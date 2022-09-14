The smile on his face said it all. Sitting in the hot-seat on the opening day of the 2022 UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong, Australia, Tobias Foss watched on as the final rider on course crossed the finish line. Foss blinked, shook his head and laughed in disbelief. He slapped his face multiple times, as if to make sure this was no dream. Then the Norwegian cyclist let out a guttural roar. A new men’s world time trial champion had been crowned – and an unlikely one at that.

CYCLING ・ 42 MINUTES AGO