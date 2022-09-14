ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

iPhone 14 and iOS 16 Will Bring Back a Favorite Feature Fans Have Missed for Years

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16 -- the next version of the operating system for iPhone -- is almost here. We should get an official announcement at Apple's "Far Out" event today. There are some very cool new features coming to the iPhone 14 and all newer phones from iPhone 8 up, along with one particularly popular old feature.
Phone Arena

iOS 16 passkeys explained: what are they, how to use them

Apple’s latest version of iOS will bring a new feature called passkeys to your iPhone. It will give you a more secure and even faster way to log into your accounts without the need to enter any passwords. In this article, we will see what exactly passkeys are, how they work, and how to enable and use them on your iPhone running iOS 16.
Creative Bloq

Apple's "magic" iOS 16 photo cutout hack wows iPhone users

When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, it was the enhanced lock screen that hogged the headlines. iOS 16 finally landed last night, and while the customisable wallpapers and widgets are undeniably cool, it seems the internet is enthralled by an entirely different feature. Catchily titled 'Lift subject from...
ZDNet

iOS 16 just dropped: Here are all the improvements you asked for

Apple officially released iOS 16 on Monday. Included in the new operating system are countless changes to how your iPhone works and, at times, looks. For the last few months, I've been using iOS 16 on my iPhone 13 Pro Max during the developer beta program. With the official release of iOS 16 starting today, anyone with an iPhone 8 or newer can install the new operating system.
CNET

How to Fix the Most Annoying iOS 16 Features on Your iPhone

If you've installed the iOS 16 public beta, you've probably had a few months to play around with Apple's upcoming software update to the iPhone. There are new features like unsending text messages and cropping out objects from your photos, but not all of these changes are welcome. As with...
Apple Insider

Adobe buys XD rival Figma for $20 billion

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Digital UI and UX design firm Figma is being acquired by Adobe, which has competed in the same space with its Adobe XD software.
BGR.com

5 best reasons to update your iPhone to iOS 16 today

After months of beta testing, iOS 16 finally launches today on iPhones all around the world. iPhone owners typically update their devices whenever a new update arrives, but in case you need any extra convincing, we decided to put together a list of the best reasons to update to iOS 16 as soon as it rolls out on Monday, September 12.
Apple Insider

Apple Watch Series 8 & SE review roundup: Few reasons to upgrade

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE reviews are in, and while the new Crash Detection and temperature sensing features are useful, most say upgrades aren't necessary unless buyers are coming from very old models.
Android Police

How to download Android apps without the Google Play Store

Getting Android apps without using the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble, depending on where you choose to get your apps. And some popular devices, like the best Amazon Fire tablets, don't come preloaded with the Google Play Store. While Android lets you install an APK from anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when selecting a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. This post shows you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
9to5Mac

iOS 16 can instantly remove the background from any image, here’s how

IOS 16 is full of headline-grabbing new features like a customizable Lock Screen, upgrades to Messages, and a refreshed design for notifications. iOS 16 also brings some smaller changes – and sometimes the smaller changes are even more notable than the tentpole features. This year, one of my favorite...
Digital Trends

How to edit your iPhone lock screen on iOS 16

IOS 16 has a new way to customize your lock screen. Well, we say new, but it's more of an expansion of what was previously there. You can still change your wallpaper from the Photos app or the Settings app as in previous years. This guide will focus on what was just added: direct customization from the lock screen itself.
The Independent

iOS 16 release: Apple makes new iPhone software update available to download

Apple has released iOS 16, the latest update for the iPhone.The new operating system brings with it a range of changes, mostly focused on personalisation, from redesigned notifications to the ability to delete and edit messages.Apple also released WatchOS 9, the new Apple Watch operating system, at the same time. That adds changes to the workout app so that it will show new information such as running power, as well as some of those same personalisation changes that come to the iPhone.However, Apple did not release iPadOS 16, the operating system for its tablets. Every previous year, those new...
The Independent

iOS 16.1: Apple preparing new iPhone software with ‘Live Activities’ and other updates

Apple is preparing another major update for the iPhone, soon after its new iOS 16 download has arrived.This week, Apple introduced a significant new software update for its phones. The download brought a range of new features, including a redesigned Lock Screen and the option to delete sent messages.However, some of the major features that were initially promised for iOS 16 were left out. Notable among them was Live Activities, a tool that allows notifications to show constantly changing information, such as sports scores , on the Lock Screen.That feature was promoted even more heavily with the iPhone 14 Pro...
