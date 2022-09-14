ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, ND

kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 17, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Dawn Toyia Thompson, 37, of Climax, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 Narcotics in a School/Park/Public Housing Zone.
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Police use drone to locate suspect in field after chase

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple agencies worked together to detain a man who led authorities on a car chase and then hid in a field. At approximately 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday, the West Fargo Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the 800 block of 40th Avenue E.
WEST FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

Polk County officials report body found days after man goes missing

POLK COUNTY, Minn. – The Polk County Sheriff's Office says they have located a dead body, days after asking for the public's help to find a missing man.The 58-year-old had last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 6 in "rural Comstock, Town of Johnstown" in east central Polk County.The sheriff's office said that he "suffers from a mental health disorder."On Thursday, at about 4 p.m., the county sheriff's office said they located the man's body in the woods near Johnstown. They said they believe it was the person who went missing, though his identity was not yet confirmed.
POLK COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

Victim of fatal crash in Grand Forks County identified

THOMPSON, N.D. (KFGO) – A 42-year-old Crookston, Minnesota man has been identified as the victim of a deadly car-pickup collision on a Grand Forks County road near Thompson. Thomas McWaters died at the scene of the crash Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says the pickup driven by McWaters collided...
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Traffic slowed as crews clean up gravel truck tipped near 52nd Ave. S.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic is down to one lane on the road off 52nd Ave. S. near Walmart in south Fargo. A gravel truck carrying a load tipped on its side on 38th St. S. while turning to go south. The driver, who was uninjured, told Valley News Live, that it might have been loaded to the one side, causing it to tip. The truck is one of several taking loads to a nearby field for future use.
FARGO, ND
kroxam.com

POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO A SEMI-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 102

Earlier today, at approximately 7:15 a.m. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash between a semi-vehicle and another vehicle on Highway 102, between Crookston and Fertile, near 375th Street, about 13 miles southeast of Crookston and 7 miles north of Fertile. According to reports from the Department, the owner of the semi-vehicle was not injured in the crash, while the driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
POLK COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Update: Power restored to thousands in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An estimated 6,670 CCEC members in West Fargo were experiencing a power outage as of 3:30 PM Thursday. As pf 4:15 PM, power has been restored. The cause was an equipment malfunction at the substation. For more information on the outage, click here.
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Maplewood Park in West Fargo vandalized

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Maplewood Park in West Fargo has fallen victim to vandalism. Fortunately, the West Fargo Park District says the spray paint was cleaned up by the Park Maintenance team. They were able to get a majority off today. Their team is now working...
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Suspicious device found at Gladys Ray Shelter deemed to be fireworks, officials say

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities surrounded a Fargo homeless shelter for more than an hour Wednesday afternoon. Fargo Police say officers were called around 2:45 p.m. Thursday for a suspicious bag that was left behind. The Red River Valley Bomb Squad was soon called in, and officials say after a thorough investigation, the package was identified as parts of commercial grade fireworks. No bomb materials were identified. The fireworks will be properly deposed of by the Red River Valley SWAT Bomb Squad.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man arrested in connection to body found in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities arrested a man wanted for manslaughter and aggravated assault on Wednesday. Fargo Police say 58-year-old Roberto Garcia was arrested for his involvement in the death of 53-year-old Cirilo Contreras, who was found dead in downtown Fargo on Aug. 14. Garcia was arrested in...
FARGO, ND
KX News

Minnesota man killed in head-on collision in Grand Forks county

GRAND FORKS, ND (KXNET) — A 42-year-old Minnesota man is dead after a 20-year-old driver, also from Minnesota, crossed the centerline on 6th Avenue NE approximately 6 miles east of Thompson and struck the 42-year-old head-on early Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 20-year-old driver was headed east […]
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Michael Minteer, 58, last seen in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn. – The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man.Michael Minteer, 58, was last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 6 in "rural Comstock, Town of Johnstown" in east central Polk County. He was wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans. The sheriff's office says Minteer may be armed, and he "suffers from a mental health disorder." They advise anyone who sees him to not approach him, and instead call 715-485-8300.
POLK COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man severely injured after being thrown from motorcycle near Michigan, ND

MICHIGAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Bottineau man was life-flighted to Altru Hospital after being ejected from his motorcycle. Highway Patrol says Todd Wyman, 55, was westbound on Hwy 2 traveling from Fargo to Bottineau. Wyman just passed another vehicle, and his motorcycle began to wobble. Wyman lost control of the motorcycle and the bike skidded northwest gradually and entered the north ditch. Wyman was ejected from the motorcycle and found in the right lane.
FARGO, ND
trfradio.com

UPDATE on Highway 2 Crash

According to the Minnesota State Patrol Bruce Lee Klicker was injured when the eastbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup he was driving collided with a northbound 2017 Chevy Suburban driven by 51 year old William Bennett, of Nevis at the intersection of Highway 2, and Polk County Road 4 in Colombia Township.
POLK COUNTY, MN
KX News

Name released of 18-year-old killed in Williston motorcycle crash

WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — The name of the 18-year-old man who fled police and died after colliding with an SUV in Williston has been released. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was William Chamley, an 18-year-old Williston resident. On Tuesday afternoon, Chamley fled police on his motorcycle after police tried to pull […]
WILLISTON, ND
kvrr.com

Firefighters take down 3 dumpster fires in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Firefighters are called to three dumpster fires within 30 minutes in downtown Fargo. Crews responded to the first fire at around 3:30 a.m. near 12th Street and 1st Avenue North. They were then sent to another dumpster fire in the 800 block of NP avenue.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fergus Falls Police ask for help identifying burglary suspects

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fergus Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people who they think were involved in an attempted burglary. They say it happened at a business on the southeast side of Fergus Falls. Police say the two people ran...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks family grieving after the death of 9-year-old daughter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks family is grieving after the death of nine-year-old Alanah Barnett. Alanah was taken off life-support on Wednesday. “I feel like I am bawling but I can’t even cry anymore.” said Alecia Barnett, Alanah’s mother. According to Barnett, Alanah...
GRAND FORKS, ND

