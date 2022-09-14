Travel Advisory | Overnight lane reductions on Alaskan Way between Columbia and Madison streets begin September 19

Marion St pedestrian bridge construction crossing Alaskan Way. Photo credit: Waterfront Seattle Program

We are happy to announce that the Waterfront Seattle Program team is reaching another exciting construction phase! Starting overnight on Monday, September 19, assembly of the falsework to support the new Marion St Bridge will be installed over Alaskan Way. This falsework, or temporary support structure, will allow for work to continue on the bridge spans that will connect pedestrians between 1st Ave and the new ferry terminal at Colman Dock.

Artist’s rendering of new pedestrian bridge over Alaskan Way, upon completion, connecting pedestrians to the second level of the Colman Dock Entry Building. Graphic credit: Waterfront Seattle Program

To safely assemble falsework over Alaskan Way, the street will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Columbia and Madison streets overnight, Monday through Friday nights, 7 PM to 6 AM, from September 19 to September 30. An officer will be on-site to help direct traffic during overnight work. Two lanes in each direction on Alaskan Way will be maintained during daytime hours.

Once completed, waterfront-goers can expect to see a temporary bridge-like structure over Alaskan Way at Marion St. The temporary structure is anticipated to remain in place into spring 2023 while the new pedestrian bridge over the roadway is built. Another nighttime closure will be required to remove the falsework once it’s no longer needed. Follow along on future progress at Marion St and throughout Waterfront Seattle work areas by following the Waterfront Seattle Program on Instagram.

An example of falsework in place for bridge construction. This photo is from construction of the new bridge over the railroad tracks north of Pine St in June 2020. Similar falsework can be expected over Alaskan Way at Marion St. Photo credit: Waterfront Seattle Program

If you’ve been down to the waterfront lately, you may have noticed V-shaped columns going up at Marion St. Since starting construction of the new pedestrian bridge at Marion St in mid-July, crews have formed and poured the two westernmost columns, which will support the portion of the bridge that will span over Alaskan Way. There are only 3 more columns to go, all in progress between Western Ave and Alaskan Way!

Looking west at the construction site in late August with the new Marion St pedestrian bridge columns in place. Photo credit: Waterfront Seattle Program

The progress at Marion St is not the only area on the waterfront seeing changes. Later this month, the Waterfront Seattle Program will begin construction of the new Pier 58 and removal of Pier 63.

In addition to new work starting, Waterfront Seattle will be opening new improvements this fall! The new pedestrian bridge, stairs, and elevator at Union St will open to the public before the end of the year, providing an improved and accessible east-west connection between downtown and the waterfront.

