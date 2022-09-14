Read full article on original website
WCTV
Dailey and Dozier hold mayoral debate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the first time since a razor-thin primary in August, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey and Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier faced off in a debate at the Tucker Center Friday for the Capitol Tiger Bay Club. The two candidates outlined their clear differences on issues like...
WCTV
Capital Tiger Bay Club hosts Tallahassee Mayoral debate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Capital Tiger Bay Club hosts a debate between Tallahassee Mayor general election candidates, incumbent Mayor John Dailey and challenger Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier. After serving as District 3 Leon County Commissioner for 12 years, Tallahassee Mayor, John Dailey, was elected in 2018. Leon County...
southfloridareporter.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Let freedom ring
Florida State University — located in the shadow of the Capitol during a period when Republicans have questioned whether or not conservatives on college campuses get a chance to speak out — has been named one of the nation’s top colleges for free expression. That’s according to...
thefamuanonline.com
Tallahassee takes pride in its water
The quality of drinking water has yet again become a hot topic with the water crisis happening in Jackson, Mississippi. With infrastructure and lack thereof being a point of many conversations, it is important to be aware of your city’s water quality. Many individuals attempt to improve the quality...
donalsonvillenews.com
Jimmy Holt appointed Miller County Sheriff
Following the recommendation of the committee he appointed, Governor Brian Kemp issued an Executive Order on Monday, August 30, 2022, suspending Miller County Sheriff Richard Morgan. The suspension will last for a period of sixty days and was effective immediately upon issuing the order. Immediately thereafter Craig Earnest, Chief Judge...
INSIDE LOOK: FSU using $20M from local tax dollars for stadium safety upgrades
Florida State University is using $20 million from local tax dollars for stadium safety upgrades.
WCTV
FSU professor, students at Westminster Hall as Queen Elizabeth lies in state
Chairman Proctor weighs in on race to replace Jimbo Jackson.
WCTV
Sabal Palm Elementary unveils newly-renovated library
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s a new chapter for Sabal Palm Elementary, as the school cut the ribbon on a newly-renovated library Thursday. Now, the library has a brand-new set of books and new furniture. Community leaders say having this new library at Sabal Palm is especially important because...
WCTV
‘Tallahassee’s Black History Firsts’ book out now
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local Tallahassee woman published a book on the black community’s history in Tallahassee in the post-reconstruction era. “I’m hoping that this book will encourage HBCU’s and other universities to look more at their local communities and begin to research who were the ‘firsts’ in each professional category,” Author Dorothy Inman-Johnson said.
famunews.com
Florida Board of Governors Approves FAMU New Five-Year Strategic Plan ‘Boldly Striking’
The Florida Board of Governors unanimously approved Florida A&M University’s new strategic plan, “Boldy Striking,” designed to chart the University’s course for the next five years. The five strategic priorities in the 2022-2027 plan are (1) Student Success, (2) Academic Excellence, (3) Leverage the Brand, (4)...
WCTV
‘It’s not bringing me joy:’ inside the decision to close the Railroad Square Craft House
A local Tallahassee woman published a book on the black community’s history in Tallahassee in the post-reconstruction era. It’s a new chapter for Sabal Palm Elementary, as the school cut the ribbon on a newly-renovated library Thursday. Neonatal nurses honored for life-saving work. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU is going ‘beyond great heights’ with TedX
For the first time, in January 2023, Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) scholars, staff and alumni will have the opportunity to take the big stage as speakers on a world-renowned platform. Devoted to the ideology of “ideas worth spreading,” TED, is an annual event that brings together the world’s leading...
WCTV
Law enforcement agencies throughout the country train in North Florida for annual Bloodhound Scent Tracking Seminar
HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - Law enforcement agencies from 28 agencies throughout six states are in North Florida for the 15th annual Bloodhound Scent Tracking Seminar. “To get training they wouldn’t normally get any other place,” said Florida Public Safety Institute Executive Director, Steve Outlaw. “In fact, we have teams here who have dogs less than a year old, so this is their first exposure to training.”
WCTV
City of Tallahassee investigating 11,550 gallon sewage spill
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Environmentalists are raising concerns after 11,550 gallons of sewage spilled in a neighborhood off West Tharpe St. in Tallahassee. The city says the spill Monday is the fourth major one so far this year. One resident, Braxten Marshall, said he was walking around his neighborhood Monday...
famunews.com
FAMU Hospitality – Dining Provider Metz Transitions To A New Name
This summer, Metz Culinary Management, the dining provider for Florida A&M University (FAMU), began transitioning its uniform standards to include the name, FAMU Hospitality. “We wanted to be more inclusive of the FAMU standard, thus adding the FAMU logo to our uniforms,” said Jeff Kwolek, general manager for Metz Culinary Management. “Adding the logo reminds us of the Metz philosophy of guests first.”
WCTV
Marianna firefighter laid to rest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -For the second time this week, North Florida firefighters said goodbye to one of their own. Dozens gathered in Quincy Friday for the funeral of 26-year-old Atticus Stephens. First responders from North Florida lined the street outside of the First Presbyterian Church in Quincy. Stephens was a...
WCTV
SCHOOL SAFETY: More guns found among teens
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Guns are getting into the hands of teens. In the last three weeks Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office has confiscated three guns on Leon County School property. One from a 17-year-old at Leon High, one from a 15-year-old at Godby High and one from a 14-year-old at a football game at Gene Cox Stadium.
WCTV
Crash shuts down part of N. Meridian Road in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash at N. Meridian Road near Summerbrooke Drive in Leon County has part of the street shut down, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Officials said a silver Chevy truck collided with a tree around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. First responders have been working to get the driver out of the car, according to FHP.
WCTV
Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: Sept. 15, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details. A beautiful day in our area, and clear and comfy tonight in the upper 60s. A bit more moisture returns the next couple of...
Mosley shuts out Leon to pick up first district win
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Mosley football team sailed past district opponent Leon in a 42-0 home shutout Friday night. Mosley improves to 3-1 and will visit Wakulla on Friday, September 23.
