EW.com
Murder begets romance in Oldboy director Park Chan-wook's latest thriller Decision to Leave
A detective is torn between suspicion and attraction when he meets a mysterious and beautiful murder suspect in the first trailer for Decision to Leave, South Korean auteur Park Chan-wook's forthcoming noir. In the Oldboy director's first feature film in six years, Park Hae-il (The Host) stars as Hae-joon, a...
EW.com
Timothée Chalamet reveals Leonardo DiCaprio gave him some unique career advice
Leonardo DiCaprio has been exactly in the same unique position that Hollywood heartthrob Timothée Chalamet finds himself in right now: the metaphorical "King of the World." Perhaps that's why DiCaprio felt it important to share a bit of the hard-earned wisdom he's gleaned along the way with the Bones & All star when they first met.
EW.com
Oedipus review: Deaf West returns the tragedy to its most physical form
Each summer, the Getty Villa in Los Angeles reenacts an ancient tradition, gathering an audience under the stars, in an amphitheater hewn into the side of a hill, to watch a drama unfold. This season, they're partnering with Deaf West Theatre, the groundbreaking company that mounts shows in both spoken...
Reflections on mortality: Alessandra Sanguinetti on her eerie images of the midwest
The first time Alessandra Sanguinetti visited Black River Falls to take photographs, it felt, she says, “like a weird type of time travel”. The destination she had in mind was the end of the 19th century, when a photographer named Charles Van Schaick was documenting life and death in the small Wisconsin town. Sanguinetti first encountered Van Schaick’s images aged nine, at home in Buenos Aires, leafing though a 1973 book called Wisconsin Death Trip by Michael Lesy. “It made a huge impression on me,” she says. “It made me ask for a camera and start taking pictures.”
EW.com
See How They Run team breaks down all those Agatha Christie Easter eggs
Warning: This article contains spoilers about See How They Run. For 100 years, Agatha Christie has reigned supreme as the grand dame of mystery. So, it stands to reason that she could use a little spoofing every once and awhile, and that's what See How They Run does oh-so-lovingly. Set...
In brief: Dandelions; Good Reasons to Die; Notes on Grief – reviews
This eloquent combination of family history and memoir, underpinned by musings on migration, homesickness and fractured identities, begins with Lenarduzzi sitting at her elderly Nonna’s kitchen table in rural Italy asking for stories. Nonna’s life takes us to mid-20th-century Manchester and Sheffield, and the “many Italys” – some unpalatable – that exist in her clan and the country’s consciousness. Lenarduzzi, “an archivist of family lore”, allows herself to disappear down any number of fascinating blind alleys on this erudite and wise journey of discovery.
The 35 Best A24 Movies, Ranked
If you see this studio attached to a film, chances are it's a masterpiece.
Mura Masa: Demon Time review – fleeting dance-pop joys
Producer Alex Crossan, AKA Mura Masa, lived up to the “difficult second album” trope when it came to releasing 2020’s RYC. Supplanting the brash, vibrant pop that made his name on 2017’s self-titled debut, RYC was drab and moody, trading on themes of isolation, anxiety and nostalgia against a backdrop of chugging drums, post-punk guitars and plaintive vocals.
EW.com
Primal creator talks shocking finale and how season 3 could transform the show
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Primal's season 2 finale. After a nearly two-year hiatus, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal returned this summer with an astounding second season. Previously, wandering Spear (Aaron LaPlante) and his trusty Tyrannosaur friend Fang pinballed between creature-feature assaults, barely surviving mutated ape-men, plague-riddled sauropods, and the occasional sorrowful witch. This year, the Adult Swim series embarked on a true serialized saga, as the caveman-dino duo sailed between prehistoric continents to rescue captured Mira (Laëtitia Eïdo) and escape from a vengeful Chieftan (Fred Tatasciore). Then there was the small matter of the biggest warship ever, ruled by a villainous Queen (Amina Koroma). Also, maybe, the devil? (The whole season is currently streaming on HBO Max.)
EW.com
The Challenge season 38 showrunner reveals how Ride or Dies is like Rivals and Exes — with a twist
When the time came to start thinking about The Challenge season 38, showrunner Emer Harkin decided to take it back to the classics. "We've been talking about it for a while — we've done Rivals, we've done Exes, and those are some of our most beloved and well-known franchises," she tells EW. "We thought, why don't we flip Rivals and Exes on its head. There's something sort of classic Challenge about this in a way, but rather than bringing people into an environment that they're going to really be awkward and uncomfortable in, why not give them the best chance to win and bring them in with the person they love the most and see how they do? It was really interesting to look at it in that way for a change, because it was a really positive, loving, beautiful entry point."
