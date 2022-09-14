ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

cbs19news

Unofficial ODU mascot will be on field at UVA game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia originally said an unofficial mascot would not be allowed on the field for Saturday’s football game against Old Dominion. That has now been reversed, and there has even been a “personal invite” issued by UVA’s official service-dog-in-training.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
WHITE POST, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

While Charlottesville erected Confederate monuments, hundreds of African American residents were sitting for professional portraits

A new exhibition showing 180 portraits of local African Americans taken during the early 20th Century opens in Charlottesville next week. The people featured in “Visions of Progress: Portraits of Dignity, Style, and Racial Uplift” lived in Charlottesville, Albemarle County and Nelson County. They posed and paid for their portraits during the Jim Crow era, which makes the portraits contemporary with the attempted lynching of two Black men in a Charlottesville jail; with the installation of Confederate statues, including ones of generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. Jackson, in public parks; with the rebirth of the Ku Klux Klan.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Motorcyclist lone fatality in 3 vehicle Clarke County accident

Virginia State Police are investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred on Wednesday (Sept 14), at 12:31 a.m., along Route 7 (Harry Byrd Hwy) just west of Route 654 (Kimble Rd). A 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a 2007...
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

New roadway construction underway in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The latest construction project is underway at Staunton Crossing. The project will extend Crossing Way from Richmond Avenue to Valley Center Drive off of North Frontier Drive. The roadway will be three lanes wide, and it’s set to include a multi-use lane for pedestrians or bikers, a Park and Drive and a transit stop.
NBC 29 News

Home Depot taking over most of Fashion Square Mall

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Changes are coming to Fashion Square Mall in Albemarle County. Home Depot recently bought a large part of the mall. “Home Depot did close on the property on the first of this month. They purchased all of the center sans the JCPenney’s location and the Belk women’s,” Manager Athena Emmans said Wednesday, September 14.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating homicide in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning. According to police, the incident occurred around 3 a.m. on the 300 block of Third Street NE. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Smithfield, VA man arrested for soliciting underage victims in Front Royal

On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Front Royal Police detectives initiated an investigation regarding soliciting minors in the Warren County/Front Royal area. Detectives started a proactive. approach to apprehend individuals soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes. An undercover operation ensued, and an adult male began soliciting one of our detectives, who...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
theriver953.com

FRPD makes arrest for solicitation of minors

The Front Royal Police Department conducted an investigation as a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force regarding the solicitation of minors in the area. Officers concluded the investigation with the arrest of Sean Kreinsen, 28, of Smithfield. An undercover operation began after Kreinsen contacted an officer posing...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
cbs19news

One killed in Albemarle County plane crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says one person has been killed in a small plane crash overnight. According to police, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after county officials received a distress call from the pilot of a private, single-engine aircraft. Attempts...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
whee.net

Plane that crashed took off from Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Spencer

Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co. The Albemarle County Police Department says one person has been killed in a small plane crash overnight. According to police, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after county officials received a distress call from the pilot of a private, single-engine aircraft. The plane had taken off about an hour earlier from the Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Spencer. Attempts to get the plane to the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport were made, but the plane was not able to get there before it crashed. One person was inside the plane when it crashed in the area of Stillhouse Creek Road and Miller Lake Road. The plane caught fire when it came down in the wooded area. The Virginia State Police reports the pilot was the only occupant and did not survive the crash. His remains have been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.
SPENCER, VA

