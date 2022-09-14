Read full article on original website
Authorities request help finding missing DeKalb County puppies
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One of the three puppies taken during a break-in at a metro-Atlanta animal shelter has been found safe in a nearby backyard, but now the hunt is on to find the other dogs stolen early Friday morning. Sophie Felix's sharp eyes are why the not-so-pint-sized puppy...
5 arrested in theft ring hitting Home Depot stores in Coweta County, deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Officials have arrested at least five people in connection to an alleged theft ring targeting Home Depot stores. A Newnan police detective spotted several people stealing tools and loading them into two black minivans at the Newnan Home Depot on Sept. 1. The officer followed...
Two-year-old shot in accident involving another child
LAGRANGE, Ga. - A 2-year-old from LaGrange is recovering after accidentally being shot by another child. Earlier today, LaGrange police responded to a 9-1-1 call at an apartment on Old Airport Road. Police had been told a toddler was shot. Officers investigated the situation and found out another child in...
19-year-old man shot dead in Stockbridge neighborhood, police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A 19-year-old man is dead after he was shot in a Stockbridge neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to Stockbridge Police Captain Ron Momon. The shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in the Monarch Village subdivision at the cross streets of Brookwater Drive and Monarch Village Way, authorities told 11Alive. Stockbridge Police said in a statement that the teen was found dead in the roadway upon arriving to the scene.
LaGrange 2-year-old accidentally shot by another child
LaGrange responding to a 911 call about a shooting found a 2-year-old suffering from a gun wound. Officers believe another child in the home somehow got access to a gun and accidentally fired it at the toddler.
Atlanta police investigating shots fired on Peachtree Street in Midtown
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say they are working to identify the suspect who fired shots Saturday morning along Peachtree Street in Midtown. Officers were called around 6:15 a.m. to 1240 W Peachtree Street where they say they found a vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire. "Upon arrival, officers found...
Georgia deputies say they accept ‘donations’ from local drug dealers after raid
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County deputies say they welcome donations from local drug dealers. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. That was the tongue-in-cheek message from investigators who confiscated a stash of narcotics, guns and cash on Thursday. Deputies say the drugs will be...
Man found dead in suspected homicide, Stockbridge police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - After finding a man dead in the street, Stockbridge police are investigating what they believe to have been a homicide. According to officials, officers were responding to a call late Saturday afternoon about a shooting in Stockbridge. At the corner of Monarch Village Way and Bridgewater Drive...
Police investigating after man grazed by bullet in NW Atlanta
ATLANTA - Investigators are working to learn what led up to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday morning. According to Atlanta police, officers were called around 9:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Fairburn Road regarding a person shot. At the scene, police found an adult male who they say appeared to have been grazed by a bullet. That person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
$2,000 reward being offered for tips leading to arrest of Lovejoy man accused of killing wife
LOVEJOY, Ga. — A manhunt is underway for a Clayton County suspect accused of gunning down and killing his wife, Lovejoy Police Department said. Authorities believe they may know where he's hiding out. Police are still searching for Ikuko Thurman, a 41-year-old man who is now facing a murder...
Rapper Ludacris' manager turns himself in, charged with June murder
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators have identified Chaka Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, as a suspect in a June shooting that left one person dead, and two others--including himself--injured. Obafemi is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and...
Suspects caught on camera shoplifting at Arbor Place Mall, police say
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police are asking for help finding two suspects accused of shoplifting from a local mall. Officials say on Sept. 8, the two suspect entered the Sunglass Hut at Arbor Place Mall. According to police, cameras caught them picking out several pairs of sunglasses and concealing them...
New father attacked, beaten on Roswell walking trail
The man was found unconscious near Roswell Area Park. He had serious injuries from blunt force trauma, officials said.
Suspects wanted for Budget Car Rental theft, investigators say
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects accused of stealing a car from a Budget Car Rental parking lot. Police shared images of the men investigators believe went to the rental car lot on Thurnton Road in Lithia Springs and stole a black 2022 Chrysler Pacifica with a Georgia license plate: TFB 7514.
Four arrested on heroin charges in connection to ongoing investigation into recent overdose deaths
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga — After a series of deadly overdoses in Carroll County, the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit has been investigating the sale of opioids over the last several weeks. Short-stay hotels and several apartments were identified as distribution locations, according to the Carrollton Police Department. Using surveillance, interviews,...
Man shot in the arm at Union City Circle K, police say
UNION CITY, Ga. - Police are investigating person shot in the arm at a gas station and convenience store in Union City. The Union City Police Department said officers went at 3:35 p.m. to a Circle K on Flat Shoals Road. Officers saw a man with a gunshot wound to...
Police: Man wanted for multiple thefts at McDonough Home Depot
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a man accused of shoplifting at a local Home Depot multiple times. Officials say on Aug. 30 and Sept. 8, the man shoplifted from The Home Depot on the 1700 block of Jonesboro Road in McDonough. Police shared a surveillance photo...
2 Alabama residents arrested after high-speed chase through Peachtree City
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Police accuse a man suspected of shoplifting at a Peachtree City Home Depot of then leading them on a high-speed chase that they were forced to call off for safety reasons. Dash cam video of Peachtree City police pulling over driver Travis Smelley. He’s a 52-year-old...
Parent pleads guilty to deadly beating of 7-year-old child, trying to cover up her death
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - An East Point resident pleaded guilty to the 2016 murder of her child, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office. Milan Wash pleaded guilty to ninth counts, including murder, cruelty to children and concealing the death of their child, Kamarie Wash. Prosecutors accused Milan Wash...
