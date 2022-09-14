Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Police, parents speak about student suspected of murder arrested during school
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The search for a suspect in a Sunday, Sept. 11 shooting in Blytheville had the community on edge, but when parents found one of those suspects was arrested at school, many had safety concerns. The Blytheville Police Department arrested a Blytheville High School student Wednesday, Sept....
KATV
2 teens arrested in deadly shooting incident that ended with 1 person murdered
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two Blytheville teens have been arrested in a deadly shooting incident that left one man dead and one woman injured. Our news content partners at KAIT 8 News, Blytheville police arrested a student on the campus of Blytheville High School student on Wednesday. According to...
Student arrested with gun at Ripley High School, police say
RIPLEY, Tenn. — A student was arrested with a gun at Ripley High School in Lauderdale County, Tennessee on Wednesday, Ripley Police said. The high school was placed on lockdown after police received an anonymous tip that a student on campus was in possession of a gun, according to Ripley Police.
Students in custody after guns found at Ripley High School
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two students are in custody after guns were found at Ripley High School Wednesday morning, the Lauderdale County School District announced. The school district said they received an anonymous tip that a student had a gun on campus. Law enforcement officers on campus quickly found the student and the gun. The student was […]
2 men burglarize car at Parkway Village church, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are wanted for breaking into a car at a church overnight. On Sep. 15 at approximately 5:30 PM, Memphis Police responded to an auto burglary at Greater Community Temple Church, on Winchester Road. Surveillance video captured two men entering the church lot in a...
$330 in crab legs stolen from Memphis Walmart, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a suspect who made off with over $330 worth of crab legs from a local area Walmart. MPD said a man walked into the Walmart on Shelby Drive on August 22, put a large box of crab legs in his shopping basket and did not pay. Police said […]
‘Shoot it up’: Man wanted for shooting several homes with rifle, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vehicle drove down a street, turned around, then gunfire followed. On Sep. 7 at approximately 7 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an aggravated assault on Saint Paul Avenue, near South Danny Thomas Boulevard. Four people were outside a home on the front...
Alleged drug dealer kidnaps, assaults woman over $100: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for kidnapping and beating a woman in Hickory Hill. Back in March, police say the female victim was walking out of CVS at Winchester and Kirby when 20-year-old Brandon Maradiaga approached her. Police say the woman has previously bought drugs from Maradiaga. According […]
Man wanted for shooting girlfriend to death: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who they say shot his girlfriend to death at their Westwood home. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at home on Westmont Road near Bramblewood Lane at 7:45 p.m. Thursday night. A 34-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She later died […]
Arkansas man caught with 10 pounds of marijuana
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas man is facing serious charges after he was reportedly caught with 10 pounds of marijuana Thursday evening. According to the West Memphis Police Department, agents with the Second Judicial Drug Task Force arrested 37-year-old Marcus Pulliam at around 5 p.m. Thursday. Pulliam was pulled over at College Boulevard near Hino […]
wfft.com
Arkansas man with nationwide warrants arrested in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - While investigating a vehicle crash on I-80/94 near Indianapolis Road, Indiana State Police discovered a man with an active nationwide extradition warrant on him. Police say 26-year-old Myron L. Jones of Moro, Arkansas, was wanted on an extradition warrant from Memphis, TN. Charges in the...
Men rob food truck, attack employees: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the men responsible for what they call a violent robbery at a food truck in Berclair. Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Taqueria Express #5 on Summer Avenue at 11:54 p.m. Monday night. Police say two armed men entered the food truck and […]
Motorcycle wreck sends one to hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was taken to the hospital following a motorcycle wreck on the interstate Saturday. Police said there was a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle near Sam Cooper and White Station. One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
Woman arrested for blinding elderly family member, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who has a history of assault was arrested for assaulting a family member, resulting in him losing vision in his left eye. On Aug. 22 at approximately 9:40 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an assault/domestic violence at a residence on Clifton Avenue, in Frayser.
Four people wanted for shooting at passing vehicle in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on four people who opened fire on a passing vehicle. On Sep. 10 at approximately 11:10 PM, a white sedan possibly Kia, pulled over on Latham Street in South Memphis. Four people exited the vehicle and...
WBBJ
Local Middle School Comes Together To Bring In Donations
JACKSON, Tenn–One local school is getting creative to bring in donations that will benefit both students and teachers. North parkway middle school hosted a fun 5-k run Saturday. Candice Frison is the chair of the 5-k and shares the impact the event will have on the school. “This is...
Memphis teacher’s post about THC gummies and autistic children leaves parents appalled
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parents at Chimneyrock Elementary say they are shocked and troubled by a former teacher’s post that included a comment about autistic children and gummies that contain THC, a chemical compound found in marijuana. “I’m sad,” said Tara Mohundro, the president of Autism Resources of the...
Woman critical after Orange Mound shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is fighting for her life following a shooting early Saturday morning in the Orange Mound neighborhood. Police said they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound on the 800 block of Semmes around 1 a.m. She was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD said there is […]
Four people hurt in Cordova car crash, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were hurt following an early morning car crash in Cordova. At 7 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dexter Road and Mill Farm Drive. Four people were taken to local hospitals in varying conditions. Two...
AirTags help police bust Midtown burglar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More and more people are using Apple AirTags to protect their property. It paid off for one Midtown homeowner who was able to recover items stolen from his house last month. On August 25, two air conditioning units, a stove and some house decorations were taken during a burglary at a home […]
