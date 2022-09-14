ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fordauthority.com

Recent String Of New Ford Thefts May Be Inside Jobs

A rash of new Ford thefts have plagued The Blue Oval for well over a year now, with numerous examples of multiple models being stolen directly from the automaker’s storage lots. Most recently, this included at least a dozen new 2022 Ford Mustang coupes taken from a parking lot in Woodhaven across from the Flat Rock Assembly plant – the second time in a week that particular site had been hit at the time. However, at least one person believes that this may be an inside job.
WOODHAVEN, MI
CBS Detroit

Ford Unveils 2024 Mustang at Detroit Auto Show

(CBS DETROIT) - There's a new pony in the stable as Ford reveals the 2024 Mustang with a new design, a new interior and of course, the classic roaring engine.Mustang fans lined up for a Stampede to show off previous models, while making room for the latest version of the iconic brand."More than 1,000 Mustangs drive from One American Road in Dearborn, at world headquarters, down here to Detroit at Hart Plaza to be here for us to unveil the seventh-generation Mustang," said Mustang Brand Manager Jim Owens. Equipped with a digital cockpit, a head-turning design and a Remote Rev feature,...
DETROIT, MI
vette-vues.com

2023 Corvette ZO6 Takes Detroit Auto Show 2022 by Storm

Learn all about the 2023 Corvette ZO6 at the Detroit Auto Show 2022. The 2023 Corvette ZO6 is stealing the show at the Detroit Auto Show this year, and it’s not hard to see why. The new generation of Chevrolet Corvettes with the high-performance ZO6 stole the spotlight, so much so that President Joe Biden hopped into the driver seat of a bright orange Chevrolet Corvette Z06. This aggressive new Corvette features an all-new carbon fiber body and mid-engine layout with stunning new looks and an all-new 10-speed automatic transmission designed by GM.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Chrysler reveals new 300 model at Detroit Auto Show

Chrysler held its big Detroit Auto Show reveal the night before the official media day. On Tuesday night, Chrysler unveiled a new 300 model during its media event in Downtown Detroit, on the eve of the auto show’s busy media day. Chrysler says it’s “one of the most powerful and luxurious special edition vehicles in Chrysler brand history.”
DETROIT, MI
Black Enterprise

Righting the Wrong, Detroit Highway That Displaced 130,000 Black People Will Become Urban Boulevard

A Detroit highway whose construction displaced 130,000 people in two Black neighborhoods will become an urban boulevard. According to a Department of Transportation (DoT) release, the boulevard is one of 26 new infrastructure projects across the country funded by the Biden administration. The DoT has awarded $104.7 million to Detroit to replace the one-mile I-375 freeway.
DETROIT, MI
corpmagazine.com

Taystee’s Burgers Poised for Growth With Franchise Expansion

DEARBORN, Mich. — Taystee’s Burgers, an award-winning restaurant brand, announced its plans for expansion by offering franchises across Metro Detroit. “We want to offer a franchising opportunity and experience unlike anything done before with our gas station model,” said Ali Jawad, founder of Taystee’s Burgers. “We have had awards and accolades about our great food and we want to offer this opportunity to others looking to elevate their businesses and grow.”
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

5 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Michigan to close

Bed Bath & Beyond released a list of stores set to close in 2022 and it includes five locations in Michigan. The list, which has more than 50 stores on it, was recently released after the retailer revealed earlier this month it would shutter about 150 locations and lay off 20% of its workforce, according to the Associated Press. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
People

Detroit Is Removing a Freeway That Displaced Two Thriving Black Neighborhoods in the 1950s

The U.S. Department of Transportation gave Michigan $104 million to remove Interstate 375 and change it into a boulevard A mile-long freeway in Detroit will be turned into a boulevard decades after its construction left thousands of Black residents displaced. Michigan received $104.6 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help fund its plan to turn Interstate 375 into a slow-speed boulevard, according to the Detroit Free Press. The interstate was constructed in the 1950s and 1960s and divided both the Black Bottom neighborhood and the Paradise Valley...
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

More Vintage Photos of Detroit, Michigan: 1890s-1960s

It’s always a gas to show some old vintage photos of Michigan’s towns, villages, communities, hamlets…and big cities. This time around, it’s another gallery of old images of Detroit. But before we delve into the photos, here are fifteen trivia facts about the city (thanks to Friedman Real Estate):
DETROIT, MI

