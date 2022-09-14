Read full article on original website
The West Alabama Watchman
Commission passes $31 million budget
Three groups presented appeals for funding in the Marengo County budget for 2022-2023 at the county commission meeting Tuesday. Commissioners included two of the requests in the budget that was approved after the executive session. The third is being determined. District Judge Vince Deas, who pushed for the formation of...
selmasun.com
Long-Lewis to present Lemarkus Snow with $500 for Selma City Schools Athletics
Lemarkus Snow will be present at Long-Lewis Automotive Group on Friday, Sept. 16 where he will be presented with $500, which he plans to donate to the Selma City Schools Athletics program. Snow has been selected as Long-Lewis' Local Hero of the Month four times. Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd, Athletic Director...
Ivey appoints new DA for judicial district encompassing 3 central Alabama counties
Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday appointed a new district attorney for three central Alabama counties after receiving notice of 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randall V. Houston’s retirement. According to a news release from Houston’s office, Ivey appointed CJ Robinson, who was Houston’s chief deputy and the winner of...
selmasun.com
City of Selma website gets makeover
The City of Selma has announced that their official website has been redesigned with new features. The city government announced on their Facebook page that the new design makes the site user-friendly and is easer to navigate, as well as ADA-accessible. "We welcome visitors with updated and detailed information about...
The West Alabama Watchman
Papa’s Casket Sales opens in Demopolis
Freddie and Frances Charleston cut the ribbon to their new, unique business Friday, as supporters and well-wishers looked on. The couple has opened Papa’s Casket Sales at 1804 U.S. Hwy. 80 E., and will offer custom-made caskets at affordable prices. Frances Charleston said they can provide all kinds of...
selmasun.com
New Linden High School principal hired from Selma City Schools system
A new principal was hired to Linden High School in Marengo County during a meeting of the Linden Board of Education. According to the Demopolis Times, Antwone Motley comes from the Selma City Schools system. Motley was voted in unanimously by a screening committee after they interviewed him.
alabamanews.net
New Initiative Aims to Turn Around Struggling Schools
The state legislature — the governor — along with state education officials — have joined forces to help 15 struggling elementary schools around the state. The state is providing $15 million dollars in grants — to help improve the academic performance of students at targeted schools.
selmasun.com
‘Joy is Our Journey’ founders plan to raise $100M to grow Southern Black Girls over next 10 years
The Joy is Our Journey bus tour brought a giant pink bus and a three-hour empowerment event to Selma High School on Sept. 9 to reach hundreds of girls who attended from schools across Selma and Dallas County. The bus carried the Joy team, led by Selma High alumni LaTosha...
selmasun.com
Prosperity ARP in Marion Junction celebrates 200th year
Prosperity Associate Reformed Presbyterian (ARP) Church in Marion Junction celebrated its 200th year on Sunday, Sept. 11. Dr. Charles Edgar of Huntsville delivered a sermon with assistance from Rev. Rabun Williams of Monroeville. Other ARP congregation members sang in choir while Judy Lurwig played piano. See below for a history...
WSFA
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program coming to central Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dolly Parton’s wildly sucessful program to bring free books to children is coming to central Alabama!. On Thursday, the River Region United Way and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education confirmed that kids under age five from across the area can now take part in the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program.
selmasun.com
Annual Wannabe Rescued Yard Sale set for Oct. 1
Wannabe Rescued will hold its annual yard sale on Oct. 1 at Westwood Baptist Church from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale will feature home décor, furniture, tools and other items. All proceeds will be used to benefit rescued animals in Dallas County. Tax deductible donations of items...
wbrc.com
Virtual hiring event for Mercedes-Benz starts Monday
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes-Benz USI (MBUSI) is partnering with West Alabama Works September 19 for a virtual hiring event. Full-time, permanent jobs are available. They pay $22 an hour. MBUSI is encouraging more technical candidates to apply for the maintenance team member and/or automation cell operator positions. Several...
selmasun.com
Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament set for Sept. 21 at Valley Grande Golf Course
If you play golf, it is time to sign up for the 23rd Annual Selma Dallas County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament to be held at the Valley Grande Golf Course on Sept. 21. Executive Director Sheryl Smedley said registration is from 9 to 9:30 a.m., although you can register early. The tournament is a flighted three-person scramble. Tee off is 10 a.m. Lunch will be provided for all the participants.
Tuscaloosa agency provides food pantry to feed families
COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa’s One Place is teaming up with Cottondale Elementary School to put food on the table for those in need. The family resource center hosted a food pantry event Friday to help folks feed their families. Dawn Stacey and her husband are from Moundville. They are among dozens who showed up […]
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man dead at Bibb Correctional Facility
An incarcerated man at Bibb Correctional Facility died on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections. Lavonte Tyreeke Jefferson, a 23-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb Correctional facility, was found unresponsive on the ground at the facility on Friday, according to the ADOC spokesperson. In a...
alabamanews.net
Prattville Humane Society Shortage on Dog Food
The Prattville/Autauga Humane Society is in dire need of supplies. There has been a huge increase of animals being brought to the humane society. Now, they have have a shortage on dog and kitten food and need the public’s help during this time to feed the animals they have up for adoption.
Arrest made in connection to murder on 4th Avenue West
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Calera man was arrested Thursday in connection to a murder that occurred in August. According to Birmingham Police, Courtney Craig was shot and killed on Aug. 12 in the 900 block of 4th Avenue West. On Sept. 1, detectives obtained a warrant for capital murder for 21-year-old Xavier Lee Lumpkin […]
Nick Saban-backed boutique hotel The Alamite opens in Tuscaloosa
A boutique hotel backed in part by Alabama Coach Nick Saban is now open in Tuscaloosa. The Alamite, part of Marriot Bonvoy’s Tribute Portfolio, is situated downtown on 6th Street. Boasting 112 guestrooms, the Alamite also has meeting spaces, a fitness center and two restaurants. There’s Forte: Cuts &...
WSFA
Images released of vehicle possibly involved in fatal Prattville hit-and-run
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville Police are releasing images of a vehicle that may have been involved in the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett. The hit-and-run happened on Sept. 4 on Gin Shop Hill Road just before 7:30 p.m. Unfortunately, due to the location of the accident, there were no video surveillance cameras in the area of the crash. However, police say some potential video evidence has been collected from nearby locations, and a vehicle of interest has been identified.
selmasun.com
Teenager dead after shooting at store in Selma
A teenager was killed in a shooting that occurred at a store in Selma. According to media reports the shooting happened at B&B Grocery on Water Avenue around 9 p.m. on Thursday. The victim was found dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as Sean Wiggins, 18. No...
