Students get a look at U.S. Navy training aircraft in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 got an inside look at the United State Navy’s static display in Albuquerque. As part of Navy week, The T-6 Texan and T-44 Pegasus were on display at Double Eagle Airport.

Students from the Southwest Aeronautics, Mathematics, and Science Academy were on hand and got a chance to meet pilots from Training Wing 4. They were able to get inside the two planes and learn about what it takes to become a naval pilot. “What we’re really doing is community outreach. With Albuquerque being landlocked, there’s not a lot of Navy around, and so it’s a great opportunity for the Navy to actually show the community what we do,” said Lt. Rhen Nathe, U.S. Navy Instructor Pilot. This is the first Albuquerque Navy Week held since 2018.

