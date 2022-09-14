ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, AL

The West Alabama Watchman

Commission passes $31 million budget

Three groups presented appeals for funding in the Marengo County budget for 2022-2023 at the county commission meeting Tuesday. Commissioners included two of the requests in the budget that was approved after the executive session. The third is being determined. District Judge Vince Deas, who pushed for the formation of...
MARENGO COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Long-Lewis to present Lemarkus Snow with $500 for Selma City Schools Athletics

Lemarkus Snow will be present at Long-Lewis Automotive Group on Friday, Sept. 16 where he will be presented with $500, which he plans to donate to the Selma City Schools Athletics program. Snow has been selected as Long-Lewis' Local Hero of the Month four times. Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd, Athletic Director...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

City of Selma website gets makeover

The City of Selma has announced that their official website has been redesigned with new features. The city government announced on their Facebook page that the new design makes the site user-friendly and is easer to navigate, as well as ADA-accessible. "We welcome visitors with updated and detailed information about...
SELMA, AL
The West Alabama Watchman

Papa’s Casket Sales opens in Demopolis

Freddie and Frances Charleston cut the ribbon to their new, unique business Friday, as supporters and well-wishers looked on. The couple has opened Papa’s Casket Sales at 1804 U.S. Hwy. 80 E., and will offer custom-made caskets at affordable prices. Frances Charleston said they can provide all kinds of...
DEMOPOLIS, AL
alabamanews.net

New Initiative Aims to Turn Around Struggling Schools

The state legislature — the governor — along with state education officials — have joined forces to help 15 struggling elementary schools around the state. The state is providing $15 million dollars in grants — to help improve the academic performance of students at targeted schools.
ALABAMA STATE
selmasun.com

Prosperity ARP in Marion Junction celebrates 200th year

Prosperity Associate Reformed Presbyterian (ARP) Church in Marion Junction celebrated its 200th year on Sunday, Sept. 11. Dr. Charles Edgar of Huntsville delivered a sermon with assistance from Rev. Rabun Williams of Monroeville. Other ARP congregation members sang in choir while Judy Lurwig played piano. See below for a history...
MARION JUNCTION, AL
WSFA

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program coming to central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dolly Parton’s wildly sucessful program to bring free books to children is coming to central Alabama!. On Thursday, the River Region United Way and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education confirmed that kids under age five from across the area can now take part in the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program.
ALABAMA STATE
selmasun.com

Annual Wannabe Rescued Yard Sale set for Oct. 1

Wannabe Rescued will hold its annual yard sale on Oct. 1 at Westwood Baptist Church from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale will feature home décor, furniture, tools and other items. All proceeds will be used to benefit rescued animals in Dallas County. Tax deductible donations of items...
SELMA, AL
wbrc.com

Virtual hiring event for Mercedes-Benz starts Monday

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes-Benz USI (MBUSI) is partnering with West Alabama Works September 19 for a virtual hiring event. Full-time, permanent jobs are available. They pay $22 an hour. MBUSI is encouraging more technical candidates to apply for the maintenance team member and/or automation cell operator positions. Several...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament set for Sept. 21 at Valley Grande Golf Course

If you play golf, it is time to sign up for the 23rd Annual Selma Dallas County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament to be held at the Valley Grande Golf Course on Sept. 21. Executive Director Sheryl Smedley said registration is from 9 to 9:30 a.m., although you can register early. The tournament is a flighted three-person scramble. Tee off is 10 a.m. Lunch will be provided for all the participants.
SELMA, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa agency provides food pantry to feed families

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa’s One Place is teaming up with Cottondale Elementary School to put food on the table for those in need. The family resource center hosted a food pantry event Friday to help folks feed their families. Dawn Stacey and her husband are from Moundville. They are among dozens who showed up […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man dead at Bibb Correctional Facility

An incarcerated man at Bibb Correctional Facility died on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections. Lavonte Tyreeke Jefferson, a 23-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb Correctional facility, was found unresponsive on the ground at the facility on Friday, according to the ADOC spokesperson. In a...
BIBB COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Prattville Humane Society Shortage on Dog Food

The Prattville/Autauga Humane Society is in dire need of supplies. There has been a huge increase of animals being brought to the humane society. Now, they have have a shortage on dog and kitten food and need the public’s help during this time to feed the animals they have up for adoption.
PRATTVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Arrest made in connection to murder on 4th Avenue West

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Calera man was arrested Thursday in connection to a murder that occurred in August. According to Birmingham Police, Courtney Craig was shot and killed on Aug. 12 in the 900 block of 4th Avenue West. On Sept. 1, detectives obtained a warrant for capital murder for 21-year-old Xavier Lee Lumpkin […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Images released of vehicle possibly involved in fatal Prattville hit-and-run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville Police are releasing images of a vehicle that may have been involved in the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett. The hit-and-run happened on Sept. 4 on Gin Shop Hill Road just before 7:30 p.m. Unfortunately, due to the location of the accident, there were no video surveillance cameras in the area of the crash. However, police say some potential video evidence has been collected from nearby locations, and a vehicle of interest has been identified.
PRATTVILLE, AL
selmasun.com

Teenager dead after shooting at store in Selma

A teenager was killed in a shooting that occurred at a store in Selma. According to media reports the shooting happened at B&B Grocery on Water Avenue around 9 p.m. on Thursday. The victim was found dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as Sean Wiggins, 18. No...
SELMA, AL

