Old Dominion vs. Virginia Football | Live Updates
Score updates and live analysis for the Virginia football game against Old Dominion on Saturday
cbs19news
Unofficial ODU mascot will be on field at UVA game
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia originally said an unofficial mascot would not be allowed on the field for Saturday’s football game against Old Dominion. That has now been reversed, and there has even been a “personal invite” issued by UVA’s official service-dog-in-training.
This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
Augusta Free Press
Local flavors: New Waynesboro business provides what the River City needs
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Kelly and Brandon Sheely live in the Tree Streets neighborhood of the River City. And among their furry visitors in that part of the city are foxes. When they opened their new business venture on August 24,...
While Charlottesville erected Confederate monuments, hundreds of African American residents were sitting for professional portraits
A new exhibition showing 180 portraits of local African Americans taken during the early 20th Century opens in Charlottesville next week. The people featured in “Visions of Progress: Portraits of Dignity, Style, and Racial Uplift” lived in Charlottesville, Albemarle County and Nelson County. They posed and paid for their portraits during the Jim Crow era, which makes the portraits contemporary with the attempted lynching of two Black men in a Charlottesville jail; with the installation of Confederate statues, including ones of generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. Jackson, in public parks; with the rebirth of the Ku Klux Klan.
royalexaminer.com
Motorcyclist lone fatality in 3 vehicle Clarke County accident
Virginia State Police are investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred on Wednesday (Sept 14), at 12:31 a.m., along Route 7 (Harry Byrd Hwy) just west of Route 654 (Kimble Rd). A 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a 2007...
NBC 29 News
Crozet’s India Sims gets a surprise from R&B star and rises above odds
CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - India Sims is a beauty specialist with a focus in massage therapy, makeup, and more. She’s wanted to work at a spa for quite some time. Sims has been using a wheelchair for nearly her entire life, and employers rarely looked past it. “When I...
WHSV
New roadway construction underway in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The latest construction project is underway at Staunton Crossing. The project will extend Crossing Way from Richmond Avenue to Valley Center Drive off of North Frontier Drive. The roadway will be three lanes wide, and it’s set to include a multi-use lane for pedestrians or bikers, a Park and Drive and a transit stop.
NBC 29 News
Home Depot taking over most of Fashion Square Mall
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Changes are coming to Fashion Square Mall in Albemarle County. Home Depot recently bought a large part of the mall. “Home Depot did close on the property on the first of this month. They purchased all of the center sans the JCPenney’s location and the Belk women’s,” Manager Athena Emmans said Wednesday, September 14.
cbs19news
Police investigating homicide in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning. According to police, the incident occurred around 3 a.m. on the 300 block of Third Street NE. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at...
Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Virginia Highway (DEVELOPING)
A small plane made an emergency landing on a Virginia highway after an engine failure, according to reports. In Warren County, a pilot was forced to land on I-66 in Front Royal at approximately 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 for a reportedly failed engine. No injuries were reported. First...
royalexaminer.com
Smithfield, VA man arrested for soliciting underage victims in Front Royal
On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Front Royal Police detectives initiated an investigation regarding soliciting minors in the Warren County/Front Royal area. Detectives started a proactive. approach to apprehend individuals soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes. An undercover operation ensued, and an adult male began soliciting one of our detectives, who...
theriver953.com
cbs19news
One killed in Albemarle County plane crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says one person has been killed in a small plane crash overnight. According to police, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after county officials received a distress call from the pilot of a private, single-engine aircraft. Attempts...
whee.net
Plane that crashed took off from Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Spencer
Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co. The Albemarle County Police Department says one person has been killed in a small plane crash overnight. According to police, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after county officials received a distress call from the pilot of a private, single-engine aircraft. The plane had taken off about an hour earlier from the Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Spencer. Attempts to get the plane to the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport were made, but the plane was not able to get there before it crashed. One person was inside the plane when it crashed in the area of Stillhouse Creek Road and Miller Lake Road. The plane caught fire when it came down in the wooded area. The Virginia State Police reports the pilot was the only occupant and did not survive the crash. His remains have been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: One dead in small plane crash near Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred late Wednesday night in Albemarle County. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., Albemarle County authorities received a distress call from a pilot. Despite efforts to direct the pilot...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office locates woman reported missing on Friday
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Update: Friday, 9:22 p.m. Regina Mae Wood has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. First report: Friday, 1:58 p.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance...