Halle Bailey's 'Little Mermaid' is part of a long history of mermaids of color
From Mami Wata in African mythology to Inuit folklore's Sedna, mermaids have existed in different cultures for millennia.
EW.com
Evan Peters makes a horrific turn as Jeffrey Dahmer in the first trailer for Ryan Murphy's Netflix series
Ryan Murphy is about to deliver a different kind of American crime story. Evan Peters, a veteran of Murphy's American Horror Story and Pose series, emerges in his new role as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the first trailer for Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Murphy released...
Winslow Homer: Force of Nature; MK Čiurlionis: Between Worlds – review
Life hangs in the balance in the work of the great sea dog of American art, Winslow Homer. Elsewhere, the imaginary landscapes of a Lithuanian visionary. There is a painting in this magnificent survey of the American realist Winslow Homer (1836-1910) that is as frightening as anything you will see in a gallery. It shows a fisherman surging up a turbulent wave in his fragile boat, while an obliterating fog starts to roll in on the horizon.
EW.com
Satanic Hispanics trailer teases tales of terror from 5 'kick-ass' Latino horror filmmakers
The devilishly-named Satanic Hispanics (watch the trailer above) is a new horror anthology movie which was inspired by a conversation between two of its directors, Mike Mendez (Big Ass Spider!) and Alejandro Brugués (Juan of the Dead). "Alejandro jokingly said, 'When are we making Satanic Hispanics, the all-Latino horror...
EW.com
How Rings of Power star Megan Richards found her footing as harfoot Poppy
There are no hobbits in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Amazon Prime Video's massive fantasy series introduces plenty of dwarves, elves, and orcs, but the show is set far in the past, thousands of years before J.R.R. Tolkien's original halflings even existed. Instead, the show focuses on a group of early proto-hobbits, called harfoots — and these tiny, hairy-toed nomads have proved to be one of the show's biggest breakouts.
EW.com
What to Watch podcast: See what happens After the Altar on the new Love Is Blind special
On today's episode, Quinta Brunson reclaims her time when she crashes Jimmy Kimmel's late night monologue after his controversial bit during her Emmys win earlier this week. And, as Lorne Michaels teased in the Emmys press room: four new featured players are heading to Studio 8H for the upcoming new season of Saturday Night Live. Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker have joined the cast, following the exit of Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari. And, get ready for more Blade Runner — Amazon Prime Video announced that it has greenlit Blade Runner 2099.
EW.com
How Los Espookys created a second season that's sillier (and spookier) than ever
There are a lot of horror shows on television right now. There are even a lot of horror comedies. But the brilliantly bizarre HBO series Los Espookys might be the strangest — and spookiest — of them all. At the very least, it's certainly the only one featuring ketchup gazpacho, a water demon obsessed with The King's Speech, and a bubbly Kim Petras as the U.S. secretary of state.
EW.com
Monarch is a mesmerizing mess, Viola rules in Woman King, and Moonage is a Bowie fan's dream
Some of us out here are rooting for broadcast TV, okay? Every time a commercial network reclaims a flash of its former glory with a critically lauded and ratings-robust new series (This is Us, Abbott Elementary, Ghosts), it's a comforting reminder that progress doesn't have to destroy the past. Terrestrial...
EW.com
Amazon officially announces Blade Runner 2099 TV series produced by Ridley Scott
Are you ready for more Blade Runner? Ridley Scott certainly is. Amazon Prime Video announced Thursday that it has greenlit Blade Runner 2099, a live-action limited TV series set in the world of Scott's beloved sci-fi film. The original Blade Runner director will serve as an executive producer on 2099, while Silka Luisa (Shining Girls) will be showrunner.
Queen funeral – latest: Mourners warned ‘do not set off’ to join queue to see coffin
People have been warned not to set off to join the queue for the Queen’s lying in state as it is expected to close later today.The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said in a statement: “A decision will be taken today on when entry to the queue for Her Majesty The Queen’s Lying-in-State will close as it reaches final capacity.“Queue times are already 13.5 hours and may increase.“To avoid disappointment please do not set off to join the queue.”World leaders have started arriving in London for the Queen’s funeral, as today marks the final full day of...
U.K.・
