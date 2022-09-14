Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's 27-0 win over Nevada
KIRK FERENTZ: We got off the mat and got back in the fight and did a good job in unusual circumstances tonight. So to stay focused, that was good to see. Just really pleased. We showed some progress in certain areas. Happy about that. Obviously, it was good to get Nico back and Keagan back and then Brody was able to get involved a little bit too at the receiver position. So gave us a few more guys to throw to.
Everything Matt Campbell said after Iowa State's dominant home victory
One week after knocking off Iowa for the first time in his Cyclones' tenure, head coach Matt Campbell has Iowa State off to its best start since 2012 at 3-0. Campbell met with the media after the game, where he was asked about several topics on the season. On Will...
Iowa Football Update: Nevada, to resume play at midnight
Iowa and Nevada has gone into a second lightning delay. After only four-minutes-and-thirty seconds of game time, lightning has been detected in the area and the game will be at least another 30 minutes away from resuming. The latest lightning strike hit around 11:00 p.m. Players will be back on the field at 11:45 p.m to warm up and play will resume at midnight.
KCCI.com
Football Friday Night: Week four highlights and scores
It's week four of Football Friday Night! You can find scores and updates here. The Wild Card game of the week is Grand View Christian at Baxter. Des Moines Christian at Greene County, 22-30 FINAL. SE Valley at OABCIG, 8-7 1st Quarter. Spirit Lake at Pocahontas, 47-6 FINAL. Chariton at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
COVID-19 aid means $1 million for historic Iowa music venue
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Frank Sinatra came. Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington did, too. Unfortunately, decades later so did COVID-19, which temporarily closed live music venues across the nation. But now, $1 million is headed to the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines in the form of federal pandemic relief aid. On Friday, […]
‘Reapers’ land at Iowa Air Guard base for first time
DES MOINES, Iowa – For more than eight decades, the Iowa Air National Guard base in Des Moines has assisted in war efforts. While the aircraft they fly has changed over the years, their mission has not. For the first time, members of the 132d Wing got a chance to see in person the remotely piloted aircraft they’re […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Roof leak causes $90K in damage at Wells Fargo Arena
Roof leaks last month caused roughly $90,000 in damages at Wells Fargo Arena and Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center. The site's general manager Chris Connolly told Axios Thursday that electrical damages at Wells Fargo resulted in a power failure and emergency repairs.State of play: Some of the roofs are nearly two decades old and their replacement is among Polk County government's top priorities for next spring.The total cost for roof replacement is estimated at $6 million.Driving the news: Some of the work is being expedited to avoid more damage, Polk County Administrator John Norris tells Axios.He gave preliminary approval last week for the county to move ahead with just over $1.3 million worth of repairs, which will take about four months to complete.Of note: Emergency repairs should not affect the county's ongoing review of whether to add solar panels to the roofs.Solar decisions will likely be made next year, Norris said. Water from a roof leak seeped through electrical boxes at the Iowa Events Center last month. Photo courtesy of Polk County
247Sports
49K+
Followers
372K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0