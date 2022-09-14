ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Elle Fanning Reveals Which Celebrity She Thinks She Looks Like, And… What?

By Elyse Wanshel
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kqpe0_0hvbwsFS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nyLS7_0hvbwsFS00 “The Great” star said on the Emmys red carpet that she was excited to meet a certain celebrity that night because she thinks she looks like him.  (Photo: Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images)

Elle Fanning made a barry confusing comparison at the Emmy Awards Monday night.

“The Great” star, who was at the ceremony for her Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nomination, told ﻿“Access Hollywood” on the red carpet that she was excited to meet a certain celebrity that night because she feels she looks like him.

And that famous person is… Bill Hader.

“There is something on Twitter that I saw [that said] that I look like him,” she told “Access Hollywood” hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover in a doppelganger declaration no one saw coming. “And I love it! And so Nicholas Hoult — who is in the show with me — all we want to do tonight is, I have to get a photo.”

And just in case you may be questioning their resemblance, here’s a side-by-side photo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34EftC_0hvbwsFS00
Elle Fanning (left) and Bill Hader (right). (Photo: Steve Granitz via Getty Images/Charley Gallay via Getty Images Elle)

And another:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zsUqy_0hvbwsFS00 Twins? (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images)

And why not? Here’s another just for fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z1lpb_0hvbwsFS00
So hard to tell them apart! (Photo: Frazer Harrison via Getty Images/Greg Doherty via Getty Images)

Although we personally don’t see much of a resemblance, Fanning doubled-down on her belief, exclaiming: “We have the same nose!”

Some online feel that Hader looks a bit like a young Dan Aykroyd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xUKTl_0hvbwsFS00 Dan Aykroyd on “Saturday Night Live” in 1976. (Photo: NBC via Getty Images)

But if Fanning is really pinning for a celebrity twin there is another actor out there who looks a lot like her — Dakota Fanning, her sister.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=360K5E_0hvbwsFS00 Elle Fanning and her sister Dakota Fanning in 2016. (Photo: C Flanigan via Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Aykroyd
Person
Dakota Fanning
Person
Mario Lopez
Person
Elle Fanning
Person
Kit Hoover
Person
Nicholas Hoult
Person
Bill Hader
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Why Halle Bailey Was 'Sobbing' After The Little Mermaid: 'I Had Come Out of This Cocoon with Ariel'

Halle Bailey tells PEOPLE that her journey making The Little Mermaid "mirrored what Ariel goes through in the film" Halle Bailey evolved right alongside her character Ariel while making The Little Mermaid. The 22-year-old singer transforms into the underwater Disney princess in the upcoming live-action re-imagining, which had its first teaser trailer debut on Friday. Bailey told PEOPLE at the D23 Expo about how the role changed her — and why she broke down in tears after completing the anticipated movie. "I'd definitely say coming into this film I...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Emmy Awards#Getty Images Elle Rrb
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE
The List

Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided

There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Anne Heche once ‘warned’ Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres

Anne Heche tried to warn Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres, the late actress revealed in a resurfaced episode of her podcast. The “Six Days Seven Nights” star, who died at age 53 last Friday after sustaining severe injuries when she plowed her car into a house, explained to her co-host, Heather Duffy, that de Rossi thought dating the former talk show host would make her a “poster child” for a gay relationship. “I warned Portia,” she said in a June 2021 episode of “Better Together.” “Portia even asked me about Ellen before she came to my wedding [to Coleman Laffoon],...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes & Suri, 16, Look Like Twins Heading On Long Weekend Getaway: Photo

Katie Holmes, 43, and Suri Cruise, 16, looked like twins on the move during their latest outing! The actress and her look-alike daughter were photographed carrying luggage while walking on a sidewalk in New York City, NY as they were headed out for the Labor Day weekend. They both wore casual but stylish outfits and looked content and relaxed as they walked by cameras.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuffPost

HuffPost

149K+
Followers
8K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy