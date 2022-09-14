ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Dailey and Dozier hold mayoral debate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the first time since a razor-thin primary in August, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey and Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier faced off in a debate at the Tucker Center Friday for the Capitol Tiger Bay Club. The two candidates outlined their clear differences on issues like...
Capital Tiger Bay Club hosts Tallahassee Mayoral debate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Capital Tiger Bay Club hosts a debate between Tallahassee Mayor general election candidates, incumbent Mayor John Dailey and challenger Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier. After serving as District 3 Leon County Commissioner for 12 years, Tallahassee Mayor, John Dailey, was elected in 2018. Leon County...
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Let freedom ring

Florida State University — located in the shadow of the Capitol during a period when Republicans have questioned whether or not conservatives on college campuses get a chance to speak out — has been named one of the nation’s top colleges for free expression. That’s according to...
Tallahassee takes pride in its water

The quality of drinking water has yet again become a hot topic with the water crisis happening in Jackson, Mississippi. With infrastructure and lack thereof being a point of many conversations, it is important to be aware of your city’s water quality. Many individuals attempt to improve the quality...
Jimmy Holt appointed Miller County Sheriff

Following the recommendation of the committee he appointed, Governor Brian Kemp issued an Executive Order on Monday, August 30, 2022, suspending Miller County Sheriff Richard Morgan. The suspension will last for a period of sixty days and was effective immediately upon issuing the order. Immediately thereafter Craig Earnest, Chief Judge...
Sabal Palm Elementary unveils newly-renovated library

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s a new chapter for Sabal Palm Elementary, as the school cut the ribbon on a newly-renovated library Thursday. Now, the library has a brand-new set of books and new furniture. Community leaders say having this new library at Sabal Palm is especially important because...
‘Tallahassee’s Black History Firsts’ book out now

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local Tallahassee woman published a book on the black community’s history in Tallahassee in the post-reconstruction era. “I’m hoping that this book will encourage HBCU’s and other universities to look more at their local communities and begin to research who were the ‘firsts’ in each professional category,” Author Dorothy Inman-Johnson said.
FAMU is going ‘beyond great heights’ with TedX

For the first time, in January 2023, Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) scholars, staff and alumni will have the opportunity to take the big stage as speakers on a world-renowned platform. Devoted to the ideology of “ideas worth spreading,” TED, is an annual event that brings together the world’s leading...
Law enforcement agencies throughout the country train in North Florida for annual Bloodhound Scent Tracking Seminar

HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - Law enforcement agencies from 28 agencies throughout six states are in North Florida for the 15th annual Bloodhound Scent Tracking Seminar. “To get training they wouldn’t normally get any other place,” said Florida Public Safety Institute Executive Director, Steve Outlaw. “In fact, we have teams here who have dogs less than a year old, so this is their first exposure to training.”
City of Tallahassee investigating 11,550 gallon sewage spill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Environmentalists are raising concerns after 11,550 gallons of sewage spilled in a neighborhood off West Tharpe St. in Tallahassee. The city says the spill Monday is the fourth major one so far this year. One resident, Braxten Marshall, said he was walking around his neighborhood Monday...
FAMU Hospitality – Dining Provider Metz Transitions To A New Name

This summer, Metz Culinary Management, the dining provider for Florida A&M University (FAMU), began transitioning its uniform standards to include the name, FAMU Hospitality. “We wanted to be more inclusive of the FAMU standard, thus adding the FAMU logo to our uniforms,” said Jeff Kwolek, general manager for Metz Culinary Management. “Adding the logo reminds us of the Metz philosophy of guests first.”
Marianna firefighter laid to rest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -For the second time this week, North Florida firefighters said goodbye to one of their own. Dozens gathered in Quincy Friday for the funeral of 26-year-old Atticus Stephens. First responders from North Florida lined the street outside of the First Presbyterian Church in Quincy. Stephens was a...
SCHOOL SAFETY: More guns found among teens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Guns are getting into the hands of teens. In the last three weeks Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office has confiscated three guns on Leon County School property. One from a 17-year-old at Leon High, one from a 15-year-old at Godby High and one from a 14-year-old at a football game at Gene Cox Stadium.
Crash shuts down part of N. Meridian Road in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash at N. Meridian Road near Summerbrooke Drive in Leon County has part of the street shut down, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Officials said a silver Chevy truck collided with a tree around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. First responders have been working to get the driver out of the car, according to FHP.
Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: Sept. 15, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details. A beautiful day in our area, and clear and comfy tonight in the upper 60s. A bit more moisture returns the next couple of...
