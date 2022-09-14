ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
paydayreport.com

After Defeating Uber, Local Mom Barb Warwick Wins City Council Nod

THE RUN, PITTSBURGH – Yesterday, Barb Warwick, a 45-year-old working mother of four and progressive activist, won the Democratic nomination for City Council, most likely assuring her win in the special election come November. Warwick’s victory is part of a growing progressive insurgency in Pittsburgh that, in recent years,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Colin McNickle: PRT must economize or see funding cut

Should Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) not soon make serious cost-containment efforts, state legislators who hold the purse strings should consider pulling those strings tighter to force the issue, concludes an analysis by the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy. “The renamed PRT must focus intently on the factors it can control...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe landlords speak out against proposed rental inspection requirements

Landlords who own property in Latrobe aren’t happy about a proposed ordinance that would require all rental units to undergo routine inspections. About a dozen landlords showed up to the city’s council meeting this week to voice concerns over the inspection requirement, which council tabled after mounting disapproval from the landlords.
LATROBE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Dog park with mobile taproom opens in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new dog park is now open in Pittsburgh.Dog Park opened Friday at SouthSide Works. The 1,400-square-foot space is free and open to the public and includes a mobile taproom by Levity Brewing.If you want to bring your pup for a visit, the park is located in the grassy area behind the Cheesecake Factory. It is open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, PA
City
South Oakland, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Lawrenceville, PA
City
Austin, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Construction project prompts another weekend of restrictions on Neville Island Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The southbound lane on the Neville Island Bridge along Interstate 79 is closed for the weekend.Crews are completing deck and concrete pavement upgrades, along with painting. Work will wrap up at 5 a.m. Monday, PennDOT said.This is PennDOT's posted detour to help you navigate around the area.• From southbound I-79, motorists will exit at the Route 65 Emsworth/Sewickley (Exit 66) interchange • Turn left onto Glenfield Road • Glenfield Road becomes Kilbuck Street • Turn right onto the ramp to North 65 toward Sewickley • From northbound Route 65, turn left onto the Sewickley Bridge • Turn left onto southbound Route 51 (University Boulevard) toward Coraopolis • From southbound Route 51, take the ramp to South 79 toward Washington • End detour
SEWICKLEY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Construction starting to bring historic Pittsburgh buildings back to life

PITTSBURGH — Construction is starting and millions of dollars are being invested to bring historic buildings back to life. It’s all about preserving the history. “This building was built for a distillery back in 1856, and that’s really why we wanted to bring it back as a distillery, because it was the last pre-Prohibition distillery licensed in Pittsburgh and at one point, was the largest rye distillery in the world,” said Eric Kraemer, vice president of retail operations for Talleyrand Holdings LLC.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Carnegie Mellon freshman earns scholarship for work to create foldable dome home to provide housing for homeless

A Carnegie Mellon University freshman is eyeing a potential solution to house the homeless with foldable dome homes. Christian Duckworth, 18, of Wexford, said his idea to build portable, collapsible dome-shaped homes has been in the works for years. He’s worked on renderings and hopes to one day see the idea come to life as a solution to the affordable housing crisis and homelessness plaguing the region.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclusionary Zoning#Zoning Regulations#City Council#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#The Oakland Plan#Planning Commission#Urban Center Employment
CBS Pittsburgh

North Hills proposes to stop using Indian chief logo, continue using name

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For years, the issue of Native American names and images being used by sports teams as mascots has been the subject of increasing controversy.The latest is the North Hills School District Indians. Officials there have been talking about changing the mascot since June. In a 7-2 vote, the district proposed to stop using the Indian chief logo but continue using "Indians" for the sports teams.During Thursday's school board meeting, North Hills School District proposed a resolution, one it considers a compromise. If passed, the sports teams would still be called the "Indians," but the mascot would change...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KDKA News Radio

KDKA Radio Editorial: Homeless Policy

New York City. Los Angeles. Seattle. San Diego. San Jose. These are the top five U.S. cities with the largest homeless populations. In total, more than 150,000 people. Pittsburgh has only 880 this year. We offer solutions to the homeless situation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Pittsburgh 2022

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a premier destination for sports and art, with its beautiful landscapes, friendly residents, and moderate summer temperatures. It’s also a great place to find the best places to eat. If you’re a sushi lover, nothing but the best will do. Here are the 20 best sushi restaurants in Pittsburgh in 2022, which locals and visitors recommend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Laurels & lances: Cleaning up and cracking down

Laurel: To preserving natural beauty. Southwestern Pennsylvania is defined as much by its water as it traditionally has been by its industry. However, the area’s rivers have both accommodated the businesses that built up around them and been negatively impacted by that development over the years. Reversing the pollution...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New nurses to get $7,500 bonus to work at Westmoreland Manor

Newly hired nurses will get a $7,500 bonus to sign on to work at Westmoreland Manor in Hempfield, which, like other care homes across the country, is plagued by staffing issues. Nursing aides hired after Sept. 1 will be awarded a $4,000 bonus to work at the county-owned care facility....
MANOR, PA
PublicSource

Should you appeal your property taxes? The Allegheny County controller floats an online worksheet

Many Allegheny County property owners will soon have the opportunity to appeal and cut their taxes, and the county controller has released an online worksheet that suggests whether a given parcel could qualify for a shaved bill. The county is in the midst of a courtroom battle with property owners and their advocates over the […] The post Should you appeal your property taxes? The Allegheny County controller floats an online worksheet appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville Council’s rezoning approval paves way for funeral home

Monroeville council members on Sept. 13 approved the rezoning of a new business on Haymaker Road. Law Funeral Home intends to open a new location in Monroeville to answer the demands of their clients. In order to open this location, they needed to have the 4.5-four acre property rezoned from...
MONROEVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy