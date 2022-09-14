Read full article on original website
paydayreport.com
After Defeating Uber, Local Mom Barb Warwick Wins City Council Nod
THE RUN, PITTSBURGH – Yesterday, Barb Warwick, a 45-year-old working mother of four and progressive activist, won the Democratic nomination for City Council, most likely assuring her win in the special election come November. Warwick’s victory is part of a growing progressive insurgency in Pittsburgh that, in recent years,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Colin McNickle: PRT must economize or see funding cut
Should Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) not soon make serious cost-containment efforts, state legislators who hold the purse strings should consider pulling those strings tighter to force the issue, concludes an analysis by the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy. “The renamed PRT must focus intently on the factors it can control...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe landlords speak out against proposed rental inspection requirements
Landlords who own property in Latrobe aren’t happy about a proposed ordinance that would require all rental units to undergo routine inspections. About a dozen landlords showed up to the city’s council meeting this week to voice concerns over the inspection requirement, which council tabled after mounting disapproval from the landlords.
Dog park with mobile taproom opens in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new dog park is now open in Pittsburgh.Dog Park opened Friday at SouthSide Works. The 1,400-square-foot space is free and open to the public and includes a mobile taproom by Levity Brewing.If you want to bring your pup for a visit, the park is located in the grassy area behind the Cheesecake Factory. It is open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh officials install fencing around problem area along Fort Duquesne Boulevard
Pittsburgh Public Safety officials on Wednesday installed a fence around a section along Fort Duquesne Boulevard where police have recently seen problematic activities. There were five recent arrests at the site, three of which were drug-related, Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt said. “It was a hangout spot during the day...
Construction project prompts another weekend of restrictions on Neville Island Bridge
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The southbound lane on the Neville Island Bridge along Interstate 79 is closed for the weekend.Crews are completing deck and concrete pavement upgrades, along with painting. Work will wrap up at 5 a.m. Monday, PennDOT said.This is PennDOT's posted detour to help you navigate around the area.• From southbound I-79, motorists will exit at the Route 65 Emsworth/Sewickley (Exit 66) interchange • Turn left onto Glenfield Road • Glenfield Road becomes Kilbuck Street • Turn right onto the ramp to North 65 toward Sewickley • From northbound Route 65, turn left onto the Sewickley Bridge • Turn left onto southbound Route 51 (University Boulevard) toward Coraopolis • From southbound Route 51, take the ramp to South 79 toward Washington • End detour
Construction starting to bring historic Pittsburgh buildings back to life
PITTSBURGH — Construction is starting and millions of dollars are being invested to bring historic buildings back to life. It’s all about preserving the history. “This building was built for a distillery back in 1856, and that’s really why we wanted to bring it back as a distillery, because it was the last pre-Prohibition distillery licensed in Pittsburgh and at one point, was the largest rye distillery in the world,” said Eric Kraemer, vice president of retail operations for Talleyrand Holdings LLC.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Carnegie Mellon freshman earns scholarship for work to create foldable dome home to provide housing for homeless
A Carnegie Mellon University freshman is eyeing a potential solution to house the homeless with foldable dome homes. Christian Duckworth, 18, of Wexford, said his idea to build portable, collapsible dome-shaped homes has been in the works for years. He’s worked on renderings and hopes to one day see the idea come to life as a solution to the affordable housing crisis and homelessness plaguing the region.
North Hills proposes to stop using Indian chief logo, continue using name
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For years, the issue of Native American names and images being used by sports teams as mascots has been the subject of increasing controversy.The latest is the North Hills School District Indians. Officials there have been talking about changing the mascot since June. In a 7-2 vote, the district proposed to stop using the Indian chief logo but continue using "Indians" for the sports teams.During Thursday's school board meeting, North Hills School District proposed a resolution, one it considers a compromise. If passed, the sports teams would still be called the "Indians," but the mascot would change...
Asbestos uncovered in Tarentum structures set for demolition will increase cost of work
The good news for Tarentum residents is that four hazardous homes and a dilapidated commercial building are expected to be demolished by January. The bad news is that the cost of the demolitions just jumped after asbestos was uncovered in all of them. “It will be costly,” Code Enforcement Officer...
KDKA Radio Editorial: Homeless Policy
New York City. Los Angeles. Seattle. San Diego. San Jose. These are the top five U.S. cities with the largest homeless populations. In total, more than 150,000 people. Pittsburgh has only 880 this year. We offer solutions to the homeless situation.
Allegheny County Councilwoman Bethany Hallam banned from, then reinstated to Airbnb
Bethany Hallam was just about finished planning her late October birthday vacation to watch the Steelers play in Miami, then travel to North Carolina for the Pitt-UNC game, and then finish in Philadelphia to see the Steelers take on the Eagles. “It’s like my dream birthday trip,” said Hallam, who,...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Pittsburgh 2022
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a premier destination for sports and art, with its beautiful landscapes, friendly residents, and moderate summer temperatures. It’s also a great place to find the best places to eat. If you’re a sushi lover, nothing but the best will do. Here are the 20 best sushi restaurants in Pittsburgh in 2022, which locals and visitors recommend.
September by the River brings out visitors, residents in Freeport
Away from the sound of music and the scent of funnel cake in Freeport’s Riverside Park, Ariel Cypher was working on her chalk art on Fifth Street Saturday afternoon. Cypher of Harrison was among participants in the chalk art celebration that is part of this year’s annual September by the River.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Laurels & lances: Cleaning up and cracking down
Laurel: To preserving natural beauty. Southwestern Pennsylvania is defined as much by its water as it traditionally has been by its industry. However, the area’s rivers have both accommodated the businesses that built up around them and been negatively impacted by that development over the years. Reversing the pollution...
Bethel Park family hosts Strides for CJD in honor of father
Perhaps the most widely recognized wedding tradition is the bride’s father accompanying her to the altar. When Shannon Golden married Dominick Zandona in the spring, she had to come up with a different idea. “After she walked down the aisle, the deejay played my dad’s voicemail that he had...
Mother, friends launch search for missing Tarentum area woman
Friends and family of a Tarentum area woman who has been missing for three weeks went out looking for her Saturday. Tonya Lynn Sadecky, 43, was last seen in the area of Ninth Avenue and Morgan Street in Brackenridge on Aug. 28, according to police. She has not been seen or heard from since.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New nurses to get $7,500 bonus to work at Westmoreland Manor
Newly hired nurses will get a $7,500 bonus to sign on to work at Westmoreland Manor in Hempfield, which, like other care homes across the country, is plagued by staffing issues. Nursing aides hired after Sept. 1 will be awarded a $4,000 bonus to work at the county-owned care facility....
Should you appeal your property taxes? The Allegheny County controller floats an online worksheet
Many Allegheny County property owners will soon have the opportunity to appeal and cut their taxes, and the county controller has released an online worksheet that suggests whether a given parcel could qualify for a shaved bill. The county is in the midst of a courtroom battle with property owners and their advocates over the […] The post Should you appeal your property taxes? The Allegheny County controller floats an online worksheet appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville Council’s rezoning approval paves way for funeral home
Monroeville council members on Sept. 13 approved the rezoning of a new business on Haymaker Road. Law Funeral Home intends to open a new location in Monroeville to answer the demands of their clients. In order to open this location, they needed to have the 4.5-four acre property rezoned from...
