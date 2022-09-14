If you play golf, it is time to sign up for the 23rd Annual Selma Dallas County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament to be held at the Valley Grande Golf Course on Sept. 21. Executive Director Sheryl Smedley said registration is from 9 to 9:30 a.m., although you can register early. The tournament is a flighted three-person scramble. Tee off is 10 a.m. Lunch will be provided for all the participants.

SELMA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO