an early morning car crash in Cordova. At 7 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dexter Road and Mill Farm Drive. Four people were taken to local hospitals in varying conditions. Two...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

AirTags help police bust Midtown burglar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More and more people are using Apple AirTags to protect their property. It paid off for one Midtown homeowner who was able to recover items stolen from his house last month. On August 25, two air conditioning units, a stove and some house decorations were taken during a burglary at a home […]
MEMPHIS, TN

