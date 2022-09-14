Read full article on original website
Four Harley Earl Classics From GM Heritage Visit Detroit Streets
The Concours d’Elegance has a French origin but now comes in various forms. One of them had been concluded last month in Pebble Beach wherein we saw an expansive set of car launches. In Michigan, the Detroit Concours d’Elegance is happening this weekend. But unlike the typical posh and...
fordauthority.com
Recent String Of New Ford Thefts May Be Inside Jobs
A rash of new Ford thefts have plagued The Blue Oval for well over a year now, with numerous examples of multiple models being stolen directly from the automaker’s storage lots. Most recently, this included at least a dozen new 2022 Ford Mustang coupes taken from a parking lot in Woodhaven across from the Flat Rock Assembly plant – the second time in a week that particular site had been hit at the time. However, at least one person believes that this may be an inside job.
Flying cars have landed in Detroit. Will the auto show of the future be auto-less?
The North American International Auto Show is really just a look into the future – how does the car of the future work and what does it look like? In a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark discovers the future of the auto show might be auto-less.
Ford Unveils 2024 Mustang at Detroit Auto Show
(CBS DETROIT) - There's a new pony in the stable as Ford reveals the 2024 Mustang with a new design, a new interior and of course, the classic roaring engine.Mustang fans lined up for a Stampede to show off previous models, while making room for the latest version of the iconic brand."More than 1,000 Mustangs drive from One American Road in Dearborn, at world headquarters, down here to Detroit at Hart Plaza to be here for us to unveil the seventh-generation Mustang," said Mustang Brand Manager Jim Owens. Equipped with a digital cockpit, a head-turning design and a Remote Rev feature,...
vette-vues.com
2023 Corvette ZO6 Takes Detroit Auto Show 2022 by Storm
Learn all about the 2023 Corvette ZO6 at the Detroit Auto Show 2022. The 2023 Corvette ZO6 is stealing the show at the Detroit Auto Show this year, and it’s not hard to see why. The new generation of Chevrolet Corvettes with the high-performance ZO6 stole the spotlight, so much so that President Joe Biden hopped into the driver seat of a bright orange Chevrolet Corvette Z06. This aggressive new Corvette features an all-new carbon fiber body and mid-engine layout with stunning new looks and an all-new 10-speed automatic transmission designed by GM.
Tv20detroit.com
Oooh! Here's a look at the fashion during the Detroit Auto Show's Charity Preview
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The glitz, the glamour, the new technology! Welcome to the Detroit Auto Show's Charity Preview. After a three-year hiatus, guests are dressed to the nines and ready mingle with the latest vehicles of the 2022 Detroit Auto Show!. The gala will run from 6 p.m. to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Chrysler reveals new 300 model at Detroit Auto Show
Chrysler held its big Detroit Auto Show reveal the night before the official media day. On Tuesday night, Chrysler unveiled a new 300 model during its media event in Downtown Detroit, on the eve of the auto show’s busy media day. Chrysler says it’s “one of the most powerful and luxurious special edition vehicles in Chrysler brand history.”
Detroit News
Mustang owners 'Stampede' from Dearborn to Detroit for new model's reveal
Dearborn — When Dewitt Friend and his wife Cheryl heard that Mustang owners were doing a stampede to usher in the reveal of the seventh-generation pony car, he didn't hesitate to sign up. The couple hopped in their rangoon red 1965 Ford Mustang Wednesday morning and made their way...
fox2detroit.com
DPD investigating officer who pinned biker • $100M to convert I-375 • Ford's new Mustang
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - A Detroit police officer is under investigation after using his scout car to ram and pin a fleeing biker against a building, to end a pursuit. That young man ended up in the hospital with a broken foot. Now DPD is looking into whether the officers followed its policies.
fox2detroit.com
Project Green Light camera catches speeding car crashing into passenger vehicle
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for two men that were spotted fleeing the scene of a wreck in city last week. Footage that was captured on a Project Green Light camera on the evening of Sept. 9. The video, which shows one car speeding at a face...
Righting the Wrong, Detroit Highway That Displaced 130,000 Black People Will Become Urban Boulevard
A Detroit highway whose construction displaced 130,000 people in two Black neighborhoods will become an urban boulevard. According to a Department of Transportation (DoT) release, the boulevard is one of 26 new infrastructure projects across the country funded by the Biden administration. The DoT has awarded $104.7 million to Detroit to replace the one-mile I-375 freeway.
fox2detroit.com
Video: Biden motorcade officer crashes motorcycle en route to Detroit Auto Show
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A police motorcycle in President Joe Biden's motorcade crashed on the freeway Wednesday afternoon, en route to the North American International Auto Show downtown. Video of the accident of a Dearborn Heights police officer was shared to FOX 2 by a viewer that shows the officer...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit motorcyclist caught doing 90 mph in 35 mph zone
A motorcyclist is in custody for reckless driving and carrying a weapon after police stopped him for riding 90 mph in a 35 mph zone. The man is a felon and had a gun, which is illegal.
corpmagazine.com
Taystee’s Burgers Poised for Growth With Franchise Expansion
DEARBORN, Mich. — Taystee’s Burgers, an award-winning restaurant brand, announced its plans for expansion by offering franchises across Metro Detroit. “We want to offer a franchising opportunity and experience unlike anything done before with our gas station model,” said Ali Jawad, founder of Taystee’s Burgers. “We have had awards and accolades about our great food and we want to offer this opportunity to others looking to elevate their businesses and grow.”
Suspects riding in minivan shoot on occupied vehicle in Northwest Detroit, police searching for tips
Police are on the hunt for suspects who allegedly fired shots from a passenger van while driving on the city’s Northwest side late Thursday morning.
5 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Michigan to close
Bed Bath & Beyond released a list of stores set to close in 2022 and it includes five locations in Michigan. The list, which has more than 50 stores on it, was recently released after the retailer revealed earlier this month it would shutter about 150 locations and lay off 20% of its workforce, according to the Associated Press. ...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit adds plexiglass instead of boards to windows of vacant homes that can be saved
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The City of Detroit is taking a new approach to secure abandoned homes. Instead of plywood, plexiglass is being used on the windows of vacant houses that can be saved. "It's more welcoming, it looks better, and it justgives them a sense of security," said Tasha...
Detroit Is Removing a Freeway That Displaced Two Thriving Black Neighborhoods in the 1950s
The U.S. Department of Transportation gave Michigan $104 million to remove Interstate 375 and change it into a boulevard A mile-long freeway in Detroit will be turned into a boulevard decades after its construction left thousands of Black residents displaced. Michigan received $104.6 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help fund its plan to turn Interstate 375 into a slow-speed boulevard, according to the Detroit Free Press. The interstate was constructed in the 1950s and 1960s and divided both the Black Bottom neighborhood and the Paradise Valley...
More Vintage Photos of Detroit, Michigan: 1890s-1960s
It’s always a gas to show some old vintage photos of Michigan’s towns, villages, communities, hamlets…and big cities. This time around, it’s another gallery of old images of Detroit. But before we delve into the photos, here are fifteen trivia facts about the city (thanks to Friedman Real Estate):
fox2detroit.com
'Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale' brings history of island, restoration of vessels to big screen
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Narrated by Motown legend Martha Reeves, the movie "Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale" is finally in theatres. "For people who don't know, Boblo was an island amusement park that used to take one of two giant steamboats - to get to the park," Aaron Schillinger said.
