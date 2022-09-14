ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5atlanta.com

Authorities request help finding missing DeKalb County puppies

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One of the three puppies taken during a break-in at a metro-Atlanta animal shelter has been found safe in a nearby backyard, but now the hunt is on to find the other dogs stolen early Friday morning. Sophie Felix's sharp eyes are why the not-so-pint-sized puppy...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two-year-old shot in accident involving another child

LAGRANGE, Ga. - A 2-year-old from LaGrange is recovering after accidentally being shot by another child. Earlier today, LaGrange police responded to a 9-1-1 call at an apartment on Old Airport Road. Police had been told a toddler was shot. Officers investigated the situation and found out another child in...
LAGRANGE, GA
11Alive

19-year-old man shot dead in Stockbridge neighborhood, police say

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A 19-year-old man is dead after he was shot in a Stockbridge neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to Stockbridge Police Captain Ron Momon. The shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in the Monarch Village subdivision at the cross streets of Brookwater Drive and Monarch Village Way, authorities told 11Alive. Stockbridge Police said in a statement that the teen was found dead in the roadway upon arriving to the scene.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police investigating shots fired on Peachtree Street in Midtown

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say they are working to identify the suspect who fired shots Saturday morning along Peachtree Street in Midtown. Officers were called around 6:15 a.m. to 1240 W Peachtree Street where they say they found a vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire. "Upon arrival, officers found...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man found dead in suspected homicide, Stockbridge police say

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - After finding a man dead in the street, Stockbridge police are investigating what they believe to have been a homicide. According to officials, officers were responding to a call late Saturday afternoon about a shooting in Stockbridge. At the corner of Monarch Village Way and Bridgewater Drive...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigating after man grazed by bullet in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA - Investigators are working to learn what led up to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday morning. According to Atlanta police, officers were called around 9:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Fairburn Road regarding a person shot. At the scene, police found an adult male who they say appeared to have been grazed by a bullet. That person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Rapper Ludacris' manager turns himself in, charged with June murder

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators have identified Chaka Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, as a suspect in a June shooting that left one person dead, and two others--including himself--injured. Obafemi is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspects caught on camera shoplifting at Arbor Place Mall, police say

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police are asking for help finding two suspects accused of shoplifting from a local mall. Officials say on Sept. 8, the two suspect entered the Sunglass Hut at Arbor Place Mall. According to police, cameras caught them picking out several pairs of sunglasses and concealing them...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspects wanted for Budget Car Rental theft, investigators say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects accused of stealing a car from a Budget Car Rental parking lot. Police shared images of the men investigators believe went to the rental car lot on Thurnton Road in Lithia Springs and stole a black 2022 Chrysler Pacifica with a Georgia license plate: TFB 7514.
LITHIA SPRINGS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Four arrested on heroin charges in connection to ongoing investigation into recent overdose deaths

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga — After a series of deadly overdoses in Carroll County, the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit has been investigating the sale of opioids over the last several weeks. Short-stay hotels and several apartments were identified as distribution locations, according to the Carrollton Police Department. Using surveillance, interviews,...
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot in the arm at Union City Circle K, police say

UNION CITY, Ga. - Police are investigating person shot in the arm at a gas station and convenience store in Union City. The Union City Police Department said officers went at 3:35 p.m. to a Circle K on Flat Shoals Road. Officers saw a man with a gunshot wound to...
UNION CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man wanted for multiple thefts at McDonough Home Depot

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a man accused of shoplifting at a local Home Depot multiple times. Officials say on Aug. 30 and Sept. 8, the man shoplifted from The Home Depot on the 1700 block of Jonesboro Road in McDonough. Police shared a surveillance photo...
MCDONOUGH, GA

