England v India, first women’s ODI – live
Over-by-over report on the action at the County Ground in Hove. Join Rob Smyth
Is Brentford vs Arsenal on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Arsenal travel to Brentford in an intriguing London derby to open up the Premier League action today. Both sides are in form after the Bees thrashed Leeds 5-2 last time out, while Mikel Arteta's side edged Zurich in the Europa League.Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news and build-upIvan Toney’s sensational form has resulted in an England call-up, with the Arsenal backline faced with a tough task to keep him quiet at the Brentford Community Stadium. That match was brought forward from a 2pm kick-off as a result of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday.Here’s everything you need...
